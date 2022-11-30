 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   The hotel bathtub may go the way of the Dodo bird and the buggy whip. You hate to see it happen. Subby is team bath all the way   (thepointsguy.com)
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I have about as much interest in bathing in a hotel bathtub as I do in eating at a hotel buffet.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The B&Bs I stay at often have bathtubs or hot tubs, but I've never encountered a bathtub in a hotel room before.  I'm pretty sure the maids would all revolt if they even tried.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The B&Bs I stay at often have bathtubs or hot tubs, but I've never encountered a bathtub in a hotel room before.  I'm pretty sure the maids would all revolt if they even tried.


A few places still have them - I think older properties have them but otherwise after any remodeling or non-high end will have just a shower.

/One Fairfield I stay at has no shower door, just glass maybe 1/2 way from the shower head end back.
 
knobmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I have about as much interest in bathing in a hotel bathtub as I do in eating at a hotel buffet.


I guess you've never been really hungry or really dirty.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Team Shower here.  I have never once taken a bath in a hotel.  There is no way I am putting my dainties in a publicly available tub, Cthulhu only knows what's in there.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Where am I supposed to leave the bodies?
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Where am I supposed to leavecut up the bodies?
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's poor form to leave someone covered in ice in a shower after harvesting their kidney.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When I get naked in a hotel room, it isn't because I'm going to use the bathtub.


/it's because I'm putting on my bathing suit to use the second-floor jacuzzi
//.....what?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rev.K: When I get naked in a hotel room, it isn't because I'm going to use the bathtub.


/it's because I'm putting on my bathing suit to use the second-floor jacuzzi
//.....what?


Depending on which floor I'm on, it's to do willy-windmills in front of the window.
 
jmr61
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've been staying in hotels for 50+ years and have never gotten into a bathtub.

OK, maybe a couple times when I had companionship. Which was totally not hookers.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The B&Bs I stay at often have bathtubs or hot tubs, but I've never encountered a bathtub in a hotel room before.  I'm pretty sure the maids would all revolt if they even tried.


Wh... Really? I've stayed in probably 30-40 hotels in two years, and I don't think any of them had a dedicated shower. Where are you staying? I'm including the bath/shower hybrids, which they all seem to favor.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm not super tall, but the idea of a bath just leaves a lot of me cold.  Yuck.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
nothing better than the jacuzzi tub beside the bed in a shag rug carpeted room. just imagine the state of the pipes for the drains and jets. *puke*
more cum and skin than a Guinness record-breaking bukkake session
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Las Vegas Aria has a lovely bathtub show combo room that is amazing. No mess, no fuss.
Fark user imageView Full Size


- Sofa
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Team Shower here.  I have never once taken a bath in a hotel.  There is no way I am putting my dainties in a publicly available tub, Cthulhu only knows what's in there.


If you think that's bad, don't think about what's in a hotel bed.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Someone once said about hotel tubs that "no one wants to sit where so many others have stood".
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Godamn mini bar sink is too small to chop up a body
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I have about as much interest in bathing in a hotel bathtub as I do in eating at a hotel buffet.


With all due respect, you sound like a terrible/non-existent tipper.

So I guess you'll be in Vegas for CES.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Marcus Aurelius: The B&Bs I stay at often have bathtubs or hot tubs, but I've never encountered a bathtub in a hotel room before.  I'm pretty sure the maids would all revolt if they even tried.

Wh... Really? I've stayed in probably 30-40 hotels in two years, and I don't think any of them had a dedicated shower. Where are you staying? I'm including the bath/shower hybrids, which they all seem to favor.


It's any hotel that is reasonably new.  They just don't bother adding baths anymore, can squeeze in a small shower with no door and just a glass panel in less space and quicker/cheaper.

I'm currently living in an apartment that was built recently and it's the same situation, just a shower and no bath.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How do you people have the courage to leave your houses when you get sklffed out by a hotel tub?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I've never encountered a bathtub in a hotel room before.


In my experience it's typically higher-end hotels that have dedicated bathtubs. The Hotel Monaco in Denver is an example; the room also has a separate enclosed shower. The tubs tend to be deep, like a spa. I can't imagine any budget hotels will have anything like that, though.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 538x800]


Trivia: Roger Daltrey got pneumonia from that.
 
Fricatrice
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A lot of newly constructed apartments are skipping the tub too. I refuse to stay in a hotel room without a bathtub, and I refuse to rent a place without one. It's anti-consumer behavior.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sofakinbd: Las Vegas Aria has a lovely bathtub show combo room that is amazing. No mess, no fuss.
[Fark user image 850x1375]


Yeah, I was just thinking that it makes sense in a place where older people go primarily for vacations, like Vegas, Orlando, or Hawaii. Less so when you're mostly likely to get business travelers or younger partygoers.

Also matters how much the real estate costs.
 
