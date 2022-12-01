 Skip to content
(Patch)   Fishtopher has left the building. We're super happy for him, but if you were interested, have no fear. We have hundreds of other kitties who are just as wonderful and are wishing that people would come and stand in line for them. Welcome to Caturday   (patch.com) divider line
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Gotta hide Ducky!
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bucket_pup: [Fark user image 425x318]


gottdammit I can't stop LOL'ing
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

trailer park I live in has been sold. we are all in limbo as to how to pay our rent or submit a work order.

and noone in office or a phone # to call....

Merry Christmas?

Bah Humbug!!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 500x203] [View Full Size image _x_]
trailer park I live in has been sold. we are all in limbo as to how to pay our rent or submit a work order.
and noone in office or a phone # to call....
Merry Christmas?
Bah Humbug!!


Oh wow!  Hope it's a smooth transition!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
If all animals are welcome, can I bring my phoenix?

The phoenix
Youtube 0JEUFAKtI5o
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dull week, but a busy week ahead.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Busy weekEND that is.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 500x203] [View Full Size image _x_]
trailer park I live in has been sold. we are all in limbo as to how to pay our rent or submit a work order.
and noone in office or a phone # to call....
Merry Christmas?
Bah Humbug!!


I hope it all works out. I used to live in a small 4-unit apartment complex and, frankly speaking, it was a hovel. Our landlord screwed up some other financial deals and skipped out on his mortgage payments. The 4 of us tenants received conflicting letters from a property management company and a bank as to what happened and where our rent should go. We had no idea what to do or whom to believe.

Fortunately, one of our neighbors was a lawyer in a different industry, but she was able to comb her network for good legal advice. Not saying this is what you should do, Val, but we basically stopped paying rent to anyone, but we saved the money for when the dust settled. It took about 3 months until the bank sold the property at auction. I was initially really pissed at the new owner because he pulled some BS while trying to get a look at the property before he bid on it, but he ended up doing a good job. He owned a pretty large electrical contractor company, so he had a lot of connections and stuff got fixed pretty quickly after he took over. I don't recall rent going up, either, but for some reason, we had to pay new security deposits. ¯\_ (ツ)_/¯

I hope your experience is just as good if not better :-)
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: valnt9: [Fark user image 500x203] [View Full Size image _x_]
trailer park I live in has been sold. we are all in limbo as to how to pay our rent or submit a work order.
and noone in office or a phone # to call....
Merry Christmas?
Bah Humbug!!

I hope it all works out. I used to live in a small 4-unit apartment complex and, frankly speaking, it was a hovel. Our landlord screwed up some other financial deals and skipped out on his mortgage payments. The 4 of us tenants received conflicting letters from a property management company and a bank as to what happened and where our rent should go. We had no idea what to do or whom to believe.

Fortunately, one of our neighbors was a lawyer in a different industry, but she was able to comb her network for good legal advice. Not saying this is what you should do, Val, but we basically stopped paying rent to anyone, but we saved the money for when the dust settled. It took about 3 months until the bank sold the property at auction. I was initially really pissed at the new owner because he pulled some BS while trying to get a look at the property before he bid on it, but he ended up doing a good job. He owned a pretty large electrical contractor company, so he had a lot of connections and stuff got fixed pretty quickly after he took over. I don't recall rent going up, either, but for some reason, we had to pay new security deposits. ¯\_ (ツ)_/¯

I hope your experience is just as good if not better :-)


I wonder if you guys can set up an escrow account or something to pay rent into until that dust settles. That way, rent is being paid and they can't use that down the road against you.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Caturday! Nutmeg is excited.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Namun just wants to keep sleeping. I know the feeling.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 500x203] [View Full Size image _x_]
trailer park I live in has been sold. we are all in limbo as to how to pay our rent or submit a work order.
and noone in office or a phone # to call....
Merry Christmas?
Bah Humbug!!


Damn, so sorry sweetie. It really hard to be in limbo like that. (((((((hugs)))))))
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
DIL posted pics of Miss Lady Lulu and Mason watching squirrels and birds in the back yard and said she was surprised when Mason stood upright and growled at something. She grew up having dogs, birds and fish as pets and didn't know cats growled, so she's slowly learning to cat.


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 500x203] [View Full Size image _x_]
trailer park I live in has been sold. we are all in limbo as to how to pay our rent or submit a work order.
and noone in office or a phone # to call....
Merry Christmas?
Bah Humbug!!


((((((HUGS))))))
 
yobbery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Caturday!
I just spent some points for a month of TF.

Question: Why are half the posts missing the 'quote' button? Is it a feature or do I need to clear my cookies?
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

yobbery: Happy Caturday!
I just spent some points for a month of TF.

Question: Why are half the posts missing the 'quote' button? Is it a feature or do I need to clear my cookies?


Hmmm...they show up on all the posts for me?
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: yobbery: Happy Caturday!
I just spent some points for a month of TF.

Question: Why are half the posts missing the 'quote' button? Is it a feature or do I need to clear my cookies?

Hmmm...they show up on all the posts for me?


all quote tabs are there for me, too.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

baronbloodbath: Happy Caturday! Nutmeg is excited.

[Fark user image 425x566]
Namun just wants to keep sleeping. I know the feeling.
[Fark user image 425x566]


♥♥
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

always secured to the wall
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Good Evening! Went to see the podiatrist this evening. He does a nice job, but he joined a new group, so lots and lots of new paperwork. One I didn't sign, made them print it out. Not leaving a credit card number! Hopefully with him joining a group there will be less "let me sell you this" from him. He does take no with grace, so there is that!

T.C. Has discovered wet food is a good thing, and he is still super playful. Settling in. Now to keep him off the dining room table!

He gets kibble in the morning..easier for me to dish out...then an after play snack, a mix of wet and dry, or just dry, then in the evening he gets a big wet fud serving.. we would like to eventually have him eat mostly wet fuds. With dry being a "treat" so if we need to be gone for a day we can give him a bowl of dry and have him be happy. He is a good water drinker, fresh every day here in the kitchen. No bathroom bowl.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

yobbery: Happy Caturday!
I just spent some points for a month of TF.

Question: Why are half the posts missing the 'quote' button? Is it a feature or do I need to clear my cookies?


They're showing up for me, so you need to give us all the cookies!
 
yobbery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 500x203] [View Full Size image _x_]
trailer park I live in has been sold. we are all in limbo as to how to pay our rent or submit a work order.
and noone in office or a phone # to call....
Merry Christmas?
Bah Humbug!!


That totally sucks!
 
yobbery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Quote buttons are showing up now.....wierd???
 
yobbery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
It's been a crazy ride lately but things are starting to finally settle just a bit.

I saw my surgeon last week and I have the makings of a small hernia in my chest wall just above my incision. It's not a big deal at this point. He told me to wear a thoracic brace for support and give it a couple of months. Apparently these things take time.

The CT also showed a new nodule in my lower left lung. My doc wasn't concerned about it. He said it's probably just an inflammatory nodule from either the surgery to the really bad respiratory infection I was just getting over. Since I was once a heavy smoker he wants me to have another CT in early February.

Meeting with a lawyer Monday morning about my moron neighbor. I just want to know if I have a solid case or if the money would better be spent on the landscaping we plan to do on that side of the house this year. He has created a condition where water is flowing into the rear of my home. There is no doubt about that. If I don't have a strong case then I'll just landscape the area so all the water is forced back on to his property. I don't give a shiat what he does with it from there. It's all just going to pool under his gravel fill and rot his equipment. He deserves it.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mtpalms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

yobbery: Happy Caturday!
I just spent some points for a month of TF.

Question: Why are half the posts missing the 'quote' button? Is it a feature or do I need to clear my cookies?


Same here.

Yob's post was the first one on this page with a quote button. Then Otera, then, after Valnt9's, 'tree bolted down" jpeg, the rest have the quote button.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
