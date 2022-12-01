 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Authorities say internet sleuths trying to solve University of Idaho murders are "extremely dangerous." Guy with the knife agrees   (nbcnews.com) divider line
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
can you imagine when the internet becomes better at being detective than an actual detective?  They already highlighted the sentiment in the article on how real detectives feel.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fighting crime with WIE?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
By next week, I expect the cops to accuse The Internet of murdering four students in their sleep.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm more curious how no one saw a guy, presumably covered in blood walking away. No ring doorbell, no CCTV, no nosy neighbor looking out the window... nothing.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm more curious how no one saw a guy, presumably covered in blood walking away. No ring doorbell, no CCTV, no nosy neighbor looking out the window... nothing.


It's amazing how in a surveillance society we're being tracked constantly for every conceivable reason, until murder happens and then it's all ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wild, rampant speculation is just making MPD's, LCSO's, and ISP's jobs THAT much harder, because they also have to actively debunk all the damn lies surrounding this murder those farking armchair detectives keep spewing.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it's not podcasters

Fark user imageView Full Size


/podders?
//pod people?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"With what police, with all types of training and all of the resources to help solve just about any type of crime, have at their fingertips, it's kind of hard to believe that anyone just banging around the internet is going to be able to solve the crime that we couldn't," Pete Yachmetz, a retired FBI special agent in Florida with three decades at the agency, said. "I just don't fathom it."

Cuz, you know, cops never get the wrong guy.

*eyeroll.gif
 
LesterB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy with the knife? I remember him...

Mack The Knife (original)
Youtube _QXJ3OXWaOY
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like Republicans and voter fraud.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only tangible benefit those websites ever manage to contribute is matching Jane & John Does with missing persons.  Everything else, just no.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: NewportBarGuy: I'm more curious how no one saw a guy, presumably covered in blood walking away. No ring doorbell, no CCTV, no nosy neighbor looking out the window... nothing.

It's amazing how in a surveillance society we're being tracked constantly for every conceivable reason, until murder happens and then it's all ¯\_(ツ)_/¯


Same with bigfoot and UFOs.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm more curious how no one saw a guy, presumably covered in blood walking away. No ring doorbell, no CCTV, no nosy neighbor looking out the window... nothing.


It could've easily been a woman.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There is speculation, without factual backing, stoking community fears and spreading false facts,"

So just another day on the internet.  They totally had the case cracked 5 minutes after it happened, but the stupid cops didn't listen.  That means we must abolish the police.
 
huma474 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: Wild, rampant speculation is just making MPD's, LCSO's, and ISP's jobs THAT much harder, because they also have to actively debunk all the damn lies surrounding this murder those farking armchair detectives keep spewing.


Yup, this same problem happened after the Boston Marathon bombings. The Internet decided they knew who the second bomber was and started hounding after a completely innocent person.
 
TWX
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

blacknite: can you imagine when the internet becomes better at being detective than an actual detective?  They already highlighted the sentiment in the article on how real detectives feel.


Often times, the more eyes on a problem, the greater the odds that someone will make the critical insight that leads toward a solution, particularly for particularly large or difficult problems or problems whose solutions are thoroughly concealed.

If those additional eyes on a problem are not beholden to a lead investigator's avenues of investigation, ie, they're not compelled go follow-up only specific leads that the principal person orders, then they may be less likely to fall into the biases of that lead investigator.  Being free to pursue whatever avenues one wishes could sometimes find insight into an investigation that the person in charge of that investigation isn't interested in.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm more curious how no one saw a guy, presumably covered in blood walking away. No ring doorbell, no CCTV, no nosy neighbor looking out the window... nothing.


Why do you assume only 1 perp?  Wonderland Murders (4 dead) were likely perpetrated by 3 people.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm more curious how no one saw a guy, presumably covered in blood walking away. No ring doorbell, no CCTV, no nosy neighbor looking out the window... nothing.


He could have washed up in the house or had a change of clothes and wet wipes with him and changed somewhere in the woods and burn them. Or he wore a color that could hide the blood.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: "With what police, with all types of training and all of the resources to help solve just about any type of crime, have at their fingertips, it's kind of hard to believe that anyone just banging around the internet is going to be able to solve the crime that we couldn't," Pete Yachmetz, a retired FBI special agent in Florida with three decades at the agency, said. "I just don't fathom it."

Cuz, you know, cops never get the wrong guy.

*eyeroll.gif


Hey, they have 2 yr degrees from their local community college....please let the experts handle it.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: By next week, I expect the cops to accuse The Internet of murdering four students in their sleep.


I'll do one better.

The perp is a cop and the authorities know it.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: NewportBarGuy: I'm more curious how no one saw a guy, presumably covered in blood walking away. No ring doorbell, no CCTV, no nosy neighbor looking out the window... nothing.

It could've easily been a woman.


Anyone see Congresswoman Webfoot?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
1) I know I won't change it, and it's integral to this article, but I'm tired of news stories giving me a scoreboard of social media. I don't care how many members are in a Facebook group or how many times something has been retweeted or liked. Those aren't pertinent facts.
2) This reminds me of how mob mentality ruined Steve Bartman's life.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

blacknite: can you imagine when the internet becomes better at being detective than an actual detective?  They already highlighted the sentiment in the article on how real detectives feel.


Reddit killed a few people playing this game.

More than once.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
asmodeus224:

Hey, they have 2 yr degrees from their local community college....please let the experts handle it.

If you really think your first year beat cop in Idaho is the person running the case on this......

Time to get outside.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: At least it's not podcasters

[Fark user image 600x337]

/podders?
//pod people?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm barely aware of where Idaho is, not about to go sleuthing over the internet where there's hardly any people.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DRTFA: 1) I know I won't change it, and it's integral to this article, but I'm tired of news stories giving me a scoreboard of social media. I don't care how many members are in a Facebook group or how many times something has been retweeted or liked. Those aren't pertinent facts.
2) This reminds me of how mob mentality ruined Steve Bartman's life.


Bartman should have let the player for the team he wanted to win have a shot at catching the ball.  My dad taught me that the first game I ever went to.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: DRTFA: 1) I know I won't change it, and it's integral to this article, but I'm tired of news stories giving me a scoreboard of social media. I don't care how many members are in a Facebook group or how many times something has been retweeted or liked. Those aren't pertinent facts.
2) This reminds me of how mob mentality ruined Steve Bartman's life.

Bartman should have let the player for the team he wanted to win have a shot at catching the ball.  My dad taught me that the first game I ever went to.


I have very mixed feelings on Bartman. The dude absolutely shouldn't have got the shiat he did, but also, if you are sitting in those seats, you know better.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

blacknite: can you imagine when the internet becomes better at being detective than an actual detective?  They already highlighted the sentiment in the article on how real detectives feel.


What could go wrong?  Look at journalism.
 
Fano
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

LineNoise: asmodeus224:

Hey, they have 2 yr degrees from their local community college....please let the experts handle it.

If you really think your first year beat cop in Idaho is the person running the case on this......

Time to get outside.


Well that makes the incompetence even worse!
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: NewportBarGuy: I'm more curious how no one saw a guy, presumably covered in blood walking away. No ring doorbell, no CCTV, no nosy neighbor looking out the window... nothing.

It could've easily been a woman.


Could've been, but statistically it probably wasn't.
 
TWX
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

alice_600: NewportBarGuy: I'm more curious how no one saw a guy, presumably covered in blood walking away. No ring doorbell, no CCTV, no nosy neighbor looking out the window... nothing.

He could have washed up in the house or had a change of clothes and wet wipes with him and changed somewhere in the woods and burn them. Or he wore a color that could hide the blood.


Ah yes, the goth approach.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: By next week, I expect the cops to accuse The Internet of murdering four students in their sleep.


You mean Murder McMurderface?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Misch: You mean Murder McMurderface?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: Could've been, but statistically it probably wasn't.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Misch: Squid_for_Brains: By next week, I expect the cops to accuse The Internet of murdering four students in their sleep.

You mean Murder McMurderface?


Lets just take an internet poll as to who is guilty. Then we can take another as to their penalty. Not on twitter obviously, but lets be democratic in our mob justice, because then we can all pat ourselves on the back.

Why involve investigations by professionals, an expansive criminal justice system, due process, and all that stuff that slows stuff down.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm more curious how no one saw a guy, presumably covered in blood walking away. No ring doorbell, no CCTV, no nosy neighbor looking out the window... nothing.


I am betting they all know to Nazi a thing.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"It's extremely dangerous," Wandt said. "There's a Wild, Wild West aspect to all of this."

It's Idaho.  It is the Wild West.
 
olorin604
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
how hard can it be?
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A lot like the "don't fark with cats" documentary. I could not agree more with the people who went after that little simp. But the Canadian police were pretty clear they had it under control.

That was a horrible video that I could not watch.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: NewportBarGuy: I'm more curious how no one saw a guy, presumably covered in blood walking away. No ring doorbell, no CCTV, no nosy neighbor looking out the window... nothing.

It could've easily been a woman.


Just not probable, Imma gonna predict white incel meth head. Takes alot of energy to stab 4 people.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Interior (day time)
A phone on a cluttered desk rings

Detective: Hello? You've reached the Armchair Detective Agency. Can I help you?
Caller: yeah, hi, I need you to solve a murder.
Detective: Hang on, while I power up my PC and connect to the Internet.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
shirtoid.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Jeebus Saves: DRTFA: 1) I know I won't change it, and it's integral to this article, but I'm tired of news stories giving me a scoreboard of social media. I don't care how many members are in a Facebook group or how many times something has been retweeted or liked. Those aren't pertinent facts.
2) This reminds me of how mob mentality ruined Steve Bartman's life.

Bartman should have let the player for the team he wanted to win have a shot at catching the ball.  My dad taught me that the first game I ever went to.

I have very mixed feelings on Bartman. The dude absolutely shouldn't have got the shiat he did, but also, if you are sitting in those seats, you know better.


The fact that it lasted more than a day was pretty stupid.  It happened, learn from it, and move on.  I still don't think the guy has left his house.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

alice_600: NewportBarGuy: I'm more curious how no one saw a guy, presumably covered in blood walking away. No ring doorbell, no CCTV, no nosy neighbor looking out the window... nothing.

He could have washed up in the house or had a change of clothes and wet wipes with him and changed somewhere in the woods and burn them. Or he wore a color that could hide the blood.


They might have been killed by the Red Dragon.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I both agree and disagree.  There is a place for the amateur sleuths, but investigating crime is only one part trying to figure out who did it.  The other part is building a case against a suspect, preferably the right suspect, that puts him in prison.  Admittingly, cops haven't been as great at that job as we would have liked, but as a general rule, when the public decides to get involved in policing themselves, the public does a much worse job.  

That said, there is certainly a place for those who want to help.  It probably isn't going to be glamorous, the meaningful stuff is never glamorous, but it could be as simple as volunteering to answer phones at a tip hotline, though you need to screen to make sure the person taking down the tips isn't involved themselves, to putting up posters, and checking on neighbors to make sure they are okay, or haven't experienced anything troubling.

What you don't need them doing is getting in the way of the investigation, and putting at risk a successful prosecution once the villain is caught.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: The fact that it lasted more than a day was pretty stupid.  It happened, learn from it, and move on.  I still don't think the guy has left his house.


No, they pretty much threw a parade for the dude when they finally won to say "I'm sorry"

But its Boston, it goes with the territory.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Colonel Knife, in the mustard, with the kitchen.
Gotta think outside the box.
 
Bslim
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"With what police, with all types of training and all of the resources to help solve just about any type of crime, have at their fingertips, it's kind of hard to believe that anyone just banging around the internet is going to be able to solve the crime that we couldn't," Pete Yachmetz, a retired FBI special agent in Florida with three decades at the agency, said. "I just don't fathom it."

The same FBI that allowed the mob to grow and spread while they were dicking around persecuting civil rights leaders. The same FBI that has done jack and sh*t to stop white supremacist terrorism. The same FBI that's has fascist sympathizers in its ranks right now.
 
