 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   Carjacking falls flat after trio fails to notice that the car they are swiping was waiting for a tire change   (nj.com) divider line
5
    More: Fail, Automobile, deflated trio of carjackers, Rayj Durant, Walgreens parking lot Wednesday, flat tire, Carjacking, Hazma Williams, Gordons Corner Road  
•       •       •

464 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Dec 2022 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some guys tried to steal my truck out of the Home Depot parking lot.

They didn't know the reason it was still parked there was because it wouldn't start, due to an intermittent electrical short which would drain the battery.

I walked right up on them. They kept trying to start it all the way until I was damn near in their faces yelling at them, "won't start, will it farkers? Sucks, doesn't it farkers?"

They ran away. Cops didn't care, of course.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Another one of them varmits: Some guys tried to steal my truck out of the Home Depot parking lot.

They didn't know the reason it was still parked there was because it wouldn't start, due to an intermittent electrical short which would drain the battery.

I walked right up on them. They kept trying to start it all the way until I was damn near in their faces yelling at them, "won't start, will it farkers? Sucks, doesn't it farkers?"

They ran away. Cops didn't care, of course.


Be glad they ran - coulda gone in other directions.  Frustrated thieves sometimes aren't the best dynamite monkeys to taunt

/depending on which perspective you define "best" from I suppose
 
jtown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hey, they only had to get it a few blocks to the flea market, and then it would have blended in with every other fenced good there.
 
jimjays
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Another one of them varmits: Some guys tried to steal my truck out of the Home Depot parking lot.

They didn't know the reason it was still parked there was because it wouldn't start, due to an intermittent electrical short which would drain the battery.

I walked right up on them. They kept trying to start it all the way until I was damn near in their faces yelling at them, "won't start, will it farkers? Sucks, doesn't it farkers?"

They ran away. Cops didn't care, of course.


I once owned a $200 car with damage on all four sides. (Bought it for one easy payment.) The father of my buddy that did the damage was a pro mechanic that it hummed mechanically past 200,000 miles. Loved that car! I always got a lot of space on the road and in parking lots--could leave the keys in it anywhere.

(Made a few bucks when I junked it!)
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.