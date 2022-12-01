 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Police chief allowed to retire from force, avoid jail, get blowjob   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And they didn't even make him give a blowjob. Nice.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
that'll show 'm
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, these asshole pigs ALL LOOK EXACTLY ALIKE.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Ahead". I said "get ahead"!
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Rejoice! The system works!!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Republicans are really angry about guys in charge getting blowjobs.
They will surely not back the blue here.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He wants a BJ, give him one from Bruno.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Payne last week turned himself over to authorities last Tuesday... The indictment came after multiple women accused him of using his office in an attempt to trade special preference for sex.

So MULTIPLE women accuse him of running a Blowjobs For Freedom scam, he doesn't deny it, then he gets to retire instead of being handcuffed, beaten and arrested for his crimes.

Sure must be nice to be in the Armed Pig Club. Lots of interesting benefits.
 
dryknife
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He'll be on to another law enforcement position elsewhere.
Rinse and repeat.
 
sleze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This sounds like some type of corruption issue that could certainly be investigated at the federal level, irrespective of any bullshiat deals he made with his local, buddy prosecutors.
 
