(NYPost)   Hugh Hefner's ex claims Playboy Mansion is haunted, grotto is really REALLY gross   (nypost.com) divider line
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My sister, myself and my friend Stacy were all sitting on my bed," the one-time E! Network staple said, adding that she'd purchased a new puppy earlier that day. "We were talking, having a glass of wine, and the TV was on. All of a sudden, out of the corner of all of our eyes, we saw a woman standing in my closet."

Go on....
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Captain Stubing was a player

stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, a playmate that is blonde, skinny, with big fake knockers.  How unique.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess the grotto sitch is kinda like this:
But on viagra...
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Huh, a playmate that is blonde, skinny, with big fake knockers.  How unique.


They're still real to me!
 
strapp3r
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
2319!!!

bionicjoe [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
*flips on black light*

OH MY GOD! There's ectoplasm everywhere!!!
 
The Yattering
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Guess the grotto sitch is kinda like this:
[pbs.twimg.com image 453x604]
But on viagra...


I remember this claim going around my college too.

Anyone here have any experience with real-world semen clogs?  Semen is mostly liquid. It should just flow down the drain right?  I'd be more concerned about pipes getting clogged with vomit
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I think this falls under the "unless you really want some more" clause of the Ghostbuster's advertising campaign.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The ghosts of lost dignity.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Yattering: fsbilly: Guess the grotto sitch is kinda like this:
[pbs.twimg.com image 453x604]
But on viagra...

I remember this claim going around my college too.

Anyone here have any experience with real-world semen clogs?  Semen is mostly liquid. It should just flow down the drain right?  I'd be more concerned about pipes getting clogged with vomit


Cocaine makes you poop.

So there's that
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nothing to see here. Move along
 
Trocadero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Yattering: fsbilly: Guess the grotto sitch is kinda like this:
[pbs.twimg.com image 453x604]
But on viagra...

I remember this claim going around my college too.

Anyone here have any experience with real-world semen clogs?  Semen is mostly liquid. It should just flow down the drain right?  I'd be more concerned about pipes getting clogged with vomit


It's not the semen, it's the semen and hair creating a "lattice" that clogs w/ all kinds of other stuff (minerals in the water, mainly). Hair is the real enemy, but semen makes it worse.

/only things worse are "flushable" wipes and kitchen grease
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Yattering: fsbilly: Guess the grotto sitch is kinda like this:
[pbs.twimg.com image 453x604]
But on viagra...

I remember this claim going around my college too.

Anyone here have any experience with real-world semen clogs?  Semen is mostly liquid. It should just flow down the drain right?  I'd be more concerned about pipes getting clogged with vomit


If your semen is clogging up your drain, you need to drink more liquids.

And stop fapping so much in the shower.
 
dk47
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He's gross but congrats to Hefner.  He kept it going to the end.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Yattering: fsbilly: Guess the grotto sitch is kinda like this:
[pbs.twimg.com image 453x604]
But on viagra...

I remember this claim going around my college too.

Anyone here have any experience with real-world semen clogs?  Semen is mostly liquid. It should just flow down the drain right?  I'd be more concerned about pipes getting clogged with vomit


Yeah I'm going to call BS on that and chalk this up to being a student prank.  It's such a small volume per person when compared with all the other crap people are washing down the bathroom drains.  The sink drains can't be any more delicate than the shower ones right? People used to wash their dishes from their dorm rooms in the bathroom sinks, so you have bits of like noodles and vegetables from soups and stuff.

Also, pretty much everyone was jerking it in their bedrooms.  Why do it in a cramped little shower when you have the wide world of porn and your laptop in your dorm room.  It's not like there are zero times when your roommate isn't around (although I felt bad for the dudes crammed into freshman quads or triples.  I never asked how they managed it).
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: The Yattering: fsbilly: Guess the grotto sitch is kinda like this:
[pbs.twimg.com image 453x604]
But on viagra...

I remember this claim going around my college too.

Anyone here have any experience with real-world semen clogs?  Semen is mostly liquid. It should just flow down the drain right?  I'd be more concerned about pipes getting clogged with vomit

If your semen is clogging up your drain, you need to drink more liquids.

And stop fapping so much in the shower.


I still think it's fake because it's such a small amount, but hot water does 'scramble' the proteins in semen and turns it to like a cooked egg white type goo instead of liquid.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: The Yattering: fsbilly: Guess the grotto sitch is kinda like this:
[pbs.twimg.com image 453x604]
But on viagra...

I remember this claim going around my college too.

Anyone here have any experience with real-world semen clogs?  Semen is mostly liquid. It should just flow down the drain right?  I'd be more concerned about pipes getting clogged with vomit

If your semen is clogging up your drain, you need to drink more liquids.

And stop fapping so much in the shower.

I still think it's fake because it's such a small amount, but hot water does 'scramble' the proteins in semen and turns it to like a cooked egg white type goo instead of liquid.


Needs a "The More You Know!" jpeg.
 
camarugala
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I imagine going into the grotto with a black light would cause instantaneous blindness. Jesus, I imagine how viscous that water is at this point.
 
bionicjoe [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cassper: The WAY Too Friendly Ghost

NSFW cartoon
and you'll hate yourself for clicking.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Abe Vigoda's Ghost:

If your semen is clogging up your drain, you need to drink more liquids.

And stop fapping so much in the shower.

I second this.  Masturbate in a tree, in front of the tourists, like a normal person.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
cheeseaholic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Every sperm is sacred.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Guess the grotto sitch is kinda like this:
[pbs.twimg.com image 453x604]
But on viagra...


It's ALL PIPES!
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, not that it matters, but the only one that I found interesting was Marilyn Cole:
but that's because I find brunettes more appealing
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
From Hefner's RIP thread I have a certain Farker Farkied with their quote:

"And the whole [PB Mansion] probably smells like the shiat house door on a tuna boat."

/you know who you are...
 
fsbilly
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Yattering: fsbilly: Guess the grotto sitch is kinda like this:
[pbs.twimg.com image 453x604]
But on viagra...

I remember this claim going around my college too.

Anyone here have any experience with real-world semen clogs?  Semen is mostly liquid. It should just flow down the drain right?  I'd be more concerned about pipes getting clogged with vomit


Ask your RA.
 
genner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
indy_kid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: Well, not that it matters, but the only one that I found interesting was Marilyn Cole:
[media.gettyimages.com image 572x594]

but that's because I find brunettes more appealing


Fun fact:  I was in boot camp with Debra Jo Fondren's cousin.  Must have made for some interesting family reunions.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They say when the moon is full you can still hear the ghost of Shel Silverstein's boner tap-tap-tapping at the window pane.
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bionicjoe: Cassper: The WAY Too Friendly Ghost

NSFW cartoon
and you'll hate yourself for clicking.


This is why I come to Fark.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bionicjoe: Cassper: The WAY Too Friendly Ghost

NSFW cartoon
and you'll hate yourself for clicking.


I hate myself already.
 
