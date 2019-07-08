 Skip to content
"Words are, of course, the most powerful drug used by mankind." --Rudyard Kipling. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Drug Dealing Edition
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joseph Rudyard Kipling was an English novelist, short story writer, poet, and journalist who brought many brilliant works to the world including The Jungle Book, Kim, Rikki-Tikki-Tavi, and the poem "The White Man's Burden" and *record screech* oh crap let's stop there.

Yes, Kipling was an imperialist, a colonialist, a racist, and a right-wing warmonger who has been the subject of protests and had his poems painted over by furious students. Born in British India, he could possibly be considered a product of his time, especially considering that he received the Nobel Prize for literature in 1907. He was a fervent anti-communist, and while he had swastikas !!! printed on the introductory pages of his books he saw them as referring to the Sanskrit word for 'fortunate' and abandoned that practice once they symbol had been associated with Hitler. He called Mussolini a 'deranged and dangerous egomaniac' and in 1933 he wrote 'The Hitlerites are out for blood' so at least he saw where things were going.

On his death in 1936, he was cremated and interred at Westminster Abbey in the Poet's Corner out of recognition by the still extant British Empire and probably served as the voice of Victorian era imperialism for generations on both sides, the imperialists and the victims of empire.

Some writers can be read for enjoyment, but some perhaps should best be studied at arm's length and learned from. As someone who writes primarily horror I don't often recommend anyone read H.P. Lovecraft, for similar reasons, but he created an entire genre and inspired generations of writers. Perhaps some writers can be studied in the equivalent of biosafety lab that studies plague viruses.

This page lists thirty observations on writing short stories by Rudyard Kipling.

I'm not going to list them all (jeez, there's already a page with them) but they're all excellent and some of them stand out:

A tale is made to be read as well as written. Read it, therefore, aloud at every stage of its manufacture. This is one we see a lot, and one I always recommend myself. Read your work out loud!

There is only one way in which a tale should be told and that is to make the reader believe that he has found it. Or as seen elsewhere: lead the reader to the realization, but let them make it.

The shortest word is the best word, except where it is borne in upon you that it is not. Okay, I probably wouldn't have used 'borne' there.

Be accurate to a scruple in the most casual allusion or inference or technical term for the world is full of specialists to catch you tripping. Research and technical accuracy is key. Nothing knocks a reader out of the suspension of disbelief faster than realizing that the writer doesn't know what they're talking about.

Don't be afraid of anything in the world. Well, maybe be afraid of being judged by people a hundred years down the road.

Writer's Question of the Week!

Can we learn from creators who are otherwise repellent? How do you separate the art from the artist?

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

In case you missed it, the 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology is live! We'll be taking a short break until next year and will open for submissions sometime in the spring.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Love is the drug for me.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
toraque, was your story in the anthology (The God Function) an excuse to make a "Childe Roland to the Dark Tower came" joke?

Good story, and didn't end the way I expected. Spent quite a while reading it wondering why it was in Horror until a bit before the end. Nicely done.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Can we learn from creators who are otherwise repellent? How do you separate the art from the artist? "

I've always admired Kipling although he does say some repellent British pukka sahib things. His poetry is very simple and amounts mostly to story-telling in verse, with some exceptions. I'm not sure he should be in the Poet's Corner, but I had nothing to say about it. I also read "Kim" in high school and did not really understand it, and I disliked it. I should probably revisit it. It's been a long time. "How do you separate..." only in your own mind.

"Be accurate to a scruple in the most casual allusion or inference or technical term..." Indeed. Unless you've been there, as Kipling was, this takes research. I suspect this is why so many would-be Tolkiens are trying to make their own fantasy worlds, but the worlds lack coherence. I can't stand them. Tolkien had the knowledge of myth and language to make a new myth and language. He had done the research and he extended it in his imagination.

By the way, the Amazon page for the Doomscrolling anthology lacks a table of contents. I think that showing it might help sales. What do you think?
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I finished my Nanowrimo novel today.  ~72,000 words.
Now the editing begins. Paperback needs to be in my sticky tentacles, for sale, by Feb 3. So I've got a lot of work ahead of me.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Everything is a drug...
 
yellowjester
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
also

GIS
 
