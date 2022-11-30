 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 4-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave music is being crashed by a special guest. Hear a replay of founding member David Newton discussing all things Mighty Lemon Drops related on pastFORWARD. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: cheers you beautiful lot


glad you're feeling better enough to play along.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: cheers you beautiful lot


Welcome back. Hope you're feeling a lot better.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: cheers you beautiful lot


Hello stranger. Good to have you back
 
perigee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the man himself!

Howdy everbody!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

Brief trip to hospital yesterday, all better now.

The CAT scan operator did mention that this is the busiest time he's ever seen in 30 years, which is why I was there for 8 hours.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
ty ty all. won't be around much, really i'm here to listen just like you all. this will be weird hearing the interview from a listener's standpoint. i was working on editing the audio to post on the KUCI website, but life happened, yo.

also, spolier alert: this year's flu sucks ass. in bed for about nine days. at least two days spent with no covers and me sweating profusely regardless due to fever. medically i can't get the flu vaccine (i'm not an anti-vaxxer, i get all my other vaccines including covid) but i haven't been sick with the flu in i can't even tell you how long, probably literally a decade. this one kicked my arse though.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
also, major news, for those of you in la or la-adjacent.

the church announced their new album as well as a tour. we knew about the album of course, but now we have a release date. the album is out feb 24, and the tour kicks off right here in el lay at the belasco on mar 11th. if you like midweek church service at all, you might wanna catch them live, they put on a great show.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: this year's flu sucks ass.



external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: also, major news, for those of you in la or la-adjacent.

the church announced their new album as well as a tour. we knew about the album of course, but now we have a release date. the album is out feb 24, and the tour kicks off right here in el lay at the belasco on mar 11th. if you like midweek church service at all, you might wanna catch them live, they put on a great show.

[Fark user image image 600x600]


Hm, playing in CT on April 1st...OR ARE THEY?
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: also, major news, for those of you in la or la-adjacent.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


pastForward Meetup in LA next year???
 
perigee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
socalnewwaver:

this year's flu sucks ass. in bed for about nine days. at least two days spent with no covers and me sweating profusely regardless due to fever. medically i can't get the flu vaccine (i'm not an anti-vaxxer, i get all my other vaccines including covid) but i haven't been sick with the flu in i can't even tell you how long, probably literally a decade. this one kicked my arse though.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Gotcha.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: also, major news, for those of you in la or la-adjacent.

the church announced their new album as well as a tour. we knew about the album of course, but now we have a release date. the album is out feb 24, and the tour kicks off right here in el lay at the belasco on mar 11th. if you like midweek church service at all, you might wanna catch them live, they put on a great show.

[Fark user image image 600x600]

Hm, playing in CT on April 1st...OR ARE THEY?


go. if you've never seen them live just go.
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hello my fellow degenerates! Good to see ya SCNW, and the flu vaccine is the only 1 I don't do, so I get ya. Glad to see you on the mend.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pc_gator: socalnewwaver: also, major news, for those of you in la or la-adjacent.


[i.pinimg.com image 500x500]

pastForward Meetup in LA next year???


i already have my ticket. if you have any notion of going you best get yours quickish, i've heard they're going fast.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: ty ty all. won't be around much, really i'm here to listen just like you all. this will be weird hearing the interview from a listener's standpoint. i was working on editing the audio to post on the KUCI website, but life happened, yo.

also, spolier alert: this year's flu sucks ass. in bed for about nine days. at least two days spent with no covers and me sweating profusely regardless due to fever. medically i can't get the flu vaccine (i'm not an anti-vaxxer, i get all my other vaccines including covid) but i haven't been sick with the flu in i can't even tell you how long, probably literally a decade. this one kicked my arse though.


Yuck. I don't know if I've ever had the actual flu. I hope I never do. Glad to hear you're on the mend though.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Buenas tardes a todos!

Welcome back scnw!
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: also, major news, for those of you in la or la-adjacent.

the church announced their new album as well as a tour. we knew about the album of course, but now we have a release date. the album is out feb 24, and the tour kicks off right here in el lay at the belasco on mar 11th. if you like midweek church service at all, you might wanna catch them live, they put on a great show.

[Fark user image image 600x600]


The Church at The Sinclair! I'm there!
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Welcome back to our Expedition Guide
Also, the Church is coming to Chicago!
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So excited to hear this show again, one of SCNW's best ever

themouthmagazine.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Takes hours of preparation to get that wasted look..... My fav Fad Gadget song :)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
no idea what i played this show. ZERO idea. i remember the church service track (special request from dave) and i remember that i played a bunch of TMLD stuff. but i'm like oh shiat devo good choice this one.
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not relevant to the current song, but I have a confession to make. Until last night I'd never actually listened to Camouflage - Voices and Images all the way through. I bought it for that one song for djing purposes. Damn what a good album!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

djslowdive: Not relevant to the current song, but I have a confession to make. Until last night I'd never actually listened to Camouflage - Voices and Images all the way through. I bought it for that one song for djing purposes. Damn what a good album!


now listen to methods of silence. it's also not terrible.
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Not relevant to the current song, but I have a confession to make. Until last night I'd never actually listened to Camouflage - Voices and Images all the way through. I bought it for that one song for djing purposes. Damn what a good album!

now listen to methods of silence. it's also not terrible.


Noted!
 
