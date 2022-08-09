 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 281 of WW3: US considers dramatic training expansion for Ukrainian forces. NATO pledges more support, including energy infrastructure repairs. The US said it's focused on providing air defenses. It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Ukraine's energy grid, Ukrainians, Russian forces, Thursday morning, new expanded law, President Vladimir Putin  
Harlee
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Interesting. The troops 30-day dolling average is trending down (575, 583, 587, 588, 573, 569, 566) but the troops 7-day rolling average is trending up (384, 404, 443, 471, 483, 496, 531).

valenumr
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Preliminary Lessons in Conventional Warfighting from Russia's Invasion of Ukraine: February-July 2022

https://rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/special-resources/preliminary-lessons-conventional-warfighting-russias-invasion-ukraine-february-july-2022
 
valenumr
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Key takeaways from the 69 page RUSI report (long thread)
https://mobile.twitter.com/MikkoLaaksonen1/status/1598009741216976896
 
valenumr
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A very good read
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1598132925085913088.html
 
valenumr
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Apparently, a Russian base near the Svatove-Kreminna front has been overrun by Ukrainian forces. #Ukraine #Luhansk #Svatove #Kreminna pic.twitter.com/bTZzMzhdJX
- (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) December 1, 2022
 
DrEMHmrk2
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sorry, I don't know how I did it, but that stain won't come off the ceiling.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrEMHmrk2: I'm sorry, I don't know how I did it, but that stain won't come off the ceiling.


Well, figure it out, because now you need to hit the rest of the ceiling!
 
fasahd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had a busy morning already. I'll be clocking in late.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for November 19 to November 25 and the welfare check ins. Had to split them due to the number of links in the update. Small update for Cobere: No news yet, but a visit with the oncologist and a chemo treatment on 11/30. Also it was his birthday. Helluva a birthday present. Hoping for the best.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org
Volunteers for Ukraine:  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Christmas gifts for Ukrainian kids: https://twitter.com/TGearhardt/status/1597744509822959616 (do it now before Twitter collapses)

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

https://www.forbes.com/sites/chloesorvino/2022/11/07/jos-andrs-has-some-things-to-get-off-his-chest-as-world-central-kitchen-prepares-for-brutal-ukraine-winter/?sh=30f088451fd5

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian ; free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391 ; https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
danny_kay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the coffee pool open yet?
I just had lunch and I'm this close to falling asleep face-down in my keyboard...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danny_kay: Is the coffee pool open yet?
I just had lunch and I'm this close to falling asleep face-down in my keyboard...


I'll get you a ladle of coffee,  then. Last tired guy who tried fell in the pool.
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
30 Nov: Russians PANIC. MASSIVE SABOTAGE HITS Russian Cities | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube SzjEYfhmGKg

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US wants to improve Ukraine's air defenses? Lovely. Let's give them THAAD. Not only would this deal with russian missiles of all sorts, but Vladimir the Incompetent would probably start shiatting broken glass.
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ruzzia is one step closer to Bakhmut city Zelenskyi says he Hopes it ends soon
Youtube ZHB8H9PSeQw

Yesterdays daily Denys

Going to take a break until Monday I think. Need to relax and recharge, let the last of the meds run through and work on stretching and regaining full motion again. Maybe be the evil aunt and give the kids a 1lb Reese's cup :D
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: Preliminary Lessons in Conventional Warfighting from Russia's Invasion of Ukraine: February-July 2022

https://rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/special-resources/preliminary-lessons-conventional-warfighting-russias-invasion-ukraine-february-july-2022


Shashank Joshi, The Economist's defense editor, did a thread (Thread Reader link) where he pulled out some highlights from the RUSI paper:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is all NATO's fault!  If they wouldn't repair infrastructure, then Putin wouldn't have to destroy it!
 
danny_kay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: danny_kay: Is the coffee pool open yet?
I just had lunch and I'm this close to falling asleep face-down in my keyboard...

I'll get you a ladle of coffee,  then. Last tired guy who tried fell in the pool.


much obliged!
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mederu: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZHB8H9PSeQw]
Yesterdays daily Denys

Going to take a break until Monday I think. Need to relax and recharge, let the last of the meds run through and work on stretching and regaining full motion again. Maybe be the evil aunt and give the kids a 1lb Reese's cup :D


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

danny_kay: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: danny_kay: Is the coffee pool open yet?
I just had lunch and I'm this close to falling asleep face-down in my keyboard...

I'll get you a ladle of coffee,  then. Last tired guy who tried fell in the pool.

much obliged!


For some reason I heard this in James Garner's voice as he sounded in Murphy's Romance.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
All Putin has to do is last through January when the GOP take over the House & its purse strings.
 
toraque
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Academic researchers in the West who are covering the Special Military Operation in Ukraine have developed a list of so-called 'failures' by the Russian armed forces, but this simply highlights their misunderstanding of the culture of arms in the proud nation of Russia. While an outside observer may not see the value of sending untrained and ill-prepared troops directly into harm's way, we see it as a valuable morale-building and training exercise which ensures any surviving soldiers will carry lessons learned to new units. For instance, while some may call the 331st Guards Parachute Regiment air drop into the Antonov airport a fiasco due to the fact that none of them had parachutes, the one soldier who survived was able to bring the important tactical advice of 'make sure you land on the bodies of everyone who jumped before you' back to his new regiment.

* In defense news, the FSB has issued an urgent communique demanding to know who unfroze Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu from his carbonite block. He was immediately tracked down near Salacious B. Crumb's perch on Vladimir Putin's dais, but now we're out an air hockey table and need to find a replacement.

* Last night's heartwarming Very Special Episode of the beloved children's cartoon Blyaat the Caat, in which the lovable rapscallion Jon challenged his arch-nemesis Sergeant Slutsky to a slut-off and was subsequently stricken down with herpes, gonorrhea, radioactive crabs, and a new disease that science has yet to define, was intended to show youngsters the important moral lesson: know your limits and never bite off more than you can . . . chew, usually. While some parental groups have raised concerns with the subject matter, the loudest of them were immediately forced into conscription and sent to the front at Bakhmut, immediately solving that problem.

* The mission to Deep Siberia which set out from St. Petersburg Eldritch University has again made contact, and detailed their finding of a 'lost world' in the unexplored vastness of the region which is filled with dinosaurs, strange mutants, and atavistic humanoids who resemble large cavemen. While the images they have sent back are awe-inspiring, expert analysis from the Science Directorate has determined that they've simply gotten lost and ended up in the 'Captain Kremlin' kiddie park at BlyaatLand. We will continue to report on this story if they ever manage to figure that out.
 
SpectroBoy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
and.......   Zelensky's ALIVE!

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
danny_kay
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TWX: danny_kay: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: danny_kay: Is the coffee pool open yet?
I just had lunch and I'm this close to falling asleep face-down in my keyboard...

I'll get you a ladle of coffee,  then. Last tired guy who tried fell in the pool.

much obliged!

For some reason I heard this in James Garner's voice as he sounded in Murphy's Romance.


You're ever so slightly off... let's just say I had just decided that "good, no one wants me to fall into the coffee pool during Shark Week" was TMI :-D
 
TWX
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

danny_kay: TWX: danny_kay: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: danny_kay: Is the coffee pool open yet?
I just had lunch and I'm this close to falling asleep face-down in my keyboard...

I'll get you a ladle of coffee,  then. Last tired guy who tried fell in the pool.

much obliged!

For some reason I heard this in James Garner's voice as he sounded in Murphy's Romance.

You're ever so slightly off... let's just say I had just decided that "good, no one wants me to fall into the coffee pool during Shark Week" was TMI :-D


So not some court jester or inspector-general either then?
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good thread on the cyberspace theater of the war from The Economist:

Thread Reader link -
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Harlee: Interesting. The troops 30-day dolling average is trending down (575, 583, 587, 588, 573, 569, 566) but the troops 7-day rolling average is trending up (384, 404, 443, 471, 483, 496, 531).

[Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x789]


Yeah, they were putting up huge numbers 3-4 weeks ago and then it dipped for a bit and is now back up. This is why, IMHO, 30 day, and 7 day trends are interesting when looking at ongoing actions. Paints a bigger picture.
 
danny_kay
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TWX: danny_kay: TWX: danny_kay: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: danny_kay: Is the coffee pool open yet?
I just had lunch and I'm this close to falling asleep face-down in my keyboard...

I'll get you a ladle of coffee,  then. Last tired guy who tried fell in the pool.

much obliged!

For some reason I heard this in James Garner's voice as he sounded in Murphy's Romance.

You're ever so slightly off... let's just say I had just decided that "good, no one wants me to fall into the coffee pool during Shark Week" was TMI :-D

So not some court jester or inspector-general either then?


Nope, just a first / middle name combination that makes this nickname possible :-D
 
fasahd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: All Putin has to do is last through January when the GOP take over the House & its purse strings.


Umm, No. You must be new here. The GOP is fine. The GQP might be a PITA, but NATO will handle it if need be.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Harlee: Interesting. The troops 30-day dolling average is trending down (575, 583, 587, 588, 573, 569, 566) but the troops 7-day rolling average is trending up (384, 404, 443, 471, 483, 496, 531).

[Fark user image image 850x850]

[Fark user image image 850x789]


October/September were kind of  banner months for dead orcs
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DrEMHmrk2: I'm sorry, I don't know how I did it, but that stain won't come off the ceiling.


Was this from my toddler
 
Bargoyle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Harlee: Interesting. The troops 30-day dolling average is trending down (575, 583, 587, 588, 573, 569, 566) but the troops 7-day rolling average is trending up (384, 404, 443, 471, 483, 496, 531).

[Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x789]


Good lord, they are going to blow through 100,000 casualties by the end of the year, aren't they?  Or are those just straight up deaths?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: danny_kay: Is the coffee pool open yet?
I just had lunch and I'm this close to falling asleep face-down in my keyboard...

I'll get you a ladle of coffee,  then. Last tired guy who tried fell in the pool.


(grabs the mop and the defibrillator again) Honestly....
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TWX: For some reason I heard this in James Garner's voice as he sounded in Murphy's Romance.


Required

The Rockford Files Theme
Youtube yg1Cx26-928
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bargoyle: Harlee: Interesting. The troops 30-day dolling average is trending down (575, 583, 587, 588, 573, 569, 566) but the troops 7-day rolling average is trending up (384, 404, 443, 471, 483, 496, 531).

[Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x789]

Good lord, they are going to blow through 100,000 casualties by the end of the year, aren't they?  Or are those just straight up deaths?


Like I said before - When that counter hits 100,000 I'm throwing a fark party.  It may only be a party of one, but I will have it.  And I'll treat myself to a 100,000 Dollar bar during it, and I don't care how loudly my doctor will screech about diabeetus!
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bargoyle: Harlee: Interesting. The troops 30-day dolling average is trending down (575, 583, 587, 588, 573, 569, 566) but the troops 7-day rolling average is trending up (384, 404, 443, 471, 483, 496, 531).

[Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x789]

Good lord, they are going to blow through 100,000 casualties by the end of the year, aren't they?  Or are those just straight up deaths?


Those are confirmed killed. That doesn't include other casualties or supposed deaths where they can't confirm.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
More from the RUSI paper, Russia was planning on going full Stalin if they'd conquered Ukraine.  And from everything we've heard, it sounds like they've done exactly this in the areas of Ukraine they've occupied.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
loki021376
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: DrEMHmrk2: I'm sorry, I don't know how I did it, but that stain won't come off the ceiling.

Well, figure it out, because now you need to hit the rest of the ceiling!


Straight jacking, Michelangelo style?  Get that man some scaffolding!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As usual, some of the images from yesterday's thread are now up on the latest page of the memes collection.  Gepard anti-air units, Leopard tanks in Slovakia, NAFO up to its usual tricks, distracted by what now?, varying compensation for dead sons, NAFO and farm equipment, power plant ships, coloring books return with Wagner, and ponies in tanks are all featured.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: valenumr: Preliminary Lessons in Conventional Warfighting from Russia's Invasion of Ukraine: February-July 2022

https://rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/special-resources/preliminary-lessons-conventional-warfighting-russias-invasion-ukraine-february-july-2022

Shashank Joshi, The Economist's defense editor, did a thread (Thread Reader link) where he pulled out some highlights from the RUSI paper:

[Fark user image 600x566]


"Don't start a fight you can't win" is a winning strategy I taught my kid back when he was five.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Newly sort of updated (don't pay much attention to the in-service and stored totals) guide to which vatnik tank you are currently watching burning

https://twitter.com/pmakela1/status/1597952395300212736

These authors could use an editor for clarity in some parts.
 
mederu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: More from the RUSI paper, Russia was planning on going full Stalin if they'd conquered Ukraine.  And from everything we've heard, it sounds like they've done exactly this in the areas of Ukraine they've occupied.

[Fark user image 600x558]



Absolutely farking disgusting. I have no words for the rage in me after reading that, so instead I follow Mordor's circular logic (become what we claim to be fighting) and present a meme stolen from an earlier thread;

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dead dead dead dead russians
 
TommyDeuce
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Foreign Minister Sergi "Droopy Dawg" Lavrov says US and NATO are already "participant" in this war.

https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2022-12-01/russias-lavrov-says-u-s-and-nato-are-direct-participants-in-ukraine-war

As you wish, Mr. Lavrov . . .
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Thank you to whoever it is that sponsored. I appreciate that and the kind words. :)
 
Fizpez
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Foreign Minister Sergi "Droopy Dawg" Lavrov says US and NATO are already "participant" in this war.

https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2022-12-01/russias-lavrov-says-u-s-and-nato-are-direct-participants-in-ukraine-war

As you wish, Mr. Lavrov . . .


If we were really participating this war would be over... either because there'd be NATO tanks parked in Moscow or the Russians would have resorted to nukes and ended the world.
 
SpectroBoy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Dead dead dead dead russians


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
J_Kushner
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Wenchmaster: The US wants to improve Ukraine's air defenses? Lovely. Let's give them THAAD. Not only would this deal with russian missiles of all sorts, but Vladimir the Incompetent would probably start shiatting broken glass.


Easiest place to kill aircraft is on the ground.  If the US assisted UKR to build a Shahed-136 clone, Engels airbase would be within its 1,000km range.  Right about now (RU staging their next big cruise missile attack), that place is filled with cruise missiles being loaded onto ancient strategic bombers - all out in the open.  Even if it cost 2X the costs estimates for Iran to build, they could build 20 for the cost of 1 TLAM.  If 1 SH136 got thru to Engels right now, the secondaries would be heard from Kharkiv.  (The other 19 would probably soak up some expensive SAMs).
 
