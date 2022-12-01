 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   Neighbor of Philadelphia man accused of cutting off his wife's head: "I'm not surprised"   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
44
    More: Scary, Female, Police, Man, English-language films, Home, Philadelphia Police Department, Victim, Gender  
•       •       •

1307 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Dec 2022 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Police reportedly said they found the "severed head" on the kitchen floor."

*Rtfa*

Well, it wasn't like *he* was gonna clean it up, right?

\men are pigs
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a switch from "He was such a nice, quiet man...I can't believe this..."
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, an honest opinion from a neighbor.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The victim was pronounced dead, on the scene, at 12:56 p.m., by Medic personnel,"

That's some fine medical training to recognize that the victims headless body was deceased.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like he got ahead of himself while cleaning up...
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA: "And the man who did the decapitation, he is, I would say, the most unhinged of them all."

I'm pretty sure his victim is more unhinged.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet she was surprised.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cnet.comView Full Size
 
proteus_b [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She did a nice job on the lights before she was brutally murdered. farking war on Christmas.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" She brought that on herself, your honor"

Case dismissed.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarrySouth: Looks like he got ahead of himself while cleaning up...


Bit of a tiff then..?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thought 1: That seems like the kind of thing you'd want to report...
Thought 2: Yes, that's pretty much the mental image of a man accused of cutting off his wife's head.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: That's a switch from "He was such a nice, quiet man...I can't believe this..."


I'm glad we finally have reached this point. "We all knew he'd do a thing like this but how you gonna report him before he does something? He'd just behead US!"
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: "The victim was pronounced dead, on the scene, at 12:56 p.m., by Medic personnel,"

That's some fine medical training to recognize that the victims headless body was deceased.


They didn't specify that it wasn't a chicken.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's that time of the year folks

But do you recaaaaaall
The most unhinged adult of all?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: "The victim was pronounced dead, on the scene, at 12:56 p.m., by Medic personnel,"

That's some fine medical training to recognize that the victims headless body was deceased.


It's just a little beheaded, it's still good, it's still good!

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neighbor "I'm not surprised. Have you ever tasted her cooking?"
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Yattering: It's that time of the year folks

But do you recaaaaaall
The most unhinged adult of all?


Ahmad the behead-spoused neighbor,
had a very shiny knife,
and if you ever met him,
You would know he'd kill his wife.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: That's a switch from "He was such a nice, quiet man...I can't believe this..."


I haven't heard this in awhile, really. Whenever something like this happens now people tend to say "oh that motherfarker was weird as fark"

Like the Uvalde gunman. Every person had a bad story about him.

Maybe in the past people were less willing to speak ill of their neighbors, even if they were horrible people.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: "The victim was pronounced dead, on the scene, at 12:56 p.m., by Medic personnel,"

That's some fine medical training to recognize that the victims headless body was deceased.


External decapitation is one of the few limited circumstances where on-scene EMTs are allowed to declare a patient dead.  I'm sure it varies from state to state depending on their EMS protocols, but where/when I got licensed it was decapitation, head trauma that exposed and visibly destroyed brain matter, other massive trauma incompatible with life (e.g. upper torso destroyed), and a couple others I'm hazy on from how long ago it was.

Anyways, point being it literally is their training, otherwise you end up with times where the EMTs know from training and experience that the person is dead, but they legally have to go through the motions of transporting to a hospital for the declaration.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Gyrfalcon: That's a switch from "He was such a nice, quiet man...I can't believe this..."

I haven't heard this in awhile, really. Whenever something like this happens now people tend to say "oh that motherfarker was weird as fark"

Like the Uvalde gunman. Every person had a bad story about him.

Maybe in the past people were less willing to speak ill of their neighbors, even if they were horrible people.


Nah, it's as recent as the last couple shooters. "He was real quiet, kept to himself" even if he was weird.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might I kindly suggest you not read the comments, Ray? Unless you like conservative "humor."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is Fark, so....

she was a quiet girl?
Youtube cQGl8-lJuoY
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we're being honest, I think each and every one of us knows at least one person that might wind up on the news for something like this.  Hopefully they aren't part of your inner circle (or neighbor) but we know of them.

I guess the equivalent for women is knowing that acquaintance that wouldn't surprise you showing up on the news for cutting a dick off.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds to me like Shareef didn't like it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: Sounds to me like Shareef didn't like it

[Fark user image image 399x303]


He really really hates it.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: "The victim was pronounced dead, on the scene, at 12:56 p.m., by Medic personnel,"

That's some fine medical training to recognize that the victims headless body was deceased.

External decapitation is one of the few limited circumstances where on-scene EMTs are allowed to declare a patient dead.  I'm sure it varies from state to state depending on their EMS protocols, but where/when I got licensed it was decapitation, head trauma that exposed and visibly destroyed brain matter, other massive trauma incompatible with life (e.g. upper torso destroyed), and a couple others I'm hazy on from how long ago it was.

Anyways, point being it literally is their training, otherwise you end up with times where the EMTs know from training and experience that the person is dead, but they legally have to go through the motions of transporting to a hospital for the declaration.


I think rigor mortis counts.  I was on a third ride once and the dude was stiff as a board and quite black.  EMTs just called the coroner.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: "The victim was pronounced dead, on the scene, at 12:56 p.m., by Medic personnel,"

That's some fine medical training to recognize that the victims headless body was deceased.

They didn't specify that it wasn't a chicken.


Maybe part chicken
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
The Yattering
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: The Yattering: It's that time of the year folks

But do you recaaaaaall
The most unhinged adult of all?

Ahmad the behead-spoused neighbor,
had a very shiny knife,
and if you ever met him,
You would know he'd kill his wife.


Nice work. I didn't have it in me
 
Cheron
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: That's a switch from "He was such a nice, quiet man...I can't believe this..."


SNL did this in the 80s with the murder of Buckwheat. He was quite, kept to himself. Do you think he did it. Yep, never talked about anything else
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Thought 1: That seems like the kind of thing you'd want to report...
Thought 2: Yes, that's pretty much the mental image of a man accused of cutting off his wife's head.


The guy kinda looks like jon k from the office.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: "The victim was pronounced dead, on the scene, at 12:56 p.m., by Medic personnel,"

That's some fine medical training to recognize that the victims headless body was deceased.


I mean, technically speaking, they have to declare a time. So even though it was an easy task, it still had to be done.

"Carl, what're we looking at here?"
"That's a body with its head removed, Lou. Blood everywhere Time of death, 12:56"
"Good work. Bag it."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Also, I think auntie might be justified in moving the family to belaire....
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: "The victim was pronounced dead, on the scene, at 12:56 p.m., by Medic personnel,"

That's some fine medical training to recognize that the victims headless body was deceased.

External decapitation is one of the few limited circumstances where on-scene EMTs are allowed to declare a patient dead.  I'm sure it varies from state to state depending on their EMS protocols, but where/when I got licensed it was decapitation, head trauma that exposed and visibly destroyed brain matter, other massive trauma incompatible with life (e.g. upper torso destroyed), and a couple others I'm hazy on from how long ago it was.

Anyways, point being it literally is their training, otherwise you end up with times where the EMTs know from training and experience that the person is dead, but they legally have to go through the motions of transporting to a hospital for the declaration.


I was being fatuous.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: "The victim was pronounced dead, on the scene, at 12:56 p.m., by Medic personnel,"

That's some fine medical training to recognize that the victims headless body was deceased.

They didn't specify that it wasn't a chicken.


Exactly. A competent witch doctor could still revive it
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Does this mean the Iggles are NOT going to the Super Bowl?
 
sleze
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sounds like the neighbors of John David Stutts.
 
August11 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The victim was pronounced dead, on the scene, at 12:56 p.m., by Medic personnel," officers said.

Ok. I read the other comments referring to this. But you gotta admit: the actual pronouncement was probably either really funny or really gritty.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: That's a switch from "He was such a nice, quiet man...I can't believe this..."


The one that always annoys me is "This never happens in our little town".   Ummm..it just did.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe she lost her ipod and decided to be an hero and troll the world at the same time.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: "The victim was pronounced dead, on the scene, at 12:56 p.m., by Medic personnel,"

That's some fine medical training to recognize that the victims headless body was deceased.


They have to be official about stuff like that.  Friend of mine died from a heart attack in the parking lot of a bakery (he was a delivery driver).  Died with his foot on the accelerator, and the engine revving for several minutes caught the attention of a few folks.

Ambulance called, he was taken to the ER, and that's where he was pronounced dead, a good half-hour after the folks pried his foot off the accelerator.

Some places still require a coroner to show up and make it official.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
 John Krasinski working a reboot of The Amityville Horror?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

indy_kid: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: "The victim was pronounced dead, on the scene, at 12:56 p.m., by Medic personnel,"

That's some fine medical training to recognize that the victims headless body was deceased.

They have to be official about stuff like that.  Friend of mine died from a heart attack in the parking lot of a bakery (he was a delivery driver).  Died with his foot on the accelerator, and the engine revving for several minutes caught the attention of a few folks.

Ambulance called, he was taken to the ER, and that's where he was pronounced dead, a good half-hour after the folks pried his foot off the accelerator.

Some places still require a coroner to show up and make it official.


I'm sorry about your friend, but that story totally reminded me of this and I hope it's not too soon for you

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.