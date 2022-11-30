 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   Deputies arrest three teens. Make them draw swastikas over and over again until they learn how to do it properly   (local10.com) divider line
26
    More: Florida, Crime, Crimes, Criminology, Criminal law, Arson, Arrest, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony, Broward County community  
•       •       •

769 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2022 at 6:50 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was an attempt...
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"People called 'Iudaeus' they go the house"?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should educate those youngsters, perhaps at the local library.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Looks like they need to be shown how to draw them the Reicht way.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"I could care less if you if you are 14, 15, 16, 38, or 75, we're going to charge you accordingly," Tony said.

Couldn't care less.

And seriously, there's a big difference between a 38 year old spray painting swastikas and a 14 year old doing it. Kids do stupid things because their brains haven't fully developed yet. Play any online FPS and you'll hear teens and tweens saying the most vile racist, misogynistic stuff because they just want to get a rise out of you, not because they're attempting to commit a hate crime.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Those look like stick figure Brontosaurs, on their way to a fern bar
 
readymix
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Florida...DeSantis will offer to pardon them, and probably give them an awkward handy, before showing them how to draw them correctly.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hail Hortle
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Moose out front: "I could care less if you if you are 14, 15, 16, 38, or 75, we're going to charge you accordingly," Tony said.

Couldn't care less.

And seriously, there's a big difference between a 38 year old spray painting swastikas and a 14 year old doing it. Kids do stupid things because their brains haven't fully developed yet. Play any online FPS and you'll hear teens and tweens saying the most vile racist, misogynistic stuff because they just want to get a rise out of you, not because they're attempting to commit a hate crime.


I don't care about what's privately happening inside of their heads. I care about what they do and how it harms other people.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Star_attempt.Jaypeg
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"These are hate crimes on the surface," Tony said.


duh, where else are you going to spray paint?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Judicial amputation of the last inch of their index fingers.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Albiecht macht fries
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Moose out front: "I could care less if you if you are 14, 15, 16, 38, or 75, we're going to charge you accordingly," Tony said.

Couldn't care less.

And seriously, there's a big difference between a 38 year old spray painting swastikas and a 14 year old doing it. Kids do stupid things because their brains haven't fully developed yet. Play any online FPS and you'll hear teens and tweens saying the most vile racist, misogynistic stuff because they just want to get a rise out of you, not because they're attempting to commit a hate crime.


I would smack the shiat out of my kid if I head him saying that and any kid who behaves like that online has shiatty parents. My 16 year old is loud, obnoxious and shiat talks like a pro and manages to do it without racism or misogyny, and his friends manage the same. So no. Unacceptable behavior.
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The kids need more Gwar in their lives.

Slaughterama
Youtube 453AdO5L_m8


(NSFW lyrics)
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Moose out front: "I could care less if you if you are 14, 15, 16, 38, or 75, we're going to charge you accordingly," Tony said.

Couldn't care less.


Came to say this.  Obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Kids are stupid and shouldn't do that. I doubt they have any idea what that means. And they should be punished for both the crime and their ignorance. No, wait, they should be properly educated. And if they don't accept the education then put them in prison forever.

MattyBlast: Moose out front: "I could care less if you if you are 14, 15, 16, 38, or 75, we're going to charge you accordingly," Tony said.

Couldn't care less.

Came to say this.  Obligatory:

[Fark user image 371x395]


Pedantry at its finest.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They were charged with drawing Whatstikas.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Moose out front: "I could care less if you if you are 14, 15, 16, 38, or 75, we're going to charge you accordingly," Tony said.

Couldn't care less.

And seriously, there's a big difference between a 38 year old spray painting swastikas and a 14 year old doing it. Kids do stupid things because their brains haven't fully developed yet. Play any online FPS and you'll hear teens and tweens saying the most vile racist, misogynistic stuff because they just want to get a rise out of you, not because they're attempting to commit a hate crime.


Well then, here's a good opportunity for them to learn a lesson.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: "These are hate crimes on the surface," Tony said.


duh, where else are you going to spray paint?


Actual art? I dunno ask Banksy.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

StaleCoffee: Moose out front: "I could care less if you if you are 14, 15, 16, 38, or 75, we're going to charge you accordingly," Tony said.

Couldn't care less.

And seriously, there's a big difference between a 38 year old spray painting swastikas and a 14 year old doing it. Kids do stupid things because their brains haven't fully developed yet. Play any online FPS and you'll hear teens and tweens saying the most vile racist, misogynistic stuff because they just want to get a rise out of you, not because they're attempting to commit a hate crime.

I would smack the shiat out of my kid if I head him saying that and any kid who behaves like that online has shiatty parents. My 16 year old is loud, obnoxious and shiat talks like a pro and manages to do it without racism or misogyny, and his friends manage the same. So no. Unacceptable behavior.


Agreed. Since these are 16 year olds, I would say this is best used as a learning experience for them (and possibly their parents too). Turn the kids in to their parents, tell them their kids spray painted swastikas in a playground near a Jewish populated area, and force the kids to go apologize to to the residents. With hope, they'll learn something.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"I could care less if you if you are 14, 15, 16, 38, or 75, we're going to charge you accordingly," Tony said.

According to your social and political connections.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why do some people say "could care less"?
Doesn't it sound stupid to them when they say it?
I am not sure I've ever heard someone say it out loud, I've only read it in articles like this.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Valter: Kids are stupid and shouldn't do that. I doubt they have any idea what that means. And they should be punished for both the crime and their ignorance. No, wait, they should be properly educated. And if they don't accept the education then put them in prison forever.

MattyBlast: Moose out front: "I could care less if you if you are 14, 15, 16, 38, or 75, we're going to charge you accordingly," Tony said.

Couldn't care less.

Came to say this.  Obligatory:

[Fark user image 371x395]

Pedantry at its finest.


Kids watch pr0n on the intartubes all the time, and there's no sense censoring things.  But our fragile little deers don't understand spray paint swastikas?

Lock them in a railroad boxcar and transport them for 48 hours to a Boy Scout camp.  They can earn a Sympathy and Understanding badge.  Assuming the scoutmaster doesn't molester them first.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.