(KMOV St. Louis)   "The customer and employee got into an argument. Both men then pulled out guns and exchanged shots"   (kmov.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like we did it in the old days, the fastest gun is always right. (s)
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a hell of a return policy!
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "One victim was shot in the right leg, the other man was shot in the groin."

One of them DEFINITELY lost this duel.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I bet they did it politely.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the other man was shot in the groin

s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An armed society is a polite society
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds like Missouri alright.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun people are so emotional and weak.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best part is neither can be charged with anything.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so close to being a 'self-resolving' issue.
 
Maktaka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But an armed society is a polite society. Very Smart People have said this repeatedly, it must be true. Guns make people safe.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which one was the good guy with the gun?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One victim was shot in the right leg, the other man was shot in the groin.

He's not a victim, he's what's known as a criminal offender.  They conspired together to perpetrate this gun crime.  The only victim is the taxpayer.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget it Jake, it's Taco Bell
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The poor Ammo was spent....
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maktaka: But an armed society is a polite society. Very Smart People have said this repeatedly, it must be true. Guns make people safe.


Yep.

Meanwhile in reality, Missouri has had CCW for nearly 6 years and crime in KC and STL are worse than ever.

Almost as if the NRA are full of it?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're lucky the powder going off didn't start a massive explosion from all the burritos.
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.theonion.com/man-always-carries-gun-in-case-he-needs-to-escalate-sit-1819577671

Man Always Carries Gun In Case He Needs To Escalate Situation
Published April 6, 2015
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size


TEMPE, AZ-Stressing the importance of being prepared for any circumstance that may occur, local man James Donner told reporters Monday he carries a gun on his person at all times in case he ever needs to escalate a situation. "I never leave home without my Glock, because you just don't know when someone might mouth off to you in a bar and leave you with no choice but to turn a minor altercation into a tense life-or-death scenario," said Donner, noting that he keeps his loaded weapon in a hip holster should the need arise for him to respond quickly, and with deadly force, when he is angered by a perceived slight. "Look, I hope to God no one ever tries to hit on my wife while I'm within earshot, but in the real world, things like this do happen. Sometimes you only have a split second to react and make things exponentially more dangerous." At press time, sources confirmed Donner was pulling up next to a Honda Civic that had cut him off in traffic several blocks earlier.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time I open these hoping for a story about two bullets colliding and disintegrating mid-air before two gang members hug it out. #disappointedagain
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like someone didn't want to accept a $2 bill
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

professionalenabler: https://www.theonion.com/man-always-carries-gun-in-case-he-needs-to-escalate-sit-1819577671

Man Always Carries Gun In Case He Needs To Escalate Situation
Published April 6, 2015
[i.kinja-img.com image 800x450]

TEMPE, AZ-Stressing the importance of being prepared for any circumstance that may occur, local man James Donner told reporters Monday he carries a gun on his person at all times in case he ever needs to escalate a situation. "I never leave home without my Glock, because you just don't know when someone might mouth off to you in a bar and leave you with no choice but to turn a minor altercation into a tense life-or-death scenario," said Donner, noting that he keeps his loaded weapon in a hip holster should the need arise for him to respond quickly, and with deadly force, when he is angered by a perceived slight. "Look, I hope to God no one ever tries to hit on my wife while I'm within earshot, but in the real world, things like this do happen. Sometimes you only have a split second to react and make things exponentially more dangerous." At press time, sources confirmed Donner was pulling up next to a Honda Civic that had cut him off in traffic several blocks earlier.


That is pure Tempe
 
yellowjester
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What the fark butters?  You don't shoot a guy in the dick!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"This hot sauce packet ain't big enough for the both of us."
 
Tymast
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
elsewise known as an american handshake
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

anfrind: Gun people are so emotional and weak.


Liberals don't own guns
 
skyotter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not one of you ghoulish farks has even *asked* about the guns.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: "This hot sauce packet ain't big enough for the both of us."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: anfrind: Gun people are so emotional and weak.

Liberals don't own guns


This is not the own you think it is.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So uh, why was the employee armed?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

skyotter: Not one of you ghoulish farks has even *asked* about the guns.


They were at Taco Bell, we assume they have food poisoning
 
Tymast
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: So uh, why was the employee armed?


Casual friday
 
Lusebagage
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In America, 2:30am hangriness meets midnight shift DGAF, but with guns!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Shagbert: FTFA: "One victim was shot in the right leg, the other man was shot in the groin."

One of them DEFINITELY lost this duel.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: anfrind: Gun people are so emotional and weak.

Liberals don't own guns


You misunderstand. It's like the difference between "cat people" and cat owners. Liberal gun owners aren't "gun people" they are people who own tools with specific uses and guidelines for safe use.

Gun people lick their own buttholes.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Tradition!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just call it "St Louis"...close enough.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
exchanged shots


Just in time for Xmas!


~scene - Taco Bell~

[imagined slight]

A: "Why you...!"

A: *blam blam*

B: "But I didn't get YOU anything! Wait, yes I did."

B: *blam blam*

[they laugh]

~fin~
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: anfrind: Gun people are so emotional and weak.

Liberals don't own guns


You're welcome to come visit me in sunny Baltimore, where I can walk you down the street to disabuse you of both your explicit opinion, and the implied one.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
An armed society is a gun shot to the leg and another pissing into a bag for life society.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: So uh, why was the employee armed?


Did you see the customers? You would want to be armed in a dangerous environment like that too!

/ Jokes!
// lolsob
/// Threes
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: So uh, why was the employee armed?


SAINT LOUIS!
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Arnold Missouri. Redneck haven between Oakville (middle class) and Imperial (Suburban/Rural). There's a Walmart and every fast food joint you can think of. If you see a Black person there, they are passing through - quickly.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: So uh, why was the employee armed?


ok, infringer
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bzdrummer: Tradition!
[Fark user image image 425x318]


Fun fact, the Earps were famous for banning guns within city limits.
 
gbv23
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nobody knows where Missouri is

/ so it doesn't count
 
jmr61
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

macadamnut: One victim was shot in the right leg, the other man was shot in the groin.

He's not a victim, he's what's known as a criminal offender.  They conspired together to perpetrate this gun crime.  The only victim is the taxpayer.


So if he was shot in the leg (without deadly provocation) and shot back does that really remove his victim status in your mind?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

skyotter: Not one of you ghoulish farks has even *asked* about the guns.


It's Missouri. We can safely assume they're already selected Senators.
 
