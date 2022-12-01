 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Seems like a better date for this would be the 14th of March   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
", Takeshi."  Booger said.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hey, no fair changing headline.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Hey, no fair changing headline.


what he said!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
'While it might be the lesser of the two celebrated PIE days (don't forget National Pi Day on March 14th), it happens to fall smack dab in the middle of a major pie-making season.'
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure March 14 is steak and BJ day. You can keep your pie.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sxacho: I'm pretty sure March 14 is steak and BJ day. You can keep your pie.


No no... I definitely think there's definitely room for pie on steak and BJ day.
 
keldaria [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Europeans: confused why 14/3/2023 would be a good day for pi day.
 
keldaria [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ajgeek: sxacho: I'm pretty sure March 14 is steak and BJ day. You can keep your pie.

No no... I definitely think there's definitely room for pie on steak and BJ day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olrasputin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

keldaria: Europeans: confused why 14/3/2023 would be a good day for pi day.


Obviously it should be April 31st instead :)
 
keldaria [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

olrasputin: keldaria: Europeans: confused why 14/3/2023 would be a good day for pi day.

Obviously it should be April 31st instead :)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
