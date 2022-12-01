 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSL Salt Lake City)   Science experiment ends up allowing students to get out of school early   (ksl.com) divider line
10
    More: Facepalm, West Valley City, Utah, Granite School District, Salt Lake County, Utah, elementary school, Utah, large police response, false alarm incident, Magna, Utah  
•       •       •

376 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Dec 2022 at 12:05 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's it!  No more barking dog experiments for you!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If it's that hydrogen-balloon-meets-lighter-on-a-pole experiment....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
yahyahyah
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
To be fair, what's more likely in an American school, shots fired or something both interesting and educational?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Who did that kind of science in elementary school?  We didn't get to make hydrogen and blow shiat up with lithium until high school.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Professor Hulk "Time travel! I see this as an absolute win!"
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.