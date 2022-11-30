 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   Kalamazoo police on the lookout for six escaped emus   (mlive.com) divider line
41
    More: News, Internet privacy, KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Privacy policy, loose Wednesday morning, Privacy, Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, Coroner, Privacy Policy  
•       •       •

605 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2022 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Emus want liberty.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dodo David: Emus want liberty.


Limu Emu wanted for questioning
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
War was beginning.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, wallabies overrun Walla Walla and there's a kookaburra wreaking havoc in Rancho Cucamonga.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: Dodo David: Emus want liberty.

Limu Emu wanted for questioning[Fark user image 400x400]


And Doug.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unrelated: anybody got a big-ass grill?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just stay behind them and you'll be fine. Emus can't walk backwards.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know that emu, it's Alan. He doesn't even live in Michigan!

mlive.comView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if I had a million dollars

Well, I would buy you an exotic pet

Yep. Like a llama, or an emu
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like a children's rhyme I can't place
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were the emus the mascots of Eastern Michigan University?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: In other news, wallabies overrun Walla Walla and there's a kookaburra wreaking havoc in Rancho Cucamonga.


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found 'em!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call the Australians, they deserve a rematch.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: Were the emus the mascots of Eastern Michigan University?


Unfortunately, no. It's Eagles. It absolutely should have been Emus when they changed from Huron Warriors. We even had a "Go Emu" cheer.

That said, the first thing I thought of with "Emus in Kalamazoo" was some sort of EMU / WMU rivalry prank.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫ A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I got a galllllllll in Kalamazoo
Don't wanna boast but I know she's the toast of Kalamazoo-zoo-zoo-zoo-zoo-zoo ♫

/old
//she isn't an emu
///ask your great grandparents
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story is not gnus-worthy.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: This story is not gnus-worthy.



No gnus is good gnus.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how emus would fair in a fight with Canuckian geese?
I've heard both are absolute bastards & can be somewhat violent.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: In other news, wallabies overrun Walla Walla and there's a kookaburra wreaking havoc in Rancho Cucamonga.


TIE YOUR KANGAROOS DOWN!!
 
catmandu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend of mine retired a few years ago after 35 years as a zookeeper. He HATED the emus. His specialty was bears so he mostly worked with the North American exhibits but one day was called to help over in the emu enclosure. It was going to get well below 0°F overnight and they needed to put the emus inside. It took 4 PhD's a half hour to finally herd 3 emus, each with a brain the size of a walnut, into their house for their own good.

No wonder the Australian Army had no chance.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Very emusing.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: ♫ A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I got a galllllllll in Kalamazoo
Don't wanna boast but I know she's the toast of Kalamazoo-zoo-zoo-zoo-zoo-zoo ♫

/old
//she isn't an emu
///ask your great grandparents


Les Claypool must be much older than I thought.
 
Foundling
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A, B C, D...

DAMMIT!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
About 80 lbs of charcoal should do
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Can't read the article. Wants me to subscribe, and I won't.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm in southeast Michigan, and a few decades ago, I had an Emu run across the road in front of my car during a morning commute to work.

IIRC, there was a fad at the time to raise them for meat, as it was supposed to be the next big thing...
 
Fano
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

More bullshiat from J Jonah Jameson
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fun fact: the town was originally named Calamity Zoo
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Did they just come from a BBQ?

Look for a suspicious kangaroo, wearing a bib, and chewed on a rib.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Did they break out of Binder Park Zoo?  That's a bit of a trek for them, especially in this weather...
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LeftisRightisWrong: This sounds like a children's rhyme I can't place


Bibbidi bobbidi boo? It's the thingamabob that does the job!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rat_creature
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
🎶🎶 and a partridge in a pear tree
 
LizardOnAStick [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: I wonder how emus would fair in a fight with Canuckian geese?
I've heard both are absolute bastards & can be somewhat violent.


Depends if the goose can break the emu's femurs with a wingslap...  But I suspect both would flee in terror from a cassowary, and wisely so.
 
LizardOnAStick [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've discovered I like saying "Kalamazeemu", but so rarely have the opportunity.
 
rat_creature
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LeftisRightisWrong: This sounds like a children's rhyme I can't place


Fark user imageView Full Size


"From Kalamazoo to Timbuctoo, from Timbuctoo and back!"
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.