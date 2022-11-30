 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Marine veteran chugs beer from her prosthetic leg at Lakers game. No word on her Fark handle
26
FormlessOne
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Adam Hills approves.

Mock the Week - Artificial Foot
Youtube EXvpw0Nka_g
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What did you expect? She needed something to wash down the crayons, they are dry as fark.

/Sorry USMC
//Low Hanging Fruit
 
foo monkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Tammy Duckworth rocks.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
For those that normally don't bother, yes she is pretty cute.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Look-At-Me-Everyone.jpg
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
She's a lot cuter than Daniel Ricciardo but his "shoey" is more disgusting

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No doubt more interesting than the game.


/Laker fan
//expecting the worst for a few more years
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ewww, that thing was probably hot and sweaty.  Hopefully she downed a Bud Light...wouldn't taste the difference.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size

Her brew of choice, I guess?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: For those that normally don't bother, yes she is pretty cute.


I'd crawl all night in the sand looking for that one sandflea for a full military funeral.

/let's see how obscure that one is
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Beerfest (3/8) Best Movie Quote - 10 Das Boots - Final Scene (2006)
Youtube wEqVkJiYJ80
 
did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I just hope someone was walking her home.
 
Salmon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: For those that normally don't bother, yes she is pretty cute.


clicks just went through the roof.

/guilty
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"her first basketball game at Crypto.com Arena"

She's lucky it didn't collapse suddenly

/or run into Linux_Yes
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Lakers arena is called crypto.com? No wonder they suck
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
(•_•)
You might say

( •_•)>⌐■-■
When it comes to beer

(⌐■_■)
She has a hollow leg

/yeeeeeeeeeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhh!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's farkin gross it probably tasted like sock
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Marcos P: That's farkin gross it probably tasted like sock


Yeah but it tasted like HER sock!
 
hammettman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Petroleum Oligarch: The Lakers arena is called crypto.com? No wonder they suck


It used to be the red Staples center, but someone took it.

May have to get burned down.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
welcome to
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
mazzz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Guessing it wasn't her first beer of the night.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Adam Hills approves.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/EXvpw0Nka_g?start=221]


Stewart Lee, for example, and this is true
Youtube fCV-M_TsoQM
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Here's to you.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

