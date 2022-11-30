 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Couple visits all 74 of Wyoming's libraries before deciding which town to live in. Not sure what's less believable: that locals will welcome outsiders with the time and money to pull such a stunt, or that Wyoming has enough readers for 74 libraries   (cowboystatedaily.com) divider line
26
    Shireen Liebl  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Only 11 towns in Wyoming have a population over 10k. More people visit a NY public library than live in Wyoming
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pick Meeteetse!
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One for each book, subby.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pick Ten Sleep!
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wonder if Carnegie got all the way (ctrl+F)....aaaand he did.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sure, not many people in Wyoming will use them, but that's like one library per 10,000 sheep, right?

/you're just assuming sheep can't read. Did you ever ask one?
//CSB my favorite great uncle worked as a shepherd in Montana in his youth (1920's?). No real story but I always thought that as awesome. He grew peanuts when he was old and never had a harsh word for anybody. Walter Stratton, RIP.
///3
 
NakedApe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's 74 buildings with a 1965 Encyclopedia Britannica and a phone book.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
wyoming library
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wyoming's libraries have fine selections of music, such a variety with both country and Western.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What the hell is the point of Wyoming?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wyoming lives off handouts from the feds because it controls 2% of the Senate


San Diego has more people than Wyoming. Does San Diego have 74 libraries?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I still have my library card from Jackson, WY tucked away somewhere.  They had a lot of good mountaineering books from what I recall.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Don't discount small libraries. You gotta start somewhere.  I remember the local library we used to go to when I was a kid and it was small but they had books that I read and eventually they got a bigger more modern building. I think the old building looked better, but the new one has more books and isn't made of wood so it's less likely to burn down.
 
rdyb
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Do school libraries count?
 
darkone
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Wyoming lives off handouts from the feds because it controls 2% of the Senate


San Diego has more people than Wyoming. Does San Diego have 74 libraries?


There appear to be 58 libraries in the San Diego region according to google, not including "little libraries." Remember most colleges have more than one library and a good university can have 10 or more.
 
claudius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I heart libraries.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pick Jay Em!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NakedApe: That's 74 buildings with a 1965 Encyclopedia Britannica and a phone book.


Don't forget about interlibrary loan.  This year I've borrowed just two from the local library, and four sent over from university libraries.  Hopefully a fifth will arrive next week.
 
darkone
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: What the hell is the point of Wyoming?


There are four points to Wyoming, NE, NW, SE, SW. But I think the National Parks are the main selling points.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: What the hell is the point of Wyoming?


There's No Such Place As Wyoming
Youtube 7EvmAXvKKig
 
Excelsior
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What a Wyoming library might look like:

journeyworks.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: What the hell is the point of Wyoming?


Farms, ranches, oilfields, and Hollywood.  Lots of picturesque mountains and hills in Wyoming.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did they bring a list of books they want banned from the library's?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A town without a library isn't a town worth living in. The last two times I moved, I checked to make sure there was a well funded library system in place. The county I used to live in voted to close all their libraries so they wouldn't have to pay more property taxes, so I'm a bit sensitive about that sort of thing.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: A town without a library isn't a town worth living in. The last two times I moved, I checked to make sure there was a well funded library system in place. The county I used to live in voted to close all their libraries so they wouldn't have to pay more property taxes, so I'm a bit sensitive about that sort of thing.


The town in Southern California I grew up in has closed both their public libraries. The one at the community college is all they have.
Now I live in Fairbanks and we have an absolutely great public library. I love going there.
 
