(Guardian)   Germany follows up on their criticism of Qatar's human rights record by signing a 15 year contract to buy Qatari natural gas. That'll teach 'em   (theguardian.com) divider line
yahyahyah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Qatar wanted a 25 year deal. Way to stand strong.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's make a list of countries capable of exporting a lot of natural gas with superb human rights records:
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hydrocarbons?

That doesn't sound like green energy.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well... they have a history

Gas Bill
Youtube 3EyHf9nDTEc
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, they're replacing Russian gas. And, at present, Russia has about the worst possible human rights record a country could possibly have. So I guess you could think of Qatar as an upgrade vis-a-vis human rights. So there's that I guess.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn the German Men's Football Team for signing off on this!!!
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything's cool.

"The gas will be sold by Qatar to the US company ConocoPhillips"

And then they will deliver to Germany. It's like money-laundering!
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two million tonnes of liquid gas correspond to about 30 terawatt hours (TWh) or 3% of annual German energy consumption.

So... spread over 15 years... that's 0.20% of their energy supply per year, assuming that consumption never increases (which it will)

Yeah, that's a pretty tiny amount.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than Russia.  Slightly.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like Angela never left
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy McClure: Let's make a list of countries capable of exporting a lot of natural gas with superb human rights records:


That shouldn't take more than a couple seconds...
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like they are gaslighting about the environment.
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake3988: Two million tonnes of liquid gas correspond to about 30 terawatt hours (TWh) or 3% of annual German energy consumption.

So... spread over 15 years... that's 0.20% of their energy supply per year, assuming that consumption never increases (which it will)

Yeah, that's a pretty tiny amount.



If it's that small, then why not build more windmills and solar panels?  Seriously.

Wasn't that the plan that got this new group elected?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy McClure: Let's make a list of countries capable of exporting a lot of natural gas with superb human rights records:


Norway?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jim32rr: It's like Angela never left


Seems like parties almost don't matter much there.  Good old Gerhard, to the left of Merkel, was best buds with Putin and helped run Russia's gas programs.  Angela killed their nuclear program. And the person announcing this deal with Qatar is a Green party member.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They are moving away from Russia, they still need gas... I mean...

We don't live on a happy little planet you know.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Hinged: jake3988: Two million tonnes of liquid gas correspond to about 30 terawatt hours (TWh) or 3% of annual German energy consumption.

So... spread over 15 years... that's 0.20% of their energy supply per year, assuming that consumption never increases (which it will)

Yeah, that's a pretty tiny amount.


If it's that small, then why not build more windmills and solar panels?  Seriously.

Wasn't that the plan that got this new group elected?


Windmills and solar panels are used to make electricity.

Natural Gas is used primarily to heat houses.  That's going to be the purpose.

You can heat houses with electricity, but you'd need to retrofit houses to do that... not to mention, it's not as efficient, which is why most modern houses don't do that.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is the thread where liberals realize they desperately need resources from conservatives to allow them to continue living in their bubbles of arrogance.

Then again, it's not like Germany has a whole lot of sun and wind to go around. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Troy McClure: Let's make a list of countries capable of exporting a lot of natural gas with superb human rights records:

Norway?


Germany is already buying all of the gas Norway is capable of exporting.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: This is the thread where liberals realize they desperately need resources from conservatives to allow them to continue living in their bubbles of arrogance.

Then again, it's not like Germany has a whole lot of sun and wind to go around. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯


Germany is in a decades long process of getting away from coal, natural gas, and nuclear power by going all in on geothermal power, but it is going to be 20 or 30 years before they're fully done switching over.
 
Hinged
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jake3988: Hinged: jake3988: Two million tonnes of liquid gas correspond to about 30 terawatt hours (TWh) or 3% of annual German energy consumption.

So... spread over 15 years... that's 0.20% of their energy supply per year, assuming that consumption never increases (which it will)

Yeah, that's a pretty tiny amount.


If it's that small, then why not build more windmills and solar panels?  Seriously.

Wasn't that the plan that got this new group elected?

Windmills and solar panels are used to make electricity.

Natural Gas is used primarily to heat houses.  That's going to be the purpose.

You can heat houses with electricity, but you'd need to retrofit houses to do that... not to mention, it's not as efficient, which is why most modern houses don't do that.



Most modern homes (virtually all) have central air/heat.  

Natural gas is normally for the hot water heater.


Germany (and Europe) might be different, though.  They burn American trees for energy.


/can't imagine a new home (in 2022) being built with gas furnaces in the rooms
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hinged: jake3988: Hinged: jake3988: Two million tonnes of liquid gas correspond to about 30 terawatt hours (TWh) or 3% of annual German energy consumption.

So... spread over 15 years... that's 0.20% of their energy supply per year, assuming that consumption never increases (which it will)

Yeah, that's a pretty tiny amount.


If it's that small, then why not build more windmills and solar panels?  Seriously.

Wasn't that the plan that got this new group elected?

Windmills and solar panels are used to make electricity.

Natural Gas is used primarily to heat houses.  That's going to be the purpose.

You can heat houses with electricity, but you'd need to retrofit houses to do that... not to mention, it's not as efficient, which is why most modern houses don't do that.


Most modern homes (virtually all) have central air/heat.  

Natural gas is normally for the hot water heater.


Germany (and Europe) might be different, though.  They burn American trees for energy.


/can't imagine a new home (in 2022) being built with gas furnaces in the rooms


Gas is still the cheapest energy source per BTU of heat produced out there.

Electricity is orders of magnitude higher.
 
Katchaa
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The problem is that most of the world's available oil is owned by rogue states, dictators, and those with gross human rights violations.  So you're fairly limited once you take a moral stand.
What a crazy world.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jake3988: So... spread over 15 years... that's 0.20% of their energy supply per year, assuming that consumption never increases (which it will)


It's not spread over 15 years.  The Guardian article was deeply unclear, but other sources say it's 2 MTonnes or 30 TWh per year.Which is really very close to the amount produced by the three last reactors they still plan to shut down next year (or the three they shut down last year).
 
Birnone
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When I used to buy weed I never gave a fark about who was selling organically grown free range weed harvested with fair trade practices. I wanted good weed for cheap, that's all.
 
