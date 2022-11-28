 Skip to content
(CNN)   We are running out of antibiotics and other life saving medications and "there is neither a stated reason for, nor an anticipated resolution." Stay healthy my friends   (cnn.com) divider line
26
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shhhh the quarterly gains will hear you.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Profit is  a reason.  It's just not the one that they want being synonymous with the companies names.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've seen this movie.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But there's still weed right?

and coffee?
 
webron
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Don't worry about healthcare, the USA has the most profitable health insurance industry in the world!!!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm taking antibiotics right now so I got mine. Suck it, losers!
 
GreenSun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We worry too much about dying that we forget about living.

What will be, will be!
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
1 in 3 antibiotic prescriptions in the US are not medically justified. And this is after years of training for doctors to stop doing it  The number one reasons doctors give for handing out these drugs like candy is that the patients expect something and will be unhappy if they don't.

The entire foundation of our medical system is based on the idea that doctors are better than regular folk. This and the opioid epidemic prove they aren't. Smarter? Yes. Better educated? Yes.

More moral? Nope. Just as greedy as the rest of us, moreso actually.

And that's the US where doctors make obscene amounts of money.

Nonetheless, 1-in-3 antibiotic prescriptions in the U.S. are given to treat those infections, making the doses unnecessary and a potential health threat, according to new data published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
 
cleek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"According to the FDA webpage, there are currently more than 120 medications - ranging from amoxicillin and albuterol to a non-insulin diabetes medication known as semaglutide to basic intravenous fluids such as sodium chloride - that are unavailable or in short supply in the United States. "

so we've run out of salt water?
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm guessing a lot more people are getting sick, a spike in RSV and the flu, antibiotics getting prescribed for viral infections, and for diabetes medications, assholes on TikTok and social media using them as a weight loss hack.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Stating the non-"stated reason":

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hinged
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dbrunker: Stating the non-"stated reason":



Beat me to it.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Of course there's a reason, and of course it's profits. There's no money to be made by producing antibiotics that we've been making for 40 years--well, there IS money to be made, but not "specialty cancer drug" money. So all the lines are being refitted to produce that $10,000/dose medicine rather than the $300/dose medicine.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTFA: "We also know that health care providers have a bad habit of prescribing antibiotics when they're not indicated..."

The reason they do that is that viral infections, such as RSV, may lead to secondary bacterial infections. It's a precaution, and it might be a good idea in some cases (yeah, especially if the people or their health insurance will pay for it). You'll get allergic to amoxicillin if you have to take it too long. I know, because it's happened to me.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cleek: "According to the FDA webpage, there are currently more than 120 medications - ranging from amoxicillin and albuterol to a non-insulin diabetes medication known as semaglutide to basic intravenous fluids such as sodium chloride - that are unavailable or in short supply in the United States. "

so we've run out of salt water?


Sterile saline is pretty damn important.  You know those IV bags you see in every movie and TV show that has a scene in a hospital? Those aren't just for show. The saline is a delivery (and dilution) vehicle for the medicines that keep people alive, and a stable supply of SAFE saline solution is critical.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

eyeq360: I'm guessing a lot more people are getting sick, a spike in RSV and the flu, antibiotics getting prescribed for viral infections, and for diabetes medications, assholes on TikTok and social media using them as a weight loss hack.


Is that thing?


Does it work?


/asking for a friend.
 
cleek
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: cleek: "According to the FDA webpage, there are currently more than 120 medications - ranging from amoxicillin and albuterol to a non-insulin diabetes medication known as semaglutide to basic intravenous fluids such as sodium chloride - that are unavailable or in short supply in the United States. "

so we've run out of salt water?

Sterile saline is pretty damn important.  You know those IV bags you see in every movie and TV show that has a scene in a hospital? Those aren't just for show. The saline is a delivery (and dilution) vehicle for the medicines that keep people alive, and a stable supply of SAFE saline solution is critical.


yes, i realize it has to be sterile. but this has to be the most basic and easiest medical supply to make. the only thing easier would be sterile water.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cleek: Icarus_Rising: cleek: "According to the FDA webpage, there are currently more than 120 medications - ranging from amoxicillin and albuterol to a non-insulin diabetes medication known as semaglutide to basic intravenous fluids such as sodium chloride - that are unavailable or in short supply in the United States. "

so we've run out of salt water?

Sterile saline is pretty damn important.  You know those IV bags you see in every movie and TV show that has a scene in a hospital? Those aren't just for show. The saline is a delivery (and dilution) vehicle for the medicines that keep people alive, and a stable supply of SAFE saline solution is critical.

yes, i realize it has to be sterile. but this has to be the most basic and easiest medical supply to make. the only thing easier would be sterile water.


Well it's all made in Puerto Rico and things havent exactly been perfect there the last few years.
 
bsmz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The cause is that the FDA imposes a high cost per production line to keep it ready to produce drugs, even if the production line is idle. So we can't have production capacity ready to go on short notice if need arises. At least that was the story last time I looked up why no tetracycline was available in the US.

Wasteful drug use isn't the cause of the production problem. We waste much of the food we produce and that doesn't cause food shortages. Supply can meet demand so long as you don't have regulations blocking it.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Doesn't take a scholar of supply-and-demand to see that the solution is mass-infanticide.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Test results  + for RSV just came in. With my existing Asthma and COPD scarring, this sux.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: FTFA: "We also know that health care providers have a bad habit of prescribing antibiotics when they're not indicated..."

The reason they do that is that viral infections, such as RSV, may lead to secondary bacterial infections. It's a precaution, and it might be a good idea in some cases (yeah, especially if the people or their health insurance will pay for it). You'll get allergic to amoxicillin if you have to take it too long. I know, because it's happened to me.


CSB: I had a reaction to liquid amoxicillin when I was very little. I didn't get fully tested for an allergy for it, but it's on my chart. Now all my doctor interactions begin with "you're allergic to amoxicillin? "Maybe!"
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

steklo: But there's still weed right?

and coffee?


Other than sex, what else is there in life?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cleek: "According to the FDA webpage, there are currently more than 120 medications - ranging from amoxicillin and albuterol to a non-insulin diabetes medication known as semaglutide to basic intravenous fluids such as sodium chloride - that are unavailable or in short supply in the United States. "

so we've run out of salt water?


No, just salt. We can get salt water from the ocean
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There's a medication shortage? Why are people getting sick more frequently than they did before. Can't be COVID; Joe told me the pandemic was over!
 
phedex
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I spend the majority of my day it seems implementing various alternatives to medications in shortages for the hospital. doc orders, gets prompted with either a hard or a soft block begging to consider a suitable alternative..  it's a huge problem, but seems exacerbated the last 6 months.
 
