In case you missed you chance to mock Charles "Wide Neck" McDowell back in 2018, here's your next opportunity
25
25 Comments     (+0 »)
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Judging people based on their size is wrong.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
From the article, he has embraced it and teamed up with a human giraffe hybrid to create music.

Good for him.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

8 inches: Judging people based on their size is wrong.


Especially when they lie about it, right?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I thought it was going to be the "Son, I am disappoint" guy but realized that had to be way earlier than 2018.
 
SMB2811 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

8 inches: Judging people based on their size is wrong.


I'm not judging, but I am very confused.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image image 850x449]


Fun fact
The Cardassian makeup was designed to accentuate Mark Alaimo's very long very skinny neck. The opposite  of this guy. That's why it looks awkward on normal people, or buried under their shirt.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

8 inches: Judging people based on their size is wrong.


User name checks out...
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I am disappoint?
 
yahyahyah
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I guess you have to give props to law enforcement on this one.

He's a hard man to collar.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: I am disappoint?


wrong meme. lol
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He joined a rap group comprised of other online semi-celebrities, and recorded a video with fellow anatomical oddity "Daddy Long Neck," a younger, skinnier man with a very long neck.

Released in 2020, "Neckst Big Thing" has racked up 5.8 million views on YouTube.

Humanity is doomed.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

8 inches: Judging people based on their size is wrong.


I find it helpful to imagine he's about four feet tall
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

8 inches: Judging people based on their size is wrong.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

patrick767: Humanity is doomed.


Since the early 90's

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Im all for making fun of someone for breaking the law and being a dumbass in general. But I do not agree with nor condone the making fun of people with birth defects disabilities etc. This man has Klinefelters syndrom. He looked like this at 2yrs old 10yrs old etc. Its the same as making fun of someone for having Downs or cerebral palsy autism etc etc. This is not a roided out dude. He is a thug thief etc but I will not ridicule him.

The first time it went viral I pointed this out to people. Do you think all of these news agencies would fare well if everyone knew it was a syndrom and he wasnt a gym queen? Do you think theyd survive making fun of Josh Blue because he has cerebral palsy?

The same or equivalent in women is called Turners Syndrom
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

patrick767: He joined a rap group comprised of other online semi-celebrities, and recorded a video with fellow anatomical oddity "Daddy Long Neck," a younger, skinnier man with a very long neck.

Released in 2020, "Neckst Big Thing" has racked up 5.8 million views on YouTube.

Humanity is doomed.


How is this worse than dunking witches or buying pet rocks.  We've always been stupid.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: patrick767: He joined a rap group comprised of other online semi-celebrities, and recorded a video with fellow anatomical oddity "Daddy Long Neck," a younger, skinnier man with a very long neck.

Released in 2020, "Neckst Big Thing" has racked up 5.8 million views on YouTube.

Humanity is doomed.

How is this worse than dunking witches or buying pet rocks.  We've always been stupid.


We've always been doomed.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: patrick767: Humanity is doomed.

Since the early 90's

[Fark user image image 850x516]


I can hear that picture.
 
Skids
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wood eye! Wood eye!

But seriously, 1 mill insta followers and 3.5 mil youtube views.
You'd think that would bring in some decent moolah.
 
Fereals
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Maybe his neck is normal and his head is small. Shrug
 
maudibjr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He appears in hangmens nightmares.

"NO, NO not the neck! they yell ineffuatally"
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gleeman: steklo: patrick767: Humanity is doomed.

Since the early 90's

[Fark user image image 850x516]

I can hear that picture.


But do you still have the installation CD giving you hours of free access?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

