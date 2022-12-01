 Skip to content
(Pix11)   NYC is looking for a director of rodent mitigation. The rat czar should be a swashbuckling person with a crafty humor, a general aura of badassery and a virulent vehemence for vermin   (pix11.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, New York City, tongue-in-cheek job listing, new job listing, NEW YORK, director of rodent mitigation, deputy mayor, various angles, operational efficiency  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would imagine some flute proficiency is also preferred.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Release 10,000 cats, rat snakes, and weasels to do the job
 
TaDu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't tell if this is a beginning level quest or if I've wandered into a part of the map I should be in yet.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TaDu: I can't tell if this is a beginning level quest or if I've wandered into a part of the map I should be in yet.


The quest "Significantly reduce rat populations in NYC" is a legendary quest line nobody has even gotten close to completing.  Most players get stuck on the seemingly intractable problem of containerizing trash due to space requirements, leaving an endless buffet for the rats which maxes out the rat regeneration rate, making all other eradication efforts pointless.
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they of unusual size.   Do you know Wallace Shawn of Princess Bride fame lives in NYC?   Perhaps he can take the job.   Inconceivable!
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know a guy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rat czar revolting.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Releasing a chemical to make them sterile would work.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They would never give me the job, but I think I could actually excel at increasing sanitation efficiency and creatively murdering rodents. Of course, the first thing I'd do is unify the garbage collection to be city run instead of privatized, so if I managed to get the job, I imagine I would be quickly thrown in a dumpster.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Voila! In view humble vaudevillian veteran, cast vicariously as both victim and villain by the vicissitudes of fate. This visage, no mere veneer of vanity, is a vestige of the "vox populi" now vacant, vanished. However, this valorous visitation of a bygone vexation stands vivified, and has vowed to vanquish these venal and virulent vermin, van guarding vice and vouchsafing the violently vicious and voracious violation of volition.
The only verdict is vengeance; a vendetta, held as a votive not in vain, for the value and veracity of such shall one day vindicate the vigilant and the virtuous.
Verily this vichyssoise of verbiage veers most verbose, so let me simply add that it's my very good honour to meet you and you may call me V.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I at first read that as rodent migration, and thought no problem.  Just load them all on a plane and fly them to Texas and Florida.  Tell them all the garbage they can eat will be waiting for them on arrival
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Release 10,000 cats, rat snakes, and weasels to do the job


New York winters are cold enough to freeze gorillas, so that would work.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tv-fanatic-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I would imagine some flute proficiency is also preferred.


I was thinking old Ken Shabby myself
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AthensBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When killing needs done, you always hire a cat...


Shrek 2 (2004) - Puss in Boots Scene (3/10) | Movieclips
Youtube vaJ2yQC_ktY
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know why it's an awful idea, but can't we just release thousands of cats into the city?
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had heard the phrase "Rats as big as small dogs" in stories about NYC when I was a kid and thought I was being messed with.

When I moved there, I realized "big as a small dog" actually understated their size.....
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can hire my dog. Nothing he loves better than killing some rats. He actually hasn't killed one in a while because all the rats in our local parks have either run away or been viciously mauled by my dog.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.wixstatic.comView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hi, pleasure to meet you. I'm a team player with strong management experience, and a track record of success with integrating technology to achieve outcomes.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkMeThatsGood: I know why it's an awful idea, but can't we just release thousands of cats into the city?


We have a lot of stray cats in my neighborhood. We have even more rats.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pictures.abebooks.comView Full Size


/props if you know.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gamergirl23: FarkMeThatsGood: I know why it's an awful idea, but can't we just release thousands of cats into the city?

We have a lot of stray cats in my neighborhood. We have even more rats.


Because cats dont actually go after rats, they catch mice and birds. Release rat terriers.

/three farm cats
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys, these are NYC rats. They're big, coordinated, and probably armed to the teeth (also big teeth). They're gonna need to go with

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I saw the biggest rat I've ever seen the other night. Huge. About the size of my upper arm. I'm a native NYC'er so I have seen a lot of rats over the years but this one was humongous. I guess he was the rat king. Rats are the true owners of NYC.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wax_on: They can hire my dog. Nothing he loves better than killing some rats. He actually hasn't killed one in a while because all the rats in our local parks have either run away or been viciously mauled by my dog.


Terrier?

Maybe NYC should release a bunch of terriers.
 
Fano
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

Vote for me
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

xanadian: wax_on: They can hire my dog. Nothing he loves better than killing some rats. He actually hasn't killed one in a while because all the rats in our local parks have either run away or been viciously mauled by my dog.

Terrier?

Maybe NYC should release a bunch of terriers.


They have had enough problems with terrierists.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

foo monkey: [tv-fanatic-res.cloudinary.com image 630x420]


No big piece of rebar?
 
Hinged
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kendelrio: I had heard the phrase "Rats as big as small dogs" in stories about NYC when I was a kid and thought I was being messed with.

When I moved there, I realized "big as a small dog" actually understated their size.....



The Princess Bride - Rat Attack!
Youtube 1jeGpceFDHQ
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gamergirl23: They would never give me the job, but I think I could actually excel at increasing sanitation efficiency and creatively murdering rodents. Of course, the first thing I'd do is unify the garbage collection to be city run instead of privatized, so if I managed to get the job, I imagine I would be quickly thrown in a dumpster.


Welded into a dumpster and dumped in the Gowanus Canal.
 
The Angry Mick
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

nursetim: no1curr: Release 10,000 cats, rat snakes, and weasels to do the job

New York winters are cold enough to freeze gorillas, so that would work.


Not anymoar.  With warmer climates come more pest infestations.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kendelrio: I had heard the phrase "Rats as big as small dogs" in stories about NYC when I was a kid and thought I was being messed with.

When I moved there, I realized "big as a small dog" actually understated their size.....


A good analogy would be the lions of the Serengeti.  The gnus and water buffalo are many times the size of lions, but a pack will take down a youngster or older prey and still keep the population under control.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did the article make mention of flute playing ability?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hüsker Dü - How to Skin a Cat
Youtube 6qii5us2lB4
 
