(CNN)   Uvalde survivors to the "police" who allowed the slaughter: How's $27 billion sound to you?   (cnn.com) divider line
902 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Dec 2022 at 10:05 AM (46 minutes ago)



Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ordinarily a civil suit with such a ridiculously high ask would prompt slot-machine eye rolling, but in this case, though I know they'll never get anywhere near the same solar system as what they're asking, I hope they win and get enough to make them (particularly the cops) wish they were one of the kids that didn't make it.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I hope they win and bankrupt the lot.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As long as the estates of the victims get at least twice that
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yes, bankrupting an entire locality would be a great idea.
//not that it's not a righteous cause in reality, but firing the officers and retraining plus a substantial payout in the millions per child might be a more realistic prospect
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Lol, that's one way to defund the police
 
Hinged
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That seems like a 'bit' much.

I mean, have the local police got 27 BILLION layin' around?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They've found a way to defund the police. Hope it works.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Yes, bankrupting an entire locality would be a great idea.
//not that it's not a righteous cause in reality, but firing the officers and retraining plus a substantial payout in the millions per child might be a more realistic prospect


Well, we don't do drawing and quartering in this country, so appropriate and proportional restitution is right out.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Defund by refund.
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
too low.
to me, it sounds too low.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Imaginary.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We would the police care?  It's the community that pays, not them.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

koder: I hope they win and bankrupt the lot.


This might come as a disappointing surprise to you, but this isn't going to bankrupt a single cop.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

koder: I hope they win and bankrupt the lot.


only if the veil (armor, more accurately) of qualified immunity gets pierced.  Otherwise it's the taxpayers who are footing that bill, and they voted Abbott almost 2 to 1 over Beto.  Clearly they don't want things to change.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Those law enforcement officers aided and abetted a mass shooting and obstructed anyone from saving those kids.

I think jail or a firing squad for every single officer along with the 27 billion dollars would be a more thoughtful gesture.
 
jimjays
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: Lol, that's one way to defund the police


I'm busy today but will be checking in later for the specific take from a prolific "defund the police" poster.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Taxpayers LOVE paying for the police f*ckups!!

/bankrupt the whole damn town
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: koder: I hope they win and bankrupt the lot.

This might come as a disappointing surprise to you, but this isn't going to bankrupt a single cop.


It might it they are individually named in the lawsuits, and they lose.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jimjays: The Sophian Church: Lol, that's one way to defund the police

I'm busy today but will be checking in later for the specific take from a prolific "defund the police" poster.


That's nice, but will it abolish them?
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Since the police didn't break any laws and were not criminally found at any fault (supreme court ruling, police do not have a duty to intervene in any crime), individual officers will almost certainly be able to claim qualified immunity in any civil suit.

The city, on the other hand, hired those police and provided an extremely unsafe environment for students that were in their care at the time of the shooting. They might be on the hook here. Not just because of any old shooting, but due to the extreme negligence and disregard for life displayed by the police here.

/I don't really care who pays the survivors, they deserve every cent they're asking for and then doubled. I just hiiiiiighly doubt it will be the cops themselves.
//I'd be impressed if this even leads the city to cut police funding as a result.

///Third slashi will show up in another 70 min if you can survive that long.
 
xalres
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If they don't have that much, they can always hiat up the surrounding police departments until the settlement amount has been met.

/The fact that the cops, chief, and mayor haven't fed themselves a bullet in an act of contrition shows you exactly what kind of people these are.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: GoldSpider: koder: I hope they win and bankrupt the lot.

This might come as a disappointing surprise to you, but this isn't going to bankrupt a single cop.

It might it they are individually named in the lawsuits, and they lose.


Until a judge rules that qualified immunity applies.  Which they will, since it was created precisely for situations like this.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Imaginary.


The money is real.  The children are memories.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hinged: That seems like a 'bit' much.

I mean, have the local police got 27 BILLION layin' around?


I'm certain they carry insurance and also certain that the insurance corp has more lawyers of dubious ethics than the survivors could find decent representatives.  The insurance corp will drag this fight out until the kids are retired.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
cdn3.whatculture.comView Full Size


/You want the jury to know you are grieving, not greedy.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's a small town. If they win the city will just raise taxes to cover the loss. So won't they end up owning themselves?

This is not snark. I think most police misconduct settlements paid for by taxpayers are ridiculous. The cops themselves should have to toil in repayment and any union pension funds should be drained.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What, the families want to buy Twitter?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: [cdn3.whatculture.com image 359x179]

/You want the jury to know you are grieving, not greedy.


Alex Jones jury says nah
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
One thing this incident showed is how having all these different police departments with different playbooks and conflicting chains of command create chaos and inaction.

Supposedly states in Australia have one police organization per state.  Everyone has the same training and there is a clearer chain of command.  Might be time to roll all of these differing orgs into one.  As a bonus, it might make it harder for bad cops to relocate to other towns after being fired.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The cops don't have that kind of cash. So maybe the victim's families get to speed and park wherever they want, until they accumulate 27 billion worth of tickets.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: only if the veil (armor, more accurately) of qualified immunity gets pierced.  Otherwise it's the taxpayers who are footing that bill, and they voted Abbott almost 2 to 1 over Beto.  Clearly they don't want things to change.


Who do you think pays if you get rid of qualified immunity?

The whole point of it is so communities don't sue themselves into oblivion.

Fine, you say, well we will just sue the cops. OK, assuming you can find a reason and a case, exactly how much money do you expect to get from a bunch of cops in a hick town? Which cops do you sue? Lets say i'm a low ranking cop and following commands given to me by my superior, who is following commands given to him, who only has a part of the picture and is assuming there is a coordinated response going on?

Who do you think is going to fill the shoes of those cops knowing they are a farkup away from losing their livelyhood, ending up in jail, etc? How does that make things better?

By all means, the leadership involved in this should swing, but like, that money needs to come from somewhere.

"Hey linenoise, make the cops carry insurance like many other professionals need to do!"

Yeah, great idea, i'm all for letting actuaries figure out who should be a cop. But now you need to pay the cops more to cover that insurance.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: One thing this incident showed is how having all these different police departments with different playbooks and conflicting chains of command create chaos and inaction.

Supposedly states in Australia have one police organization per state.  Everyone has the same training and there is a clearer chain of command.  Might be time to roll all of these differing orgs into one.  As a bonus, it might make it harder for bad cops to relocate to other towns after being fired.


Police administrators aren't going to legislate themselves out of a job.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: Taxpayers LOVE paying for the police f*ckups!!

/bankrupt the whole damn town


The town voted for Trump repeatedly, so they happily wanted this.
 
snowballinhell
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This should be the case that finally breaks qualified immunity. But it won't, system is broken, irreparably, and that has been apparent to anyone outside the USA for many years.
 
debug
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Ordinarily a civil suit with such a ridiculously high ask would prompt slot-machine eye rolling, but in this case, though I know they'll never get anywhere near the same solar system as what they're asking, I hope they win and get enough to make them (particularly the cops) wish they were one of the kids that didn't make it.


It's all going to be tax money.  The cops themselves aren't going to lose anything except their jobs, maybe.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

2wolves: I'm certain they carry insurance and also certain that the insurance corp has more lawyers of dubious ethics than the survivors could find decent representatives.  The insurance corp will drag this fight out until the kids are retired.


Insurance doesn't work that way in these cases. The cops don't have a policy that says "Yeah you have our back for multi billion dollar lawsuits in case we fark up, right?

I mean MAYBE some of the cops have umbrella or homeowners policies which may offer some protection if they are personally sued for say negligent hommicide, but that pool of money would be measured in the low millions of dollars, if that, especially in bumblefark texas. Same holds true for any policies the town\county\police MAY hold as well.

And even if the town did have say, a billion dollar, let alone 10s of billions of dollar policy in this case (which they absolutely do not have), if that company paid out, no police department would ever be able to afford a policy like that again the first time it was used.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hinged: That seems like a 'bit' much.

I mean, have the local police got 27 BILLION layin' around?


How much are your kids worth to you?
 
ajcorp
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No dollar amount could ever bring those kids back.

Honestly, this amount is not enough to not only punish everyone involved in the deaths and coverups, but also every single taxpaying citizen in that district who decided to vote Republican anyway, effectively pissing on the children's graves and mocking the parents while they grieve.

Fark that entire town for their part in these murders.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

debug: It's all going to be tax money.  The cops themselves aren't going to lose anything except their jobs, maybe.


I think you would have a good shot at civil wrongful death charges against some of the leadership, and rightfully so. How qualified immunity works into that would be a question for the lawyers and courts.

But outside of bankrupting a dozen or so people (WHICH SHOULD HAPPEN) you will see peanuts from it. None of the folks involved in this are exactly captains of industry.
 
Alebak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cash can't bring anyone back, but being able to ditch your job and spend more time with the family you still have is as about as close as you can get to fair compensation, I hope they take them to the cleaners.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Yes, bankrupting an entire locality would be a great idea.
//not that it's not a righteous cause in reality, but firing the officers and retraining plus a substantial payout in the millions per child might be a more realistic prospect


It's more likely to affect whoever insures police forces.

Larger cities might be self-insured, but smaller ones will have to listen to what the insurers want if they don't want to have to pay through the nose for coverage.

And the insurers are going to do push requirements like better training to try to reduce there being a chance for a major payout
 
NevynFox
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Hinged: That seems like a 'bit' much.

I mean, have the local police got 27 BILLION layin' around?

How much are your kids worth to you?


Enough for a good Taco Bell run.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rent Party: How much are your kids worth to you?


They're usually worth about 1.5-10 million each on the insurance end of things if you're talking payout from an accidental death. I would think they'll each get a few million when this is all settled out of court.
 
Hinged
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Hinged: That seems like a 'bit' much.

I mean, have the local police got 27 BILLION layin' around?

How much are your kids worth to you?


I see your point.

Mine was, who around there has the 27 billion?


The town, county, etc. owes these family's for gross negligence.  I agree with that.

George Floyd's family (and others like his) routinely get MULTI-million dollar payouts.  But those are generally big cities that want it done and over with.

In this case, I'm thinking 2 million a kid is what they might get... if they get anything at all.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Someone Else's Alt: GoldSpider: koder: I hope they win and bankrupt the lot.

This might come as a disappointing surprise to you, but this isn't going to bankrupt a single cop.

It might it they are individually named in the lawsuits, and they lose.

Until a judge rules that qualified immunity applies.  Which they will, since it was created precisely for situations like this.


Laws stay laws until they are challenged by a particular case that gets argued over and overturned.

This very well could be that kind of case.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

koder: I hope they win and bankrupt the lot.


There already morally bankrupt.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'd be okay with this if we could get a warm fuzzy that they weren't all going to be able to hide behind qualified immunity.  I'd love it for the police department, the individual police, the police pension fund, the city, the city government, the city manager/mayor, etc to all all be liable for the damages.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And, punitively, you never may own a weapon again.

Not like you would ever use one
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Q: What is the life of a child whose head was blown clean off and who probably waited in terror for his or her turn for it to happen worth?
A: Infinitely more than the life of the idiot Barney Fifes who showed up to do cowboy cosplay outside the school.

/take it all
//take all the money from them
///drei
 
