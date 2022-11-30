 Skip to content
(Fortune)   Suffering from mental health issues after being laid off? A free month of ketamine-assisted therapy might be right for you   (fortune.com) divider line
14
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As soon as I read this article, I got in contact with my medical team to see if this might work for me.

Thanks, subs, for giving me another avenue to try and treat this demon I've been fighting all my life.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
30 days in the K-Hole?

/that's what they give you
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's certainly a step in the right direction away from "fark off and die somewhere where it inconveniences us the least."
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Combine it with hallucinogenic mushrooms and I'm in!
 
GreenSun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Isn't ketamine some kind of dangerous drug? I hope whoever has mental problems can get treatment safely.
 
6nome
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sprinkle some crack on it and I'm game.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Isn't ketamine some kind of dangerous drug? I hope whoever has mental problems can get treatment safely.


Ketamine is perfectly safe. Ketayours I'm no so sure about.
 
Snort
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Does it come with a rave?
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Isn't ketamine some kind of dangerous drug? I hope whoever has mental problems can get treatment safely.


You're thinking of kettle mimes. They're nothing but trouble.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What can I get for a couple decades of insecurity, outsourcing, exploitation, and aging out of my field?  Y'all got any of that Krokodil?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How about a month's supply of Hendrick's Gin for me? That'll set me straight.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Good Fight was an underrated show.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Everyone should take this of sign of a ton of lay offs coming
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
After the first month what does it cost?

Free can be really expensive
 
