Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he was on fire, and I said, 'he's on fire, put him out,'" she told WKRN.
"We'll throw him in the pool! He can't swim! We'll throw him in shallow end!"
 
Kirkenhegelstein [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some BMET-III is gonna get rogered good and hard via lawsuit.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Who tried to defib me, y'all?"
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hospital staff have a lot to keep track of, but "Has this patient I'm about to defib been getting pure O2 for the last several hours?" should be near the top of the list.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Remember that thanksgiving when Dad roasted to death in flames at the hospital?"

"Yeah, that was insane. Pass the mashed potatoes please."
 
Summoner101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Loucifer: "Remember that thanksgiving when Dad roasted to death in flames at the hospital?"

"Yeah, that was insane. Pass the mashed potatoes please."


wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bobby Ray Stark had been suffering from ailments such as bed sores and a foot infection and had been bedridden for the last seven years
___
Any help would be greatly appreciated while she is forced to make changes that were not even a thought or concern previously

I reckon if my spouse was in the neighborhood of their 6th decade (I assume), bedridden for the last seven years, suffered bed sores and a foot infection severe enough to have had a foot taken off, and currently holding down a hospital bed - I might have had some inkling that passing (as some folks say) could be a possibility, a real possibility, going forward.

TBH, via a fireball following a cardiac event in the hospital would be unexpected.  A fireball caused by a defibrillator used while or after the patient was using o2 (again, like the age, one assumes) should be less of a shock, at least to the hospital itself.

But death itself?  Certainly on the table.

/Bet they still bill the 'estate'.
//5kg fire, applied externally.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What a coincidence. My Tesla is also named Tom.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Hospital staff have a lot to keep track of, but "Has this patient I'm about to defib been getting pure O2 for the last several hours?" should be near the top of the list.


My thoughts as well. If he was having difficulty breathing, that's kind of an indicator that the O2 system might be a problem...
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You lit a patient on fire. Well some lawyer is crying tears of joy right now.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Hospital staff have a lot to keep track of, but "Has this patient I'm about to defib been getting pure O2 for the last several hours?" should be near the top of the list.


Maybe, or maybe he was filled with delicious, delicious alcohol.

I mean, something was keeping him bedridden.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Satan says "no take backs"
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sucks that they lit him on fire, but, let's be realistic, all those problems plus a cardiac arrest requiring defibrillation, he was not long for this world anyway.

And I am more than aware of how this sounds coming from my Fark handle.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In a humane world he would have been put down years ago. If I kept a pet alive like that I'd get charged with cruelty.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well they do warn you about removing your O2 sensor
 
SeriousTube
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Make a man a fire he is warm for a day. Light a man on fire, he's warm for the rest of his life.
 
