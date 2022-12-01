 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Attorney recalls being drugged, robbed by two women in the Hollywood Hills, and not fondly   (ktla.com) divider line
Trocadero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You live in Hollywood, and you've never seen this movie/episode before? Seriously? Isn't that the plot RIGHT NOW for a popular HBO show?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Over the last month I became a victim of a clever scam
while out shopping. Simply going out to get supplies has turned out to be quite traumatic. Don't be naive enough to think it couldn't
happen to you.
Here's how the scam works:

Two seriously good-looking 18 or 19-year-old girlscome over to your car as you are packing your shopping into the trunk. They both start wiping your windshield with a rag and Windex, with their breasts almost falling out of their skimpy T-shirts. It is impossible not to look.

When you thank them and offer them a tip, they say "No" and instead ask
you for a ride to another Home Depot. You agree and they get in the back seat. On the way, they start having sex with each
other.
Then one of them climbs over into the front seat and performs oral sex on you, while the other one steals your wallet.

I had my wallet stolen November  4th, 9th, 10th, twice on the 15th, 17th, 20th, 28th, three times just yesterday, and very likely again this upcoming weekend as soon as I can buy some more wallets.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Dude apparently didn't have a million dollars
 
Hinged
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"It's embarrassing," says the man. "I feel like a victim, I feel helpless."


You're not much of a lawyer, then.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just like how on the internet there are not scores of hot women looking to hook up with you, in real life it's pretty much the same.
 
