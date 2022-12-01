 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Felonious monks   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
19
    More: Repeat, Thailand, Heroin, Burma, Shan, Bung Sam Phan district, United Nations, Monastery, Drug  
•       •       •

635 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Dec 2022 at 8:30 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Smart headline subby.

Now do a 27 minute improvisational version of it.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is a repeat. But allows me to repeat that Thai Buddhism is weird, and wildly different than Tibetan Buddhism.  And it's even weirder because it's state-controlled, but even the military isn't keen on it being the State religion.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-thailand-election-buddhism/buddhism-under-threat-thai-election-gives-platform-to-radicals-idUSKCN1QO0E1

So there may be more to this than we see.
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
did they reach enlightenment?
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

question_dj: This is a repeat. But allows me to repeat that Thai Buddhism is weird, and wildly different than Tibetan Buddhism.  And it's even weirder because it's state-controlled, but even the military isn't keen on it being the State religion.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-thailand-election-buddhism/buddhism-under-threat-thai-election-gives-platform-to-radicals-idUSKCN1QO0E1

So there may be more to this than we see.


yeah like why are they drug testing monks? who farking cares?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: question_dj: This is a repeat. But allows me to repeat that Thai Buddhism is weird, and wildly different than Tibetan Buddhism.  And it's even weirder because it's state-controlled, but even the military isn't keen on it being the State religion.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-thailand-election-buddhism/buddhism-under-threat-thai-election-gives-platform-to-radicals-idUSKCN1QO0E1

So there may be more to this than we see.

yeah like why are they drug testing monks? who farking cares?


I kinda wonder if the monks were dealing.
 
spleef420
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: flappy_penguin: question_dj: This is a repeat. But allows me to repeat that Thai Buddhism is weird, and wildly different than Tibetan Buddhism.  And it's even weirder because it's state-controlled, but even the military isn't keen on it being the State religion.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-thailand-election-buddhism/buddhism-under-threat-thai-election-gives-platform-to-radicals-idUSKCN1QO0E1

So there may be more to this than we see.

yeah like why are they drug testing monks? who farking cares?

I kinda wonder if the monks were dealing.


I bet they've got Gus Frings lab and Heisenberg in the basement.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Felonious Monk is the name of my rogue/monk dual-class character.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Felonious Monk is the name of my rogue/monk dual-class character.


1st edition AD&D monks had all the thieving skills too,.for some reason.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I laughed, subby. Well, if I had a cup of coffee yet, I would have laughed.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: question_dj: This is a repeat. But allows me to repeat that Thai Buddhism is weird, and wildly different than Tibetan Buddhism.  And it's even weirder because it's state-controlled, but even the military isn't keen on it being the State religion.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-thailand-election-buddhism/buddhism-under-threat-thai-election-gives-platform-to-radicals-idUSKCN1QO0E1

So there may be more to this than we see.

yeah like why are they drug testing monks? who farking cares?


Meth heads spinning prayer wheels too fast and losing control is the fourth leading cause of death in Thailand
 
doomjesse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

COVID19: did they reach enlightenment?


The question isn't whether they reached enlightenment, but what they did with it in their meth fueled excitement that turned it in to this reality.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No matter the imaginary friend, it is always a racket.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

spleef420: RandomInternetComment: flappy_penguin: question_dj: This is a repeat. But allows me to repeat that Thai Buddhism is weird, and wildly different than Tibetan Buddhism.  And it's even weirder because it's state-controlled, but even the military isn't keen on it being the State religion.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-thailand-election-buddhism/buddhism-under-threat-thai-election-gives-platform-to-radicals-idUSKCN1QO0E1

So there may be more to this than we see.

yeah like why are they drug testing monks? who farking cares?

I kinda wonder if the monks were dealing.

I bet they've got Gus Frings lab and Heisenberg in the basement.


Maybe the people of Tailand are tightfisted lately and the money for repairs of all those monasteries and temples has to come from somewhere.

And maybe monks just like to be happy...
 
Bruscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A few years ago, when our mother was still alive, I was in a car with a sibling, our mother, and a high school friend in our hometown which, though small, has an exceptionally high crime rate. Sibling accidentally turned into a particularly sketch neighborhood. As sibling was winding his/her way out of that neighborhood, our high school friend suddenly declared "Remember when it was called Speed?"
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Smart headline subby.

Now do a 27 minute improvisational version of it.


The monks could have.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You try doing 24/7 religious services with only 4 monks and no meth
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

question_dj: This is a repeat. But allows me to repeat that Thai Buddhism is weird, and wildly different than Tibetan Buddhism.  And it's even weirder because it's state-controlled, but even the military isn't keen on it being the State religion.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-thailand-election-buddhism/buddhism-under-threat-thai-election-gives-platform-to-radicals-idUSKCN1QO0E1

So there may be more to this than we see.


Tibetan Buddhism is kind of it's own thing though. It's different from pretty much every other form of Buddhism. It's a blend of Buddhism and Tibet's indigenous religion.
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 minute ago  
From the story:  About 10 dogs and cats also live in the temple and now need attention.


Yeah, well... (sighs and shakes head)
 
tiezane
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Thoundth like thingth have gotten methy for those monkth.....
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.