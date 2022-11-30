 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Weather Avocado of Doom kills two   (usatoday.com) divider line
17
    More: Followup, Wind, Tropical cyclone, Storm, Thunderstorm, Tornado, possible tornadoes, vast storm system, Severe weather  
17 Comments     (+0 »)
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get "Weather Avocado."  Can someone please assplain?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I don't get "Weather Avocado."  Can someone please assplain?


Beats me. I've been wondering about it since someone decided it was funny. But didn't ask because I didn't really care that much.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IOW, it killed nobody. Nobody who would not have died in non-avocado weather, at least.  But media got to hump dat death skeer.
 
Alaskan Yoda [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The weather warning map from NOAA apparently looked like an avocado.
 
ramen_for_all
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: foo monkey: I don't get "Weather Avocado."  Can someone please assplain?

Beats me. I've been wondering about it since someone decided it was funny. But didn't ask because I didn't really care that much.


It's a weather condition where the more intense area is in the middle. Ends up looking like this:
media1.clevescene.comView Full Size


This is from 2018.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I don't get "Weather Avocado."  Can someone please assplain?


It started about 3 posts about it ago, you know those false color weather map pics? The first one looked like an avocado lol, then it was decided it was Weather Avocado and Avocado of Doom.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Partially to blame?

/obscure?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drunk and Bitter Jesus: [Fark user image 425x232]

Partially to blame?

/obscure?


I thought her think was figging

/nttawwt.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drunk and Bitter Jesus: [Fark user image 425x232]

Partially to blame?

/obscure?


Nothing is obscure on Fark.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Bill Maher is perfectly cast as a total wanker.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So the victims are..... toast?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
it's the asshole bananas you have to watch out for, just ask flucto
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: So the victims are..... toast?


RIP Mr Gilyard


also. balls


/I'm a child
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Drunk and Bitter Jesus: [Fark user image 425x232]

Partially to blame?

/obscure?

Nothing is obscure on Fark.

[Fark user image image 850x986]

Bill Maher is perfectly cast as a total wanker.


But you've got to admit that he looks amazing in that film poster! He's the one on the left, right?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fullyautomatic: foo monkey: I don't get "Weather Avocado."  Can someone please assplain?

It started about 3 posts about it ago, you know those false color weather map pics? The first one looked like an avocado lol, then it was decided it was Weather Avocado and Avocado of Doom.


Sometimes I worry I spend to much time here. Then I get reassurances like this.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fullyautomatic: foo monkey: I don't get "Weather Avocado."  Can someone please assplain?

It started about 3 posts about it ago, you know those false color weather map pics? The first one looked like an avocado lol, then it was decided it was Weather Avocado and Avocado of Doom.


Sigh. Back in my day we had weather penises, and we liked it.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Drunk and Bitter Jesus: [Fark user image 425x232]

Partially to blame?

/obscure?

Nothing is obscure on Fark.

[Fark user image 850x986]

Bill Maher is perfectly cast as a total wanker.


Um, Bill Maher looks hotter than I remember.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ramen_for_all: Smelly Pirate Hooker: foo monkey: I don't get "Weather Avocado."  Can someone please assplain?

Beats me. I've been wondering about it since someone decided it was funny. But didn't ask because I didn't really care that much.

It's a weather condition where the more intense area is in the middle. Ends up looking like this:
[media1.clevescene.com image 660x371]

This is from 2018.


OK, duly noted. Thx
 
