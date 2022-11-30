 Skip to content
Ceiling cat bat is watching you masturbate, upsidedown
32
    Amusing  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait, does that mean I have to jerk off backwards?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Wait, does that mean I have to jerk off backwards?


Reverse money shots are weird. Guys just vacuuming up spooge with their wangs.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Wait, does that mean I have to jerk off backwards?


Yes, and if you don't do it exactly right Ozzy will bite the head off of your Willie.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hanging bats filmed upside-down look like a Goth nightclub
Youtube G9A8PFlqM4U
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bats are so cute. Shame they're horrific disease vectors.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They look pretty tasty.
 
ModernPrimitive01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how we get our next cute coronavirus
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: They look pretty tasty.


Well we found patient zero for the next pandemic.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: aleister_greynight: Wait, does that mean I have to jerk off backwards?

Reverse money shots are weird. Guys just vacuuming up spooge with their wangs.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Twitter yet living?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Contagion Ending
Youtube V1HH1-ozS_A
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ʞɔᴉ
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exile On Beale Street: [YouTube video: Hanging bats filmed upside-down look like a Goth nightclub]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I opened my back door one night and scared a bat who had decided to roost right outside it.

I must have scared it because it took off like a bat out of hell. It scared me pretty good too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks shopped, Albinos have those pink eyes.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife told me these might be puppets? There is someone who makes awesome bat puppets.

I wish thats what I did. And
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay the fark away from bats. A friend of mine's 8 yo daughter was bit by a rabid bat at school in Sept. Apparently the shots are about as bad as I had always heard.

Poor kid was just a little traumatized.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: aleister_greynight: Wait, does that mean I have to jerk off backwards?

Reverse money shots are weird. Guys just vacuuming up spooge with their wangs.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was fap cat a bat all along? Are they using sonar on my boner?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: aleister_greynight: Wait, does that mean I have to jerk off backwards?

Reverse money shots are weird. Guys just vacuuming up spooge with their wangs.


Well, how does your dong work smart guy???
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Bats are so cute. Shame they're horrific disease vectors.


So that's your vector, Victor?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: This is how we get our next cute coronavirus


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: [YouTube video: Hanging bats filmed upside-down look like a Goth nightclub]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Dafatone
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Vermithrax Perjorative: Stay the fark away from bats. A friend of mine's 8 yo daughter was bit by a rabid bat at school in Sept. Apparently the shots are about as bad as I had always heard.

Poor kid was just a little traumatized.


The CDC suggests that if you wake up with a bat in your room, you should treat it as an exposure because it's possible to be bitten by a bat and not notice.

So if this happens to you and you go through the process of getting the bat tested and then tell people about it, they'll all think you're crazy. Except for the state dept of health guy you call at 4am (there's an emergency number) who will tell you that it's urgent but not an emergency and to get the bat tested.

It's very, very weird to sit there for a few days, knowing that a bat probably didn't bite you and that if it did, it probably didn't have rabies, but also knowing that on the off chance that both of those things were true, you'd need lots of shots ASAP or you would almost assuredly die.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

IgG4: Looks shopped, Albinos have those pink eyes.


Might just be Leucism
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

August11: Is Twitter yet living?


Birds aren't real.
 
Trik
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
These folks caring for this bat is pretty inspirational
33-Year-Old Bat Loves to Curl Around His Caregiver's Arm and Fall Asleep | The Dodo
Youtube dRnlUUvCTTs
 
Bruscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Vermithrax Perjorative: Stay the fark away from bats. A friend of mine's 8 yo daughter was bit by a rabid bat at school in Sept. Apparently the shots are about as bad as I had always heard.

Poor kid was just a little traumatized.


That's terrible. In high school, I had a friend with an attic bedroom suite. It was an older house. Her windows were arched casement windows with very deep window sills. One window had a small hole in the frame near the top. She had a bat that came through that hole and slept in her room every day. It left via the same hole at night. She named the bat, talked to it, and sometimes brought it bugs. Being teenagers, we thought nothing of it. I guess she was really lucky that nothing bad ever came of the situation.
 
catmandu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

natazha: IgG4: Looks shopped, Albinos have those pink eyes.

Might just be Leucism


Yup. We have leucistic squirrels around here and none have pink eyes. To make it more fun, we also have melanistic squirrels.
 
omg bbq [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Are they albino? I thought pinkish eyes came with the albino thing.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

