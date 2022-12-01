 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   11-foot-8 has been patiently decapitating trucks for decades, but other bridges aren't into that passive-aggressive stuff   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Honey? Did you see that bomb I was making? Had wires sticking out and a timer that was atta WHADDAMEANYOUTHREWITOUT!.!?!.!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Starting off our top ten list of Things That Will NOT Buff Out..."
 
replacementcool
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
buildup of decomp gases in the hopper or something? that seems like it shouldn't happen.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What the hell was that garbage truck carrying in the back?
 
olrasputin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: What the hell was that garbage truck carrying in the back?


End of mowing season and people are lazy af when it comes to disposing of gasoline?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Great, now I doubt the existence of bridges, Indiana or trucks...thanks Fail Online...
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think I know what happened. Glad garbage truck services both an Indian community and a Mexican enclave. Once the disposed of curry hit the refried beans, Armageddon was inevitable. Good thing they didn't have a Korean neighborhood too, or that kimchi would have made it go nuclear.
Stick to white bread, kids.
 
zez
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Great, now I doubt the existence of bridges, Indiana or trucks...thanks Fail Online...


Oh, it's true...

VIDEO: Indianapolis trash truck bursts into flames after striking rail overpass
Youtube 6qC_urRnmBg
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: What the hell was that garbage truck carrying in the back?


i think a lot of these trucks have been upgradded to run on CNG which isn't flammable but...

Natural gas will certainly ignite and burn, but it is not as flammable as most people think. The ignition temperature of natural gas is 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit (648.89 Celsius), which means that it is not as flammable as many other gases. You also need a fairly specific blend of natural gas to air for it to burn.

of course, i am wrong frequently.
 
Running Wild
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

replacementcool: buildup of decomp gases in the hopper or something? that seems like it shouldn't happen.


Perhaps a propane or LNG powered vehicle? If they can do it with buses I don't see why they couldn't do it with a garbage truck.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

olrasputin: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: What the hell was that garbage truck carrying in the back?

End of mowing season and people are lazy af when it comes to disposing of gasoline?


At 3 bucks a gallon it's going in the mower or in our glasses at dinner.

/ kidding, obviously - I use stabil
// it tastes better that way
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The garbage truck burst into a massive fire ball after slamming into a concrete railroad overpass in Indiana on Monday
A witness said the driver walked away from the truck after the flames died down
The operator of the truck was not identified but, the garbage truck was owned by Republic trash

This entire story is a metaphor.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

zez: Tarl3k: Great, now I doubt the existence of bridges, Indiana or trucks...thanks Fail Online...

Oh, it's true...

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/6qC_urRnmBg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


That... was an odd delay there
 
CakeandBeer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Really scratching my head as to how there was an explosion, especially with a several second delay from when the truck got the haircut. Pretty sure this isn't one of those hydrogen vehicles with the cell on the roof. Only thing I can think of is when the top got scraped off, a hydraulic line was burst and pressurized hydraulic fluid sprayed out and got aerosolized. Then after a couple seconds of metal scraping there was enough sparks and just the right fuel/air mixture, and then boom.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I think I know what happened. Glad garbage truck services both an Indian community and a Mexican enclave. Once the disposed of curry hit the refried beans, Armageddon was inevitable. Good thing they didn't have a Korean neighborhood too, or that kimchi would have made it go nuclear.
Stick to white bread, kids.


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CakeandBeer: Really scratching my head as to how there was an explosion, especially with a several second delay from when the truck got the haircut. Pretty sure this isn't one of those hydrogen vehicles with the cell on the roof. Only thing I can think of is when the top got scraped off, a hydraulic line was burst and pressurized hydraulic fluid sprayed out and got aerosolized. Then after a couple seconds of metal scraping there was enough sparks and just the right fuel/air mixture, and then boom.


Makes sense
 
Smidge204
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: That... was an odd delay there


The ignition range for methane is 5% to 17% with air, so assuming it was a CNG truck (plausible), the initial impact and puff of white is the tank bursting and some water vapor in the air getting supercooled into a fluffy cloud, but the methane is still "too rich" to burn. Takes a few seconds for it to mix with the air enough for it to ignite.

Not sure that's what happened, but it's plausible.

I see what looks like wet pavement and maybe even some tiny flames on the debris on the ground immediately before the fireball, so perhaps it took out some hydraulic lines too.
=Smidge=
 
cloudofdust [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Worst Jerry Bruckheimer movie EVER!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Passive-aggressive: another term no one seems to understand.
 
