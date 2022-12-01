 Skip to content
(KSTP St. Paul) Hero When your dad is Batman
30
30 Comments     (+0 »)
steklo [TotalFark]
47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
46 minutes ago  
but the Joker got away.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
46 minutes ago  
townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
45 minutes ago  
Wow.  I don't know if I'd have chosen to ram the car with my kids in it ...
 
moothemagiccow
45 minutes ago  
Why was he not in the car that had his four kids in it?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pfighting Polish
44 minutes ago  
"Dad, did you spend time with your dad, too?"

[Batman begins crying]
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
43 minutes ago  
The father rear-ended his own vehicle near Plymouth and Penn avenues, and the suspect ran away, according to police.

I sense a Chuck Tingle novel waiting to be written.
 
zez
43 minutes ago  
pedestrian.tvView Full Size
 
funzyr
39 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 400x533]


I didn't give you permission to post my picture!

/ kidding
 
steklo [TotalFark]
34 minutes ago  

funzyr: I didn't give you permission to post my picture!


It's funny and sad...when you do a GIS for Batman Cosplay, all the weirdos pop up.

this one was pretty cool he has the bat-mobile and the bat-guitar!
"da na na na na da na na da, batman!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
34 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
33 minutes ago  
OK, it wasn't his car? (he was in possession of stolen property) and he deliberately rear-ended another car?

Extenuating circumstances aside, who pays for that? Does his insurance cover it? Does the owner's? ("Hey! That's my car!!)

Watch, someone is going to have to sue this guy.
 
genner
30 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: but the Joker got away.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
27 minutes ago  
BatDad
Youtube YlVi0noRr-o
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
27 minutes ago  
I guess steklo has a fat batman fetish.
 
ShamanGator
26 minutes ago  
"No injuries were responded during this incident."

WTF Dad, Those were my kids I would have still been beating the hell out of this dude when the cops arrived.

"I dont give a fark if he's already dead, I'm kicking him a few more times."
 
JeffSon069
26 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: OK, it wasn't his car? (he was in possession of stolen property) and he deliberately rear-ended another car?

Extenuating circumstances aside, who pays for that? Does his insurance cover it? Does the owner's? ("Hey! That's my car!!)

Watch, someone is going to have to sue this guy.


They won't have to, but they are certainly going to...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
19 minutes ago  

hobnail: I guess steklo has a fat batman fetish.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
18 minutes ago  

JeffSon069: brainlordmesomorph: OK, it wasn't his car? (he was in possession of stolen property) and he deliberately rear-ended another car?

Extenuating circumstances aside, who pays for that? Does his insurance cover it? Does the owner's? ("Hey! That's my car!!)

Watch, someone is going to have to sue this guy.

They won't have to, but they are certainly going to...


No they aren't.
 
GreenSun
17 minutes ago  
Batman doesn't kill. He will just beat you to near death and leave you disabled for life.

Go dad!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
7 minutes ago  
"I'm gonna ram my car with my kids inside"...

Okay, I guess that's a plan.

Sounds like there were no injuries, so maybe it was one of those "make bumper contact and push" things?
 
Subtonic
5 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: "I'm gonna ram my car with my kids inside"...

Okay, I guess that's a plan.

Sounds like there were no injuries, so maybe it was one of those "make bumper contact and push" things?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
2 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: OK, it wasn't his car? (he was in possession of stolen property) and he deliberately rear-ended another car?

Extenuating circumstances aside, who pays for that? Does his insurance cover it? Does the owner's? ("Hey! That's my car!!)

Watch, someone is going to have to sue this guy.


These are good questions. I think it depends: if the dad is black, then he has probably been arrested by now and will have to pay the owner of the other car, with whatever resources he has left after battling to get his four kids back from foster care. Unless, of course, the owner of the other car is also black.
 
