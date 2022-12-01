 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Florida sheriff says kids are too soft these days, need to go back to the old days where kids literally needed to fear they're going to have the cheeks of their ass torn off for not doing right in class   (local10.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Board of directors, Education, new school, School, Management, Chairman, Brevard County, Florida, BREVARD COUNTY  
789 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Dec 2022 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)



bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be a shame if someone leaked his browser history to the public.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greasing up that school to prison pipeline.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
went on camera Monday in front of the Brevard County Jail in Sharpes to announce plans to impose the "most prolific school discipline policy this district has ever had,"

What a dipshiat. I hope they discover the live/dead boy in a closet or whatever his personal, illegal, dirty little discipline secret might be.  These farkers are so predictable.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Please scrutinize every arrest I've ever made for potential brutality charges."
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: went on camera Monday in front of the Brevard County Jail in Sharpes to announce plans to impose the "most prolific school discipline policy this district has ever had,"

What a dipshiat. I hope they discover the live/dead boy in a closet or whatever his personal, illegal, dirty little discipline secret might be.  These farkers are so predictable.


I spent many an hour in my history teacher's 'shame closet' when I acted up, and I turned out just fine.

...he said he was the history teacher anyways.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A wealth of evidence now shows that hitting kids makes them more violent and more antisocial. That's it. It doesn't make them better behaved or more disciplined.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to make school punishment great again
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That dude needs Years of therapy. Instead, Florida elected him to lead a School Board.
Florida - not even once.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What I'm reading is that the children in your district have poor values and morals - something they learned at home, no doubt.

I blame their culture.  Why won't your leaders speak out about that?  Sad!
 
holdmybones
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
As someone who regularly got "cracks" (our loving name for corporal punishment) growing up....we didn't respect the vice principal more. We made fun of him and laughed to hide any pain, often leading him to try harder and make a loud fool of himself.

We also didn't change our ways based on abuse from a stranger.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
GypsyJoker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Greasing up that school to prison pipeline.


"News 6 in Orlando has asked why members of the media were not invited to the announcement Monday. We are also asking the Brevard County Sheriff's Office why it spearheaded the announcement rather than the school board, and held it at the jail."

May as well just start bussing kids straight to prison, never mind the pipeline.

Fascists from the governor down to the school board.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I wonder if this is one of the places that arrests parents for letting their kids walk home.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
God help the person hitting a kid near me.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Every abortion means a child won't exist to get their ass cheeks torn off.
 
xalres
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If beating kids worked, you'd only need to do it a several times, no?
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He should hang out with Madison Cawthorne and they can chat for hours about how kids and men these days both need to harden up, how they need to be hard, so hard, just a bunch of tough, HARD monsters to be feared, those sexy, sexy men monsters and their hardness and

*handcuffed*
 
jso2897
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

holdmybones: As someone who regularly got "cracks" (our loving name for corporal punishment) growing up....we didn't respect the vice principal more. We made fun of him and laughed to hide any pain, often leading him to try harder and make a loud fool of himself.

We also didn't change our ways based on abuse from a stranger.


This - the only "attitude adjustment" I ever got from corporal punishments in school was a dislike and distrust of those who administers them, and a realization that their "authority" was based on nothing.
The idea that you can enlighten or improve people by beating on them is pretty obsolete, but you still have asswipes like this guy.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
a comment from the article's website:  "Students are a DIRECT reflection of their parents and home life. It is not the job of the schools to train your kids not to fight or be disruptive, so if you little curtain crawlers get booted good luck."

It used to be.  That's what kindergarten was for... get the kids properly socialized and such.  But larger class sizes, a push for focusing on standardized test rather than trying to make kids good members of society, and the resulting teacher burnout hurts the kids just as much as their parents not being around because they're working trying to keep the kids fed and housed.

The problem isn't just in the classes or the home, it's society as a whole
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
again, if corporal punishment worked, your boss should be allowed to spank you if you mess up at work.


Ivey said the school discipline situation is so bad that the district is losing teachers.


No, teachers are leaving because the pay is shiat, they are hamstrung at every turn, and get threatened for teaching evolution, bigbang, certain books, etc, etc. etc.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: again, if corporal punishment worked, your boss should be allowed to spank you if you mess up at work.


I think I've seen that video...
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: God help the person hitting a kid near me.


God help them...do what? Hit more efficiently? With a better swing? Bless their hand with +1 Smacking?

Seems like an iffy thing to ask God for help with.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good. About time we start treating problematic students the same way we do habitual traffic offenders.

A couple warnings and then you don't go to school for a few years. Choose wisely.
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Oneiros: a comment from the article's website:  "Students are a DIRECT reflection of their parents and home life. It is not the job of the schools to train your kids not to fight or be disruptive, so if you little curtain crawlers get booted good luck."

It used to be.  That's what kindergarten was for... get the kids properly socialized and such.  But larger class sizes, a push for focusing on standardized test rather than trying to make kids good members of society, and the resulting teacher burnout hurts the kids just as much as their parents not being around because they're working trying to keep the kids fed and housed.

The problem isn't just in the classes or the home, it's society as a whole


"And you do what you want with us, but I'm not going to sit here and listen to you tear down the United States!"
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hey Brevard County isn't that one of the departments from Live PD
The one that had one of the officers arrested for sexual misconduct?
 
jso2897
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

pounddawg: [i.pinimg.com image 509x645]


This - when some angry Boomer says "I turned out fine!" the one thing you know is that the  f**ked up wad of personality disorders in question turned out sad and broken, and full of rage at their condition.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

odinsposse: A wealth of evidence now shows that hitting kids makes them more violent and more antisocial. That's it. It doesn't make them better behaved or more disciplined.


I can see how that would be the case is some instances. I mean i got my ass ripped off constantly in high school however we were given an option suspension/iss or the paddle. Most of the time I chose the paddle since I damn sure didn't want to go home and tell my parents I got suspended I would get the ass whipping and have been suspended so it was the lesser of two evils.
I can't say it made me more violent or antisocial in any meaningful way, quite the opposite to be fair but certain kids yeah I can see that.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

pounddawg: [i.pinimg.com image 509x645]


'Fine', unless we're using it like 'that woman is fine' does not mean good, but usually something closer to 'things have gone to shiat, but I'm surviving well enough to fake that it's not going to fall apart at any minute'
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Brevard County Jail in Sharpes.

That's a long, lonely walk to the Circle K at US-1 first thing in the morning.

Or so I've heard.
 
zoltan2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"...
if Massachusetts were allowed to report subject scores independently -- much the way that, say, Shanghai is allowed to do so -- the Bay State would rank 9th in the world in Math Proficiency, tied with Japan, and on the heels of 8th-ranked Switzerland. In reading, Massachusetts would rank fourth in the world, tied with Hong Kong, and not far behind third-ranked Finland.
Moreover, in reading, Vermont would be tied for fifth with Singapore, ahead of such perennial PISA stalwarts as New Zealand, Japan, Canada, Australia and Belgium.
According to a separate international test, Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) -- which tests 8th-graders, instead of PISA's 15-year-olds-- Massachusetts ranks second only to top-ranked Singapore in global measures of science competency."

These liberals want to coddle children like little snowflakes. It DOES NOT WORK. Only Florida's approach will work. They will beat their kids like they did COVID!

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8946887/

Also, why do liberals hate science? Corporal punishment is SIGNIFICANTLY correlated to school performance!

The beatings will continue until test scores improve!
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Oneiros: a comment from the article's website:  "Students are a DIRECT reflection of their parents and home life. It is not the job of the schools to train your kids not to fight or be disruptive, so if you little curtain crawlers get booted good luck."

It used to be.  That's what kindergarten was for... get the kids properly socialized and such.  But larger class sizes, a push for focusing on standardized test rather than trying to make kids good members of society, and the resulting teacher burnout hurts the kids just as much as their parents not being around because they're working trying to keep the kids fed and housed.

The problem isn't just in the classes or the home, it's society as a whole


Amazingly, these disciplinary issues are rare in private education and problematic students are quickly excised.

Maybe parents of students who are willing to pay out of their own pockets above and beyond the cost of taxes are more serious about the successful outcome of their investment?
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"I was hiat as a child and I turned out fine!"

You think hitting people is a good idea. You're violent, and you have no ability to make emotional connections, and you probably have constant anxiety about failure and not meeting the imaginary standards of the people who hit you.

"I hit my kids and they turned out fine!"

Your kids' favorite trope is Found Family, and they probably love villains because villains will burn the world to protect them, as opposed to heroes burning them to protect the world.
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Ivey said the school discipline situation is so bad that the district is losing teachers"

Yes, it's because teachers can't assault the kids with paddles, sticks and belts and nothing at all to do with shiat pay, and shiny new laws that  allow teachers to be sued for $10k by the patents of their students for teaching facts they don't like
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yes, insufficient physical violence against children is what's lacking from modern society. 🙄
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: "I was hiat as a child and I turned out fine!"

You think hitting people is a good idea. You're violent, and you have no ability to make emotional connections, and you probably have constant anxiety about failure and not meeting the imaginary standards of the people who hit you.

"I hit my kids and they turned out fine!"

Your kids' favorite trope is Found Family, and they probably love villains because villains will burn the world to protect them, as opposed to heroes burning them to protect the world.


I'd love to hear your non-violent solution to handling Putin.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You know, it is almost like you cannot govern good behavior with threats and fear.
Who knew?

/Citation: the passed two millennia of reported human behavior.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've read some research that shows corporal punishment has no value and commonly results in worse outcomes.

However, I read a meme on Facebook that said "I WAS SPANKED AND IT TAUGHT ME TO SAY YES SIR AND NO MAAM NOT LIKE KIDS TODAY WITH SAGGY PANTS SHARE AND LIKE IF YOU AGREE"

Both sides have some good points.  Maybe the two sides should compromise?
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Amazingly, these disciplinary issues are rare in private education and problematic students are quickly excised.


You don't see the fault in your argument here?

Give it some thought.
 
jso2897
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: Flushing It All Away: Amazingly, these disciplinary issues are rare in private education and problematic students are quickly excised.

You don't see the fault in your argument here?

Give it some thought.


Teehee.
You're funny.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: God help the person hitting a kid near me.


Are they not doing it right?
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

snocone: You know, it is almost like you cannot govern good behavior with threats and fear.
Who knew?

/Citation: the passed two millennia of reported human behavior.


Bu-bu-bu-but......whatabout Hitler?
Huh???
Answer me THAT, smart guy!!!!
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: I'd love to hear your non-violent solution to handling Putin.


We aren't talking about nations at war, or nations committing massive human rights violations.

We are talking about an adult acting violent to children. An adult dealing out violence to children, when every goddamn study shows it doesn't lead to discipline, or better work ethic. It leads to fear, and anxiety, and depression, and the child being predisposed to continue the problem. Break the cycle. STOP HITTING CHILDREN.
 
Bslim
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
People who just drop a quote like this:
"or like in the old days, they're not going to have the cheeks of their a-- torn off for not doing right in class."

are absolutely doing some depraved shiat in their off hours.
Count on it
 
jso2897
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Flushing It All Away: I'd love to hear your non-violent solution to handling Putin.

We aren't talking about nations at war, or nations committing massive human rights violations.

We are talking about an adult acting violent to children. An adult dealing out violence to children, when every goddamn study shows it doesn't lead to discipline, or better work ethic. It leads to fear, and anxiety, and depression, and the child being predisposed to continue the problem. Break the cycle. STOP HITTING CHILDREN.


Folks - don't talk to self-proclaimed toilets. The smell will go away if you ignore the source - it's only here for attention.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Oneiros: a comment from the article's website:  "Students are a DIRECT reflection of their parents and home life. It is not the job of the schools to train your kids not to fight or be disruptive, so if you little curtain crawlers get booted good luck."

It used to be.  That's what kindergarten was for... get the kids properly socialized and such.  But larger class sizes, a push for focusing on standardized test rather than trying to make kids good members of society, and the resulting teacher burnout hurts the kids just as much as their parents not being around because they're working trying to keep the kids fed and housed.

The problem isn't just in the classes or the home, it's society as a whole

Amazingly, these disciplinary issues are rare in private education and problematic students are quickly excised.

Maybe parents of students who are willing to pay out of their own pockets above and beyond the cost of taxes are more serious about the successful outcome of their investment?


Wow.  Are you really that blind?

And where do the disruptive 'excised' kids go?  To the public schools unless the parents have so much money they can ship them off to yet another private school (which also requires being able to get the kids there, which doesn't work when both parents are working or for single parents scraping too get by)

So the private school gets to choose the kids that it wants gets to push out the bad kids to disrupt the classes and increase disparity, driving more parents to try to scrape the money together to pay for private school

When you considerations are 'make sure my kid has food and shelter', sometimes some of the other socialization stuff falls apart.   The push for single family housing and disruption of neighborhoods also breaks support networks that the parents might have been able to rely on for help.

I have former neighbors who got put in that situation.... Their son got concussed the first week of high school, when the kids were left unattended and kids started harassing him.  They ended up moving away to a different county because it was cheaper than keeping three kids in private school.  They got a bigger place so her mother could move in and help with getting the kids to school that first year... and then the pandemic hit the next one.
 
saywhat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
While I don't agree that beating the living shiat out of children is the answer, I do know that classroom teachers get absolutely no support from administration when it comes to discipline issues.  My wife is a middle school science teacher.  She loves the kids and is very tolerant.  It takes a lot for her to send a child out of the classroom for disciplinary issues.  Unfortunately, when she does there are never any consequences for the student - never.
 
