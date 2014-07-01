 Skip to content
(NBC 10 Boston)   The City of Boston welcomes Prince William and Princess Catherine today. Wait, so are Bostonians the Yankees in this scenario?   (nbcboston.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Boston, Prince, David Attenborough, John F. Kennedy, John F. Kennedy Library, Kennedy family, Monarch, Royal family  
163 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2022 at 2:20 PM (42 minutes ago)



20 Comments
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, yo! We have real royalty here, numbnuts... Where's Joe Kennedy? He still at the pot dispensary?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone get them a regulah at Dunks.

/ a regular coffee has cream and sugar
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Someone get them a regulah at Dunks.

/ a regular coffee has cream and sugar


People joke about all the Starbucks in Seattle but it pales in comparison to all the Dunkin's in any New England city.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yankee, n. In Europe, an American. In the Northern States of our Union, a New Englander. In the Southern States the word is unknown. (See DAMNYANK.)

--Ambrose Bierce
 
p51d007
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
metalkingdom.netView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They're The Californians, only with weird accents.
 
did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If they cause traffic to back up I'm going to be pissed!
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: People joke about all the Starbucks in Seattle but it pales in comparison to all the Dunkin's in any New England city.


I'd kill for a Boston Creme Pie. Or even just the doughnut version from Dunks.

It's been at least 15 years.

CSBB.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I like to remember the good old days of British Royalty.

media1.popsugar-assets.comView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit: If they cause traffic to back up I'm going to be pissed!


Are they going to drive a U-Haul on Storrow?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: bostonguy: Someone get them a regulah at Dunks.

/ a regular coffee has cream and sugar

People joke about all the Starbucks in Seattle but it pales in comparison to all the Dunkin's in any New England city.


Pfft.  We have Dunks and Starbs at the same intersection, sometimes they're right next to each other.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: bostonguy: Someone get them a regulah at Dunks.

/ a regular coffee has cream and sugar

People joke about all the Starbucks in Seattle but it pales in comparison to all the Dunkin's in any New England city.


Dunkin Donuts - SNL
Youtube FSvNhxKJJyU
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't know who they are, but I think I have time to drive down and throw their tea in the harbor.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I don't know who they are, but I think I have time to drive down and throw their tea in the harbor.


Wouldn't that be the 'hawbaw'?
 
Ex Parrot
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: I like to remember the good old days of British Royalty.

[media1.popsugar-assets.com image 850x1271]


I wouldn't mind being the royal shaver.
 
philodough
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh the drama. The Harry & Meghan's are kicking off a few big PR moves today to properly kick this thing off.

That's gotta be pissing off the proper royals. This tour was supposed to be huge for them, PR-wise.
Now it's gonna be all about their apparent feud and the racists in the palace.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What's the difference between the "Royals" and the Kardashians?  I know the Kardashians have a semblance of a work ethic and a sex tape or two, but I can't think of much else.
 
dywed88
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You are all bloody yanks in the rational world.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dywed88: You are all bloody yanks in the rational world.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
