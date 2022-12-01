 Skip to content
(News 3 Las Vegas)   High gas prices continue to impact travel plans. Such as this local man who couldn't make it to Lake Mead   (news3lv.com) divider line
    Las Vegas, barrel, murder  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the long face? Besides getting arrested for murder.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Why the long face? Besides getting arrested for murder.
[pbs.twimg.com image 480x600]


s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size


He didn't age well.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did he float there from Niagara Falls?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Why the long face? Besides getting arrested for murder.
[pbs.twimg.com image 480x600]


Everclear - Heroin Girl
Youtube -DjpNgrocKo
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peyton Manning's fivehead has fallen on hard times
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody else see Psycho Lincoln in that face?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zez: How did he float there from Niagara Falls?


Very carefully.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "Arrest report: Ex-US Marine threatened to 'shoot-up' Fashion Show Mall" sidebar was more interesting.

The creepy part of that sidebar? Found this guy, someone with "several prior arrests for firearm possession", with enough weapons, ammo, and toys to make good on his threat - "eight flash bangs, an AR-15 rifle with an affixed grenade launcher, two high capacity drum style rifle magazines, 11 Thunder Blank Distracts, and more" - and yet they still gave him a million-dollar bail, with the admonition that, should he make bail, he he shouldn't be naughty.

FFS.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At subtonic's Discount House of Barrels, we guarantee discretion as well as low low prices!

*now accepting bitcoin
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lake Mead is no more. It is defunct.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Why the long face? Besides getting arrested for murder.
[pbs.twimg.com image 480x600]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Haven't  you heard the news subby?
Nobody dumps bodies in Lake Mead anymore. Too shallow.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: Why the long face? Besides getting arrested for murder.
[pbs.twimg.com image 480x600]


The long face is a symptom of a compromised airway.  His brain isn't getting enough oxygen, and low oxygen leads to poor decision making skills.  The body's response to an airway that is blocked off is to elongate the face.  The lower jaw drops to give the tongue more space so it doesn't choke them in the back of the throat.  Teeth like to touch, so then the top teeth grow down to meet the bottom teeth.  This is why you also see that he has a gummy smile, as the gums grew down with the top teeth they are no longer covered by his lips.  In the smile picture you will also notice how far down and back is lower jaw is and how far forward he leans his head.
 
zez
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At first I was...

Fark user imageView Full Size



But then I was...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You mean those gas prices that have been in a downward spiral ever since the midterms? It's $2.78 down the street from me, which is less than I paid during grad school 25 years ago.
 
