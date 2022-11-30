 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Father shows underage son how to clean AR-15 with safety off, on TV tray, manages to shoot young daughter in her hip, lower abdomen. Alcoholism definitely involved   (wfla.com) divider line
5
    More: Florida, Firearm, Rifling, Police, Rifle, Daniel Weber, Port St. Lucie, Florida, child abuse, PORT ST. LUCIE  
•       •       •

51 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Dec 2022 at 12:05 AM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah. No one needs a weapon like that.
You can't just stop selling them to idiots and assholes. But you can just stop selling them.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Yeah. No one needs a weapon like that.
You can't just stop selling them to idiots and assholes. But you can just stop selling them.


Ideally, companies would stop manufacturing them. Gun shops see money in selling these things to idiots.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can make money selling all sort of things that ought to be illegal, but money.. Money owns people.
Not the other way around.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Blood of tyrants!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He loses all his guns permanently, correct?
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.