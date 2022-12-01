 Skip to content
(CNN)   It's starting to look like the police involved in investigating those four dead University of Idaho students got their training from the same place as all those internet detectives who broke the Boston Marathon bombing case wide open   (cnn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have questions
 
Fano
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I have questions


Me too. Like, is "Xana Kernodle" a code name or a real victim?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Reverend J
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Someone is going to get away with a quadruple homicide, aren't they?
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm starting to wonder which police officer or elected official has a relative wrapped up in all of this.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I still think a cop did it.
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The JonBenet Ramsey School of Detectiving
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Weren't they going all Richard Jewel on the neighbor? Or, was that another case?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Reverend J: Someone is going to get away with a quadruple homicide, aren't they?


I was talking to the wife about this.

"See, you can get away with murder." I said.

"Rack 'em up with Jon Bonette Ramsey and The Gilgo Beach Murders, it is possible to get away with murder." she said.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The hardest thing to find is a random killer.  An intelligent killer with nothing more than a desire to kill, for the sport of it, may never be known.
Ted Kaczynski might never have been found but for his desire to express why he was doing what he was doing.  A killer who leaves no trail is a challenge for the greatest of Sherlocks.
We may rest knowing that such creatures are rare. Otherwise, we might never rest.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Reverend J: Someone is going to get away with a quadruple homicide, aren't they?


Probably a cop
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jon Benet is solved. It was not murder.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 525x540]


Don't go slandering the greatest detective of all time.
 
Bslim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"CNN has reached out to the Moscow police"

Well, there's your problem, THIS IS AMERICA!
You wanna talk to Moscow cops you should go love in Russia!
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: Reverend J: Someone is going to get away with a quadruple homicide, aren't they?

I was talking to the wife about this.

"See, you can get away with murder." I said.

"Rack 'em up with Jon Bonette Ramsey and The Gilgo Beach Murders, it is possible to get away with murder." she said.


I was on vacation a few years ago and a guy at the hotel pool was a soon to be retiring Philly homicide detective.  The stereotypical " two weeks left until retirement".  He said they were happy if they got to a 50% clearance for a given year.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: Jon Benet is solved. It was not murder.



I initially read that as "Jon Benet is involved."
Didn't change anything.
 
AVisgoth
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 525x540]


That's not fair, Columbo was competent...
 
macadamnut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Reverend J: Someone is going to get away with a quadruple homicide, aren't they?

Probably a cop


A cop would have used a gun.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Don't go slandering the greatest detective of all time.


Not me! l Love Lt. Columbo. Big fan. I have the whole collection on DVD and whenever any episode is on tv? I watch it. Even though I've seen them a million times.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: I was on vacation a few years ago and a guy at the hotel pool was a soon to be retiring Philly homicide detective.  The stereotypical " two weeks left until retirement".  He said they were happy if they got to a 50% clearance for a given year.


I think it's a show called The first 48?  Shows what the homicide detectives go through on a daily basis. Say what you will about the bad behavor of cops and this show, shows what they go through trying to trudge the bottom of society to solve murders.

It's not an easy thing to. TV shows make it look simple but in reality? It's a job not anyone can do.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There are people that still believe Brian Laundrie is living it up in Europe because a stranger on tiktok said so.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AVisgoth: That's not fair, Columbo was competent...


Sure was. Good tv writers back then. "make him all raggedy on the outside, but keep him smart on the inside"
 
cloverock70
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: I still think a cop did it.


Why?
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: I'm starting to wonder which police officer or elected official has a relative wrapped up in all of this.


And is such a criminal super genius that they're able to hide the evidence from the FBI.  I bet Batman could figure it out.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: AVisgoth: That's not fair, Columbo was competent...

Sure was. Good tv writers back then. "make him all raggedy on the outside, but keep him smart on the inside"


I love watching the show, the 4 hour block on MeTV is bliss. But honestly, a lot of his arrests stemmed from grossly violating people's rights and mishandling evidence.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Clash City Farker: Jon Benet is solved. It was not murder.


Was it suicide?

Anyway the Gilgo Beach murders, hasn't been solved. 16 deaths and not a peep from the FBI, the Suffolk County Police or anyone.

The Long Island serial killer (also referred to as LISK, the Gilgo Beach Killer, the Manorville Butcher, and the Craigslist Ripper) is an unidentified suspected serial killer who is believed to have murdered between 10 and 16 people over a period of nearly 20 years, and to have disposed of their bodies in areas on the South Shore of Long Island, New York. Most of the known victims were sex workers who advertised on Craigslist.
 
kokomo61
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: The hardest thing to find is a random killer.  An intelligent killer with nothing more than a desire to kill, for the sport of it, may never be known.
Ted Kaczynski might never have been found but for his desire to express why he was doing what he was doing.  A killer who leaves no trail is a challenge for the greatest of Sherlocks.
We may rest knowing that such creatures are rare. Otherwise, we might never rest.


Even if it's not random and/or not targeted, it can take years to find a suspect. In the Delphi, IN murder case, it took 5 years to arrest a suspect....when the guy lived within 2 miles of the scene, owning a vehicle seen nearby, owning / wearing clothes seen on video, and even spotted THAT DAY with blood on his clothes, looking like he'd been in an altercation, not to mention owning a handgun with ammo found at the scene.

https://abcnews.go.com/US/delphi-murders-unsealed-documents-reveal-questions-remain/story?id=94210091
 
