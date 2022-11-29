 Skip to content
(CNN)   We've had one volcano, yes. But what about second volcano?   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just what Hawaii needs for the winter months, a new tourist attraction.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Thanks to Rick & Morty, the solution that sprang instantly to mind was urine.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I would assume they're all connected at the bottom.  It's all one hotspot.
 
G-Ride [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: I would assume they're all connected at the bottom.  It's all one hotspot.


Just like the internet, it's all tubes.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's three volcanoes. Learn to farking read
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Will be interesting to see if this affects the amount of snow this year. Any time you add particulate to the atmosphere, that nucleation site becomes a possible future snow flake--assuming other atmospheric conditions are right.
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I seriously need to stop eating jalapeno cheese and beef burritos.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OldRod: [Fark user image 658x379]


"Watch out for your caldera, Bud"
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hiked down into the caldera on Haleakala and it is literally breathtaking after driving from sea level to 10,000 feet in about an hour.  You can get quite light headed.  If you visit Maui, you can take a shuttle to the top before daybreak to watch the sunrise at 10,000 feet, then ride a tour bike down the mountain as fast as you dare.

Pro tip: If you want to drive to Hana, don't rent a big ass SUV or a convertible penis substitute.  The tourists are pointing and laughing at you because the tour operators are mocking your stupidity and/or insecurity as you scrape the sides of their buses.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

chitownmike: It's three volcanoes. Learn to farking read


It's only 2 volcanoes isn't it?  But one of the volcanoes has 2 lava flows?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Will be interesting to see if this affects the amount of snow this year. Any time you add particulate to the atmosphere, that nucleation site becomes a possible future snow flake--assuming other atmospheric conditions are right.


If Hawaii has to blow up for a good ski season this year, that's a price I'm willing to pay.
 
Tymast
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Go back and get another '57!
 
Stormneedle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Aragon's gonna get so pissed off at the hobbits over this one these two.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It seems like the volcanoes are demanding appeasement by throwing two virgins into the lava pit. I'm sure a few Farkers can be sent over.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't think he knows about second volcano, Pip.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My body's burning like lava from Mauna Loa

The B-52's - Lava - 11/7/1980 - Capitol Theatre (Official)
Youtube 6NuV-cCuK2A
 
G-Ride [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OldRod: chitownmike: It's three volcanoes. Learn to farking read

It's only 2 volcanoes isn't it?  But one of the volcanoes has 2 lava flows?


2 volcanoes are erupting. However, the only currently active flows are coming from Mauna Loa. Kilauea is technically erupting but it's all confined to the caldera for the time being (as it has for awhile now).

They may have also mentioned Mauna Kea in the article, and that would be a third, but not currently erupting, volcano in the area.
 
algman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: I hiked down into the caldera on Haleakala and it is literally breathtaking after driving from sea level to 10,000 feet in about an hour.  You can get quite light headed.  If you visit Maui, you can take a shuttle to the top before daybreak to watch the sunrise at 10,000 feet, then ride a tour bike down the mountain as fast as you dare.

Pro tip: If you want to drive to Hana, don't rent a big ass SUV or a convertible penis substitute.  The tourists are pointing and laughing at you because the tour operators are mocking your stupidity and/or insecurity as you scrape the sides of their buses.


I hiked the crater in Kilauea about 6 years ago.  It is now under 10+ meters of lava.
The main concern I have now is not lava, but the vog.  USGS says the new fissures are blowing out about 250,000 tons of sulfur dioxide a day. That's not good for the lungs, and the wind is likely to be blowing towards Kona today.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Two!? Well there's an explanation for this.

Monty Python: Kilimanjaro Expedition
Youtube IdTy1j7z-K4
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

zimbomba63: Two!? Well there's an explanation for this.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/IdTy1j7z-K4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


That's always been a favorite of mine.

"The object of this year's expedition is to try and find any trace of last year's expedition"
"Last year's expedition?"
"Yes, my brother was leading that.  They were going to build a bridge between the two peaks..."
 
