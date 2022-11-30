 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Pope John Pwn
    Vatican City, Holy See, Pope, Catholic Church, Russia, Rome, Roman Curia, Pope Benedict XVI  
King of Monkeys
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
404 - Until they get up and running again all prayers are just bouncin' off the ceiling.
 
morg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I hope they backed up the bible.
 
wedelw
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
.....back up in 3 days ?
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hope they turn the other cheek.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I blame it on their new Confession Booth Wrapped feature.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
All your pray are belong to us.
 
anuran
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
One of Mrs. Nuran's early poems:

Dead-Letter Office
I am sorry to tell you that your prayer has been judged insincere
and has been sent off to the dead-letter office of prayers
where the angel whose job it is will sort and file it
and close the drawer on its thin helpless squeaking. But-
the good news is, should at some future time you reconsider
and reoffer this prayer with a contrite heart,
the drawer will burst open, the file cabinet explode
the door of the dead-letter office blow off its hinges
and all your dead-letter prayers in one gigantic flock
(like starlings swarming up from a freshly plowed field
or herring back when their schools darkened the waters
and were considered a navigation hazard)
will fly up darkening the sky with their numbers
and with intention as single as a Zen arrow they will
land in God's lap
and deliver their petitions.
 
Azz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Damn, now where will I go to jerk off
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Azz: Damn, now where will I go to jerk off


Well, I mean, username kind of provides a clue
 
