 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(slava ucraina) Hero Kyiv will put up a 35-foot Christmas "tree of invincibility" in the middle of the city in spite of the war. 🇺🇦 Still no confirmation that it will be in the shape of a middle finger and pointed towards Russia   (en.interfax.com.ua) divider line
10
    More: Hero, Christmas tree, main Christmas tree of Ukraine, entertaining events, trade fairs, expense of business sponsors, Ukraine, Sofiyska Square, last year's tree  
•       •       •

74 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 30 Nov 2022 at 1:20 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Milan, Italy did something like this as a message to its bankers (it is pointed at the Italian stock exchange headquarters) -- Italy's equivalent of the Wall Street bull, but rather less optimistic.  I think it would be entirely warranted for something like this in Kyiv, especially this holiday seasons.

img.atlasobscura.comView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia will try to destroy it with missiles and end up taking out 2 schools, a hospital, and an orphanage instead.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Milan, Italy did something like this as a message to its bankers (it is pointed at the Italian stock exchange headquarters) -- Italy's equivalent of the Wall Street bull, but rather less optimistic.  I think it would be entirely warranted for something like this in Kyiv, especially this holiday seasons.

[img.atlasobscura.com image 589x390]


They built it facing the wrong way. Like that, it looks like the stock exchange is flipping off the city, instead of the other way around.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Perhaps hang some orc "ornaments" on the branches? Ya know, keep things "festive."
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

King Something: Psychopusher: Milan, Italy did something like this as a message to its bankers (it is pointed at the Italian stock exchange headquarters) -- Italy's equivalent of the Wall Street bull, but rather less optimistic.  I think it would be entirely warranted for something like this in Kyiv, especially this holiday seasons.

[img.atlasobscura.com image 589x390]

They built it facing the wrong way. Like that, it looks like the stock exchange is flipping off the city, instead of the other way around.


Good point.  Hadn't realized that.  Perhaps then the sentiment is that the financial sector is giving the finger to the rest of Italy because it doesn't give a shiat about "little people."  Either way, the sentiment is not kind to the financial sector there.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Perhaps hang some orc "ornaments" on the branches? Ya know, keep things "festive."


Don't put the Ukrainians to the test.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Now THATs a war on christmas
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kubo: beezeltown: Perhaps hang some orc "ornaments" on the branches? Ya know, keep things "festive."

Don't put the Ukrainians to the test.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
exqqqme
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Kubo: beezeltown: Perhaps hang some orc "ornaments" on the branches? Ya know, keep things "festive."

Don't put the Ukrainians to the test.

[Fark user image 850x478]


I posted this image on the war thread earlier this week.

Reduce > Reuse > Recycle

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I hope they loaded the bajesus out of the surrounding area with AA.

I'm sure it wont be embarrassing for some orc pilot that they got shot down on a mission to destroy the very important logistical target of a Christmas tree. Ukrainians should promise to put that on the tombstone of anyone that dies in the attempt.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.