(Daily Star)   UK tabloids 'unable to find any teachers who aren't on OnlyFans,' say reports (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was a Computer Science teacher at one point. I was teaching in Wester Hailes which is a hell hole in Edinburgh. There was a massive family that attended the school, they had children in most year groups. I taught their twin 13 year olds. One evening the parents had been called into see the head master about a matter concerning one of their older children. They came out of the meeting to find their twins fighting another 13 year old. They proceeded to hold down the child their children were fighting so that their kids could get more punches in before telling the head master to go fark himself.

I don't teach any more
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
From one of the many "related stories" linked in TFA: "The 24-year-old was then charged with engaging in sexual communication with a child but was deemed "not mentally fit enough" to either enter a plea or stand trial."

WTF. I was going to say something snarky, but that's just too sad. We need to be more careful about who we choose to teach our kids.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kirsty says 'a huge weight' is off her mind now she's told the school 'what to do with their job'

Judging from the pic, the "huge weight" is on her chest now
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's hilarious.

Guess you prudes have to make a choice, pay teachers more to expand your potential pool of hireable candidates, or get over your aversion to Sex Work

Of course, you'll do either, so, ya know, choke on it I guess.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Van Halen - Hot For Teacher (Official Music Video)
Youtube 6M4_Ommfvv0
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

twonky: They proceeded to hold down the child their children were fighting so that their kids could get more punches in before telling the head master to go fark himself.


Is it just me, or shouldn't that be extremely illegal, and count as child abuse? I know trash is trash, and trash schools have bad rules enforcement, but holding down someone else's kid is below trash.
 
