U.S. warns California that stilsuit discipline will be required at all outdoor events. Please check your moisture seals, and remember that your water belongs to the tribe
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, your water belongs to Nestle, who reminds you access to clean drinking water is not a human right - you need to pay (Nestle) for it.

After all, stealing and bottling your water isn't free.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that went straight to the thigh pads, now, didn't it.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burn down the almonds already.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it a drought if it's permanent?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wild fires, water shortages, rolling blackouts.  3rd world country.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Is it a drought if it's permanent?


Eventually the average drops to the point you aren't in drought, just in the desert.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if we should not include bathtubs in hotels anymore too
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll be so many surprised people when the 25% mandatory reduction in water use kicks in. They'll be like deer in headlights. Then they'll go out and water the concrete in protest. Because the drought is fake.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: No, your water belongs to Nestle, who reminds you access to clean drinking water is not a human right - you need to pay (Nestle) for it.


Oh no! Nestle is stealing... *checks notes*... a trivial amount of water for drinking.

Things that use water: farms, lawns, industry, cleaning, bathing.  Things that don't use much: drinking.

I mean, yeah it's theft. But on a scale of "you are evil" to "you are affecting statewide water supplies" it's more of the former and less of the latter.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's plenty of water for everyone, but it's a bit salty so you might want to use a purifying system.   Do it yourself.   Or you can, you know, buy clean water from a local or multi-national source.   Or dig a well and pump some out.   Or take you chances with the local stream or pond.   Or collect rain water.   Or live somewhere where rain and freshwater are abundant.

Lots of options for humans who seem to require water to survive.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TypoFlyspray: Well, that went straight to the thigh pads, now, didn't it.


Usul is pinching off a big one!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jvl: Private_Citizen: No, your water belongs to Nestle, who reminds you access to clean drinking water is not a human right - you need to pay (Nestle) for it.

Oh no! Nestle is stealing... *checks notes*... a trivial amount of water for drinking.

Things that use water: farms, lawns, industry, cleaning, bathing.  Things that don't use much: drinking.

I mean, yeah it's theft. But on a scale of "you are evil" to "you are affecting statewide water supplies" it's more of the former and less of the latter.


Nestle bottles over a billion gallons of California water every year. A person needs slightly less than a gallon a day. So that's enough drinking water to last 2.8 million people a year.
No they aren't the biggest water consumer in California, but they sure as hell aren't using a "trivial amount".
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: It's almost as if we should not include bathtubs in hotels anymore too


Indoor water use has priority over agricultural water use; and indoor water use is such a small proportion of all water use that we'd have to be down 90% over many years before people start having to think about baths.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Nestle bottles over a billion gallons of California water every year. A person needs slightly less than a gallon a day. So that's enough drinking water to last 2.8 million people a year.
No they aren't the biggest water consumer in California, but they sure as hell aren't using a "trivial amount".


Counterpoint: A billion gallons is 0.005% of a typical year's year's stream flows in California, not even counting the Colorado River.

Secondary point: If '10% of drinking water = 1/20000th of available water' doesn't illustrate just how much water is used for agricultural irrigation, I don't know what will.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: TypoFlyspray: Well, that went straight to the thigh pads, now, didn't it.

Usul is pinching off a big one!

[Fark user image image 400x300]


Or, he's getting a 'blowie' and he's into the 'vinegar strokes' portion.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mederu: [Fark user image 747x427]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: They'll be so many surprised people when the 25% mandatory reduction in water use kicks in. They'll be like deer in headlights. Then they'll go out and water the concrete in protest. Because the drought is fake.


There can't possibly be a drought!  There's water coming out of my hose!
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"What's in the box?"

"Memes!"
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The answer is fewer cows.

/seriously
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
UltraFark:  Rain is forecast for California this weekend.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: "What's in the box?"

"Memes!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
.. but you're still losing 80% of it through the nostrils.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

whatshisname: The answer is fewer cows.

/seriously


Fatties use the same amount of water as everyone else.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There was a plan to pump the output from the treatment plants back up to the reservoirs instead of dumping it into the rivers/ocean. But that sounded too ickie. People forget that all the water taken from rivers includes all the outputs from treatment plants upriver.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mederu: [Fark user image 747x427]


Is the reason they didn't have him stick his dick in the box because he was the first man to do it and they didn't think of having him do that?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hmm, almost like encouraging huge cities and industrialized agriculture in a semi desert environment was a bad idea.


/but Nestle!
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bughunter: UltraFark:  Rain is forecast for California this weekend.


Gonna need at least 10 years of way over average amount of rains to recover.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not content with fruit, vegetables, and wine, California turned to growing almonds, olives, and producing dairy products

Fark user imageView Full Size


They're so desperate for water that they are using oil drilling wastewater to irrigate their crops.  But don't worry, they won't let any of that aluminum, barium, cadmium, chromium, radioactive cobalt, coliform bacteria, lithium, nitrates, petroleum hydrocarbons, phenols, salts, scale inhibitor, selenium, radioactive strontium, surfactants, and volatile acids from nasty natural gas fracking waste anywhere near your food.  Only aluminum, barium, cadmium, chromium, radioactive cobalt, coliform bacteria, lithium, nitrates, petroleum hydrocarbons, phenols, salts, scale inhibitor, selenium, radioactive strontium, surfactants, and volatile acids from water separated from oil during extraction.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Desert
 
olorin604
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We are already starting to see it

But at some point people in the west are just going to be out of water.

And there response will be " why didn't anyone stop this from happening," followed by "what are you (rest of the nation) going to do to fix this."
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Not content with fruit, vegetables, and wine, California turned to growing almonds, olives, and producing dairy products

[Fark user image 616x345]

They're so desperate for water that they are using oil drilling wastewater to irrigate their crops.  But don't worry, they won't let any of that aluminum, barium, cadmium, chromium, radioactive cobalt, coliform bacteria, lithium, nitrates, petroleum hydrocarbons, phenols, salts, scale inhibitor, selenium, radioactive strontium, surfactants, and volatile acids from nasty natural gas fracking waste anywhere near your food.  Only aluminum, barium, cadmium, chromium, radioactive cobalt, coliform bacteria, lithium, nitrates, petroleum hydrocarbons, phenols, salts, scale inhibitor, selenium, radioactive strontium, surfactants, and volatile acids from water separated from oil during extraction.


Sounds like those crops will be very mineral rich.
 
Birnone
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We should use those super scooper airplanes they use to drop water on fires to fly to the great lakes and scoop up all that water and bring it here to California. 24/7 flights, seven days a week, until the state has the normal amount of water it needs. This will have the added benefit of creating jobs. It's win/win.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My idea I just now thought of. Water pipelines from Canada. Most of the USA, west of the Mississippi river will need extra water.

BTW Even the great lakes are at record lows.

Al Gore warned about this back when he ran for president. No one listened.
 
