(AP News)   Gallant switches off their roommate's stereo when the noise is annoying. Goofus switches off their roommate's ventilator when the noise is annoying   (apnews.com) divider line
7
7 Comments     (+0 »)
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
zez
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My wife switches on my cpap when my snoring is too annoying (and I forget to do it before I fall asleep)
 
Serious Black
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's still murder even if you're shutting off their ventilator to get some sleep.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Gallant is looking to get a black eye if he keeps going around messing with other people's stuff.
 
craigzy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i did not read this in a magazine.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Aw man. Worst I've seen is an ER doc turning off the alarms at the desk when the beeping was too much. The beeping is annoying but it's there for a reason.
 
ISO15693
‘’ less than a minute ago  

zez: My wife switches on my cpap when my snoring is too annoying (and I forget to do it before I fall asleep)


Im surprised you can fall asleep with your CPAP mask on, yet the machine turned off.
Or does your wife also put your mask on your head, without waking you? That would seem impressive.

I just got a new cpap machine last month, after my previous one lasted 16 years, with several motherboard modifications by me to keep it limping along that long. Every time I took it on a flight, the TSA would freak out as if it was some sort of crude bomb given the condition the thing was in, with soldered wires, madly replaced components and solder blobs, duct tape etc.

The new one has useless features like bluetooth and wifi.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

