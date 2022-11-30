 Skip to content
(YouTube)   How America created Florida Man   (youtube.com) divider line
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Too long, didn't watch: The Sunshine Law
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I look forward to Palm Beach going underwater in the near future.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are like salmon.  To easy of a life is not good for them.
 
starsrift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Uh, disagree with you, subby. Florida Man is rarely a retiree from the Villages. They usually Florida-Man out before making it to that age.
 
Fereals
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ohio shiatheels with nothing else to loose. Fin.
 
Fereals
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

starsrift: Uh, disagree with you, subby. Florida Man is rarely a retiree from the Villages. They usually Florida-Man out before making it to that age.


Those are just people blowing their union/new deal pensions driving up the costs to locals.
 
invictus2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When two feral, meth heads screw each other.......
 
