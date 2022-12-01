 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Anything is a dildo if you are brave enough. Facepalm trumps Giggity tab   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
61
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, SOMEBODY needed a Glock Block!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a trailer with 3 roommates?
<cringe at life's circumstances>
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: In a trailer with 3 roommates?
<cringe at life's circumstances>


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless that's your fetish, then it's a pornographic video gone horribly right!


/why, why would you use a loaded gun
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some girls do anal.  This girl takes it up a notch.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: In a trailer with 3 roommates?
<cringe at life's circumstances>


I guess if you're doing it for a bunch of strangers online what harm is there in letting the room mates hangout?
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't mean to kink shame ok? But if farking yourself with a live gun is the only way you can get off...I mean I'm sure there are gun shaped Dildos or like leaded barrels or hell even unloaded with the pin out...
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No charges?  Seriously?  Unsafe handling, negligence, nothing?

You'd think even an ammosexual would support enforcing safe firearms use.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder what the dudes viewing her show at the time thought?
 
Thoreny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a new hole to go explore!
 
Guru Meditation [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine.  I'll do it.

PAIGE NO!
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Somaticasual: In a trailer with 3 roommates?
<cringe at life's circumstances>

I guess if you're doing it for a bunch of strangers online what harm is there in letting the room mates hangout?


yea, i was gonna say, if 500 people are watching a closeup of your junk on a webcam with cinematic lighting 2 people in the next room isn't gonna embarass you.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Wonder what the dudes viewing her show at the time thought?


new goal, 50k tokens - hospital bill
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, this is why I always recommend revolvers for women.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
9 months later...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THAT could have ended a lot worse.

Most of the sex gunplay I've heard of involved rapes, not DIY.

/ The vid is probably out in the wild
// Somebody else can go find it
/// Upson County is a weird place.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She did it wrong. Everybody knows that in gun porn, you're supposed to remove the gun from your genitals, suck on it for a minute, and then shoot it all over your face.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
hardly knew'er..
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officers then learned from one of Daman's housemates that the woman works as a webcam model for the popular adult site 'Chaturbate'

Chaturbate's awesome.  Best days to watch are Halloween (obviously) and Fourth of July.  Yes, people stick rockets in their holes and light them off.  Let me tell you good sirs and madams, you have not lived until you've seen a gal misfire a bottle rocket from her nethers.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkyournonsense: I don't mean to kink shame ok? But if farking yourself with a live gun is the only way you can get off...I mean I'm sure there are gun shaped Dildos or like leaded barrels or hell even unloaded with the pin out...


It's chaturbate.

Someone likely tipped her to do it, and she was drunk / stupid / horny / poor enough to do it.

I suspect that the site will update their list of banned activities.

(Supposedly there was a problem in their early days that caused them to set limits on the size of items allowed to be inserted; I think they also try to make sure they're not responsible for the next '2 girls 1 cup')

/firearm safety classes will now need to include 'remove any vibrators that people can trigger remotely'
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wooden_rooster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, man.
 
sforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shocked this hasn't happened to Lauren Boebert, because though I have no proof of it, I suspect she's farked a gun many times before.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Police also interviewed a distraught Daman before she was driven away, and stated that her account of the shooting was inconsistent, with her claiming at one point that she discharged the weapon herself, and at another that the gun went off during a consensual sex act with Allen.

That's smart, try to frame the guy you're renting from.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: Unless that's your fetish, then it's a pornographic video gone horribly right!


/why, why would you use a loaded gun


Dumb ass or methed up.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Gelda, and Dare in the bathtub, with the revolver?

/nothing is too obscure for Fark
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Next webcomic: The adventures of the woman with no vagina
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Huntceet: Incog_Neeto: Unless that's your fetish, then it's a pornographic video gone horribly right!


/why, why would you use a loaded gun

Dumb ass or methed up.


whynotboth.jpg
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
More dangerous, but also more comfortable than a cactus.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 850x850]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The problem work getting yourself off in new and exciting ways, is that eventually that gets boring as well, and you gotta find a new notch to take it up to.
planetfigure.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Next webcomic: The adventures of the woman with no vagina


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's one hot pussy
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Assuming any of this is true, she's lucky she didn't hit anything important. Depending on the location and angle of the errant discharge, that could have hit her uterus, spine, or several important organs. Hell, the femoral artery isn't very far away.

In other news, Errant Discharge is the name of my .38 Special/Pussy Riot cover band.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why was I not surprised a trailer house was involved?
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No no no. Always get the cum shot. What are you, deaf?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Why was I not surprised a trailer house was involved?


Because you're a Farker?
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jmr61: Wonder what the dudes viewing her show at the time thought?


One of them probably busted right when the gun went off and for a split second thought 'omfg what did I just do!'
 
Broktun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My buddy Jimmy, now his trailer's cool
He got him a deck with one of them blue plastic pools
Workin' construction, he builds speck homes
His old lady left him, now he's down there alone
 
Hinged
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Why was I not surprised a trailer house was involved?



Because that's where the trigger action is.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Netrngr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sforce: Lauren Boebert


I'd pay to see that, I mean she is kinda hot.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: THAT could have ended a lot worse.

Most of the sex gunplay I've heard of involved rapes, not DIY.

/ The vid is probably out in the wild
// Somebody else can go find it
/// Upson County is a weird place.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AnyName
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Stop fetish shaming me!

Stewie traumatized by Chris's porn magazine
Youtube D00GdrUm-F0

So hot!!!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Netrngr: sforce: Lauren Boebert

I'd pay to see that, I mean she is kinda hot.


You might be a little late to that phase of her career...
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Isn't that called "The Money Shot?"  Sure to have a GoFundMe account up this week.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Netrngr: sforce: Lauren Boebert

I'd pay to see that, I mean she is kinda hot.


Me too, I would pay to see Boebert shoot herself.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Firearm goes where?

Gunpowder, in my vagina? It's more likely than you think.

She took all 9mms.
 
