(Yahoo) NTSB rules that co-pilot accidently fell out of the open ramp of the plane. Putin seen taking notes (news.yahoo.com)
    Raleigh, North Carolina, North Carolina, Pilot certification in the United States, death of a pilot, autopsy report, Pilot licensing and certification, Aviation licenses and certifications, Durham, North Carolina  
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I called it that way at the time. Damn few pilots who reached his level would end their life intentionally over a bad landing.  Plenty other reasons like divorce or bankruptcy or child porn.
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Subby, linked article is based on an autopsy report. I don't see any ruling from the NTSB.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Back when I did some skydiving, the pilot was required to wear a parachute also. Still true? Did this guy take his off?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"At some point, the decedent (copilot) opened a cockpit window for ventilation and possibly to vomit. Sometime after, he told the pilot that he felt he was going to be sick and apologized..."

He should have had the lasagna.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well...they did the man a solid, visavis his life insurance.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Back when I did some skydiving, the pilot was required to wear a parachute also. Still true? Did this guy take his off?


Only required in single engine aircraft...
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Charles Hews Crooks in Fuquay-Varina.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So this could have been:
A - An accident
B - A suicide
C - A perfect crime

I guess we'll never know.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Well...they did the man a solid, visavis his life insurance.


Many life insurance policies cover suicide, but only if you've had the policy for more than several years.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Gremlins
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: "At some point, the decedent (copilot) opened a cockpit window for ventilation and possibly to vomit. Sometime after, he told the pilot that he felt he was going to be sick and apologized..."

He should have had the lasagna.


Never choose the fish.
 
