(Guardian)   Spain increases security after discovering Wordle bombs   (theguardian.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, Diplomacy, Spain, Diplomatic mission, similar-looking brown envelopes, prime minister, defence ministry, Ukraine's embassy, government buildings  
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They changed the headline on the Guardian! It used to say five letter bombs!
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice try subby...You win some and you lose some.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A joke from back in the Unabomber days that could get you in big trouble today....

You:  Do you know what a letter bomb looks like?
Person who pissed you off:  No
You:  Good
 
Rehab Is For Quitters
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spanish Defense personnel said to be eying Ted Kaczynski.

cdn.britannica.comView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I don't know about bombs, but sometimes it does feel a bit patronizing
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: [Fark user image image 425x593]
I don't know about bombs, but sometimes it does feel a bit patronizing


I got that one in 3 guesses.

/Wordlebot says it did it in 4. Suck it, Wordlebot!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Smart move adding the US embassy to your list of letter bomb targets.  Before that everything was Spain's plus the one at Ukraine's embassy.  I assume once you involve the US embassy, you get escalated in terms of investigation because the US now has a "personal" interest and will add their intelligence resources to the search.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Smart move adding the US embassy to your list of letter bomb targets.  Before that everything was Spain's plus the one at Ukraine's embassy.  I assume once you involve the US embassy, you get escalated in terms of investigation because the US now has a "personal" interest and will add their intelligence resources to the search.


No one said terrorists were particularly bright...
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Most likely looking for the Onebomber then?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
🄱  🄾  🄾  🄱  🅂
🟩🟩🟫🟩🟩
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

whatshisname: They changed the headline on the Guardian! It used to say five letter bombs!


It still says this on the drop-down summary on mobile, so some of us who DRTFA will never notice.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So... Generaliisimo Francisco Franco isn't  dead?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: So... Generaliisimo Francisco Franco isn't  dead?


Sadly, in spirit, not yet.  For example:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Abascal is the head of their rightest-wing political party.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JeffSon069: New Rising Sun: Smart move adding the US embassy to your list of letter bomb targets.  Before that everything was Spain's plus the one at Ukraine's embassy.  I assume once you involve the US embassy, you get escalated in terms of investigation because the US now has a "personal" interest and will add their intelligence resources to the search.

No one said terrorists were particularly bright...


So is it Russian intelligence or someone being influenced by Russian intelligence?
 
