Q: How many parents does it take to get all 3000 graphic novels removed from a school library? A: One
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Moms for liberty no doubt
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Your daughter farking hates you.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Honestly parents shouldn't have that much say in education when they clearly lack it themselves.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also, schools should start making a room for all the books they "remove from the library" that students can lounge in and read those books.  Technically not the library, lulz.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All graphic novels in the school library's collection were recalled after parent Tim Reiland took issue with the school letting his teenage daughter borrow Blankets, an autobiographical coming-of-age story by Craig Thompson about questioning blind faith in a fundamentalist Christian household.

And there it is. Not pornography, not vulgarity, just questioning their fundy religion.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep in mind, you idiot, that the only thing this will do to keep your kids from reading those novels is basically going to the internet and looking them up in many cases.  The only thing you're going to do is breed resentment in your kids.

Keep this in mind as they'll make decisions about your care as you age.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, how can sheltering one's child from this form of entertainment help them later in life?

Crap, by the time kids are 10 these days they've seen more porn that I have in 1992-2000.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see stories like this and think "It would be fantastic if someone living across the street from the school just created a library to house all the excised material for the students to use/read at their leisure.
 
usahole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HIS first amendment rights were violated? Oh, the irony....
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet his internet search history would be interesting ..
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Also, schools should start making a room for all the books they "remove from the library" that students can lounge in and read those books.  Technically not the library, lulz.


Chick Tracts?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, some mangas can be a bit... well...
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upwards of 3,000 ...
I actually feel great, it's almost verbatim what I told them that I wanted them to add into the policy in the first place,"

What a dick.

"potential material involving sexually explicit content and extreme vulgarity."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: To be fair, some mangas can be a bit... well...
[media-amazon.com image 350x500]


Yeah, I mean it says it right in the titles:

Those novels... they're graphic!
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until the parent finds out that the bible has more sex, violence, and vulgarity in it that the graphic novel ever could hope for and obviously tries to have that banned too. Oh, they didn't? Weird!
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It only takes one atheist/leftist 'parent' to have a school (or the entire town) start censoring, removing, or tearing down stuff.

One 'parent'.  One kid.


On either side, ya' gotta' pick your fights wisely.  You won't always win and you can make everyone else absolutely hate you.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Posting a page from the graphic novel in question. Let's see if Daddy F*ckface wants to file a lawsuit against me. He can reach my lawyer at the legal firm of Phuggoff & Dye.

bloomreviewsblog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
proteus_b [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Your daughter farking hates you.


She's gonna make some Okies very happy in college.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Honestly parents shouldn't have that much say in education when they clearly lack it themselves.


I don't feel that liking your post is enough.

I am not joking in the least when I say that your words should be on a giant warning sign at the entrance to every single forum, physical or virtual, where parents sound off with their opinions on schools and curriculum.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PreMortem: All graphic novels in the school library's collection were recalled after parent Tim Reiland took issue with the school letting his teenage daughter borrow Blankets, an autobiographical coming-of-age story by Craig Thompson about questioning blind faith in a fundamentalist Christian household.

And there it is. Not pornography, not vulgarity, just questioning their fundy religion.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While the district says the majority of graphic novels have returned to shelves and the district's goal is to complete the audit before Winter Break,

I personally think that's kind of a shame, that they're back in the previous location. Every library should start having a beaded curtain, like a 90s video store, to help you feel like a bit of a scofflaw when you go have a look at the Anal Bandits graphic novel.

/I assume there's a graphic novelization.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you Google him you can read some of his FB interactions with the board.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
5:1 says Maus was one of them
 
CombatEpistemology
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bear in mind that you are the same farkers who judge the way climate activists choose to resist the powers which are destroying this planet.

In this particular case-there are myriad others, mind you-you display the exact same mentality of this individual who arrogantly decides for others what information may be seen.

You have the exact same totalitarian mindset. You agree that only Christian approved texts should be available to children. You agree that climate activists should sit quietly while you pretend to care about art.

Have your little farker cringe parade about this, but you have more in common with this dunce than you do the folks who are suffering all manner of bullshiat to try to fix something that never should have broken in the first place.
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I think we can all agree that the real threat to safety of our children in school are the libraries
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3,000 manga books in a school library.  Nothing of value was lost.
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CombatEpistemology: Bear in mind that you are the same farkers who judge the way climate activists choose to resist the powers which are destroying this planet.



You mean by gluing themselves to things in museums?

Are museums 'the power'?
 
DittoToo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, his internet footprint is a shiatshow.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it wasn't one parent, it was the nudge the school board needed to do what they wanted to do anyway.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christian Parents, especially fundamentalist parents, are the worst sorts of parents imaginable. They don't want to raise their kids to be thinking adults. They want them to be little clones of themselves; ignorant, hateful, terrified of anything they can't dominate, and a total dependence on their copy of Mein Scriptures.
 
undernova
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blankets is lovely. This dad is a fool.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call them what they actually are - comic books.

Graphic Novels is an oxymoron.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's pretty insidious of the Left, using comic books to indoctrinate children." - Freckles Friendly
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really farking hate people sometimes. They were probably just looking for an excuse anyway. I hate Oklahoma Nazis.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blankets is something that anyone with a vague interest in understanding others and seeing life from outside their own experience should read. It is honest, heartfelt, painful and simply amazing.

SpaceMonkey-66: Keep in mind, you idiot, that the only thing this will do to keep your kids from reading those novels is basically going to the internet and looking them up in many cases.  The only thing you're going to do is breed resentment in your kids.

Keep this in mind as they'll make decisions about your care as you age.


I mean, when we were kids and everyone wanted to ban Andrew Dice Clay and 2 Live Crew it just made sure that EVERYONE had Dice and 2 Live Crew. It was a rite of passage to own it. I didn't even like 2 Live Crew. But I can sing along to Me So Horny to this very farking day.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

proteus_b: Exile On Beale Street: Your daughter farking hates you.

She's gonna make some Okies very happy in college.


She ain't gonna get any extra fancy book lernin' unless she goes to Liberty U.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: So, how can sheltering one's child from this form of entertainment help them later in life?

Crap, by the time kids are 10 these days they've seen more porn that I have in 1992-2000.


Seriously. You could probably take a laptop to a McDonald's parking lot and see some of the most vile things on the planet with very little effort. It's not like the school library is actually going to have anything that is worse than you could find in ten seconds with a search engine.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its pretty funny watching people get upset about this when complaining about something you don't like until that thing is suppressed is like Progressive's very favorite thing.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  

limeyfellow: Wait until the parent finds out that the bible has more sex, violence, and vulgarity in it that the graphic novel ever could hope for and obviously tries to have that banned too. Oh, they didn't? Weird!


It's basically Game of Thrones with a shiattier editor and way worse characters.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: To be fair, some mangas can be a bit... well...
[media-amazon.com image 350x500]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CombatEpistemology: Bear in mind that you are the same farkers who judge the way climate activists choose to resist the powers which are destroying this planet.

In this particular case-there are myriad others, mind you-you display the exact same mentality of this individual who arrogantly decides for others what information may be seen.

You have the exact same totalitarian mindset. You agree that only Christian approved texts should be available to children. You agree that climate activists should sit quietly while you pretend to care about art.

Have your little farker cringe parade about this, but you have more in common with this dunce than you do the folks who are suffering all manner of bullshiat to try to fix something that never should have broken in the first place.


You seem fixated on lying and misrepresentation. Why is that?
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: Call them what they actually are - comic books.

Graphic Novels is an oxymoron.


Chuck Tingle would beg to differ.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

steklo: So, how can sheltering one's child from this form of entertainment help them later in life?

Crap, by the time kids are 10 these days they've seen more porn that I have in 1992-2000.


But not after that, right?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ah yes, force feed the GOP's neocommunist propaganda to our schoolkids, that books are bad.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

PreMortem: All graphic novels in the school library's collection were recalled after parent Tim Reiland took issue with the school letting his teenage daughter borrow Blankets, an autobiographical coming-of-age story by Craig Thompson about questioning blind faith in a fundamentalist Christian household.

And there it is. Not pornography, not vulgarity, just questioning their fundy religion.



Or you know, sexual content like the article states....
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Parents are the worst
 
