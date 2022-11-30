 Skip to content
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He would have gotten away with it if it weren't for those meddling garbage men.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i was told that it takes more calories to chew celery then it gives you.
 
Royce P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [external-preview.redd.it image 595x842]


Your colon has teeth in it?
 
zez
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You never know what you'll see next to a bag of celery

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How long you been married dipshiat. You don't know your wife does this from time to time?
I see divorce in your future. But you'll always have the memory of digging through the trash to find those all important symbols of your devotion to one another. Enjoy the ruminating.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
His wife's wedding rings? Does she not take them off when she gets divorced? "I have counted coup on many men before you."
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
CSB:  maybe five years ago, on a Saturday evening, I was doing my daughter's bath time and realized my wedding ring had fallen off my hand.   I immediately thought it'd come off in the tub, but fortunately the drain was too narrow for it and I knew it wasn't there.   The last time I'd remembered taking it off was at the gym in my office 36 hours earlier.  In between I'd been at work, my son's soccer game, a playground climbing area and basketball court with my daughter, a bike shop to take my bike for service, and a diner for dinner where I'd washed my hands in the men's room 90 minutes earlier and dried my hands using paper towels.

I first raced to the diner, and found they'd not taken the bathroom trash out.  I went through the entire waste bin. No ring.  I went to my office gym and checked the ledge where I set my ring. Nope.  Nothing turned in with office security.  With a flashlight in the dark, found nothing on the soccer field.  Or the playground.  Or the basketball court. Or the bike shop parking lot.  Or in my car.  The next morning I called the bike shop, no ring. At that point I posted a lost and found page on Craigslist, and conceded defeat.

Morning of the next day, Monday, my wife asked me where of all the places I thought it was most likely to have come off.  I thought on it, and said the basketball court.  It was a soft surface court, and covered in leaves, and getting dark when we played, so it easily could have flown off without my seeing and landed without my hearing.  She said she'd go check there.  I told her not to bother, because even if it was there it'd be a needle in a hackstack of fallen leaves.   She insisted she'd go spend an hour, and give up if she didn't find it.

20 minutes into her search, she found my ring under a pile of leaves behind one of the baskets.  To this day, I'm in awe of it.  I don't believe in miracles, but the odds of this outcome are on par with winning the lottery, if not longer.

/end CSB
 
djfitz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Are Bloody Marys the only good use for celery?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

djfitz: Are Bloody Marys the only good use for celery?


Nah. You stuff that shiat with cream cheese and pimento. You know, to make it healthier.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In a bag of Celery?  Clearly she's married to a stalker.

djfitz: Are Bloody Marys the only good use for celery?

Celery proper, if the strings are shaved off, is a great vehicle for dressings, dips, and soft cheeses.
Celery is also excellent in meat sal;ads (tuna, chicken, ham), when done in a very fine dice.  Adds some salt and some crunch.  Celery is also one of the main three ingredients in French mirepoix and Spanisha and Italian soffrito, where with onions and carrots it provides a base for soups and sauces. When I make bolognese sauce or any kind of stock, mirepioix is the first ingredient.

Now, stalks aside, celery root is a great veggie.  You cam make the equivalent of mashed potatoes from it.  It's good in soups in place of the sliced stalks.  Nice in salads when julienned.

I understand the celery hate - it's awful if you don't do something about the strings - but done right, celery is good for a whole bunch of things.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: djfitz: Are Bloody Marys the only good use for celery?

Nah. You stuff that shiat with cream cheese and pimento. You know, to make it healthier.


Pshaw: Pimento Cheese. Behold:
static.onecms.ioView Full Size
 
pdieten
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: His wife's wedding rings? Does she not take them off when she gets divorced? "I have counted coup on many men before you."


I know you trollin but they make these sets, like my wife's, with the engagement band, a wedding band, and an anniversary band, and they're all worn together
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
latercera.comView Full Size

I got the celery. I think the rings may be in there also.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Warthog: CSB:  maybe five years ago, on a Saturday evening, I was doing my daughter's bath time and realized my wedding ring had fallen off my hand.   I immediately thought it'd come off in the tub, but fortunately the drain was too narrow for it and I knew it wasn't there.   The last time I'd remembered taking it off was at the gym in my office 36 hours earlier.  In between I'd been at work, my son's soccer game, a playground climbing area and basketball court with my daughter, a bike shop to take my bike for service, and a diner for dinner where I'd washed my hands in the men's room 90 minutes earlier and dried my hands using paper towels.

I first raced to the diner, and found they'd not taken the bathroom trash out.  I went through the entire waste bin. No ring.  I went to my office gym and checked the ledge where I set my ring. Nope.  Nothing turned in with office security.  With a flashlight in the dark, found nothing on the soccer field.  Or the playground.  Or the basketball court. Or the bike shop parking lot.  Or in my car.  The next morning I called the bike shop, no ring. At that point I posted a lost and found page on Craigslist, and conceded defeat.

Morning of the next day, Monday, my wife asked me where of all the places I thought it was most likely to have come off.  I thought on it, and said the basketball court.  It was a soft surface court, and covered in leaves, and getting dark when we played, so it easily could have flown off without my seeing and landed without my hearing.  She said she'd go check there.  I told her not to bother, because even if it was there it'd be a needle in a hackstack of fallen leaves.   She insisted she'd go spend an hour, and give up if she didn't find it.

20 minutes into her search, she found my ring under a pile of leaves behind one of the baskets.  To this day, I'm in awe of it.  I don't believe in miracles, but the odds of this outcome are on par with winning the lottery, if not longer.

/end CSB


Glad it worked out! For what it's worth, and in case it happens again, go buy a child's metal detector--nothing fancy. No waterproof anything. No headphones or metal discernment. Just a basic noisemaker on a stick with a volume knob. I've recovered more all-but-lost items from under leaves with it than I can list. Rings, keys, screws, tools--I live in Michigan and I've got oak and maple leaves near my driveway so even after I do yard duty, leaves in the driveway are inevitable. I spent $40 on a metal detector for my son, and it hangs in the garage. Years after he was done using it, I find myself pulling it out now and then.
 
