(Newsweek)   How to spot a future incel: depression, paranoia, living in mother's basement, failure to bathe
16
    More: Obvious, Psychology, Paranoia, Attachment theory, Interpersonal relationship, Italian researchers, Self-described incels, Anxiety, online subculture of men  
389 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Dec 2022 at 7:30 AM



16 Comments     (+0 »)
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
And in 2020, self-described "anti-feminist" lawyer Roy Den Hollander killed the son of a federal judge. His manifesto said, "Manhood is in serious jeopardy in America."

Wasn't that the thesis of Madison Cawthorn's speech today? Is Cawthorn an incel?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

RodneyToady: And in 2020, self-described "anti-feminist" lawyer Roy Den Hollander killed the son of a federal judge. His manifesto said, "Manhood is in serious jeopardy in America."

Wasn't that the thesis of Madison Cawthorn's speech today? Is Cawthorn an incel?


in more ways than one......
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There have always been pepel like this around. Surely there is already a real term for them, a diagnosis even.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: There have always been pepel like this around. Surely there is already a real term for them, a diagnosis even.


There is:  Farker.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: There have always been pepel like this around. Surely there is already a real term for them, a diagnosis even.


In the 1500s they lived in the Pepel States
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
....TF account
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: There have always been pepel like this around. Surely there is already a real term for them, a diagnosis even.


Yeah: losers.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

8 inches: edmo: There have always been pepel like this around. Surely there is already a real term for them, a diagnosis even.

There is:  Farker.


That's offensive.  Not all Farkers are incels.  And not all incels are Farkers.

But TotalFarkers...
 
1funguy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: And in 2020, self-described "anti-feminist" lawyer Roy Den Hollander killed the son of a federal judge. His manifesto said, "Manhood is in serious jeopardy in America."

Wasn't that the thesis of Madison Cawthorn's speech today? Is Cawthorn an incel?


Hell, come to Missouri!

Josh Hawley wrote an entire book about that crap!
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
from the video associated with the thorough and definitive article... you can find them at a computer keyboard... wearing a hooded sweatshirt.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Incel individuals share a general sense of failure, feel outcasted by society and excluded by relationships, and have strong feelings of rage towards their condition and other people, women in particular.

Found the citation for the study:

Sherlock, N. S. (2022). Using the definition for incel as its predictors. Duh, 1(1), 1-42.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: Is Cawthorn an incel?


No, but only because (according to the allegations) his go-to move is to trap women in his car until he gets what he wants.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: And in 2020, self-described "anti-feminist" lawyer Roy Den Hollander killed the son of a federal judge. His manifesto said, "Manhood is in serious jeopardy in America."

Wasn't that the thesis of Madison Cawthorn's speech today? Is Cawthorn an incel?


The conservatives talking about manliness are trying to radicalize incels. Everyone can see that they're a vulnerable group and conservatives have become determined to exploit them.
 
Creoena
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I didn't know the "incel" term was a thing that existed beyond FARK.

/themoreyouknow.jpg
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Uses woke as a pejorative. Performatively outraged at pronouns. Brigades every woman who expresses an opinion online. Defends Elon at every turn. Pretty obvious stuff.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Legalize Prostitution! Turn pimps into body guards that deal with the Johns that don't know how to be thankful and loving to the whores!

/no, really, legalize sex-work
//the oldest profession is never going away
///they should be honored and protected for the services they provide
 
