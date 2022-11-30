 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Cartel boss El Pirata buried wearing crown after being killed in drag race crash. "El pirata" is Spanish for "the pirata" (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was replaced by "el pinata"
Who was beaten to death before giving up his stash of candy.
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Those high heels are killers.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Rupaul is appalled!
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I dont speak Spanish but we have some S&M (Spaniards & Mexican) people coming over this weekend and hopefully I can learn a little.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The headlilne said it was an illegal race - but it took place at a.....racetrack?  That is exactly where you do that sorta thing.

Oh wait, it is the Sun, now I doubt the existence of cartels, racetracks and cars.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Shouldn't it have been a tiara?
/yar
 
Decorus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I thought it said Drag Queen Race for a minute. Very disappointing that he didn't die in drag while racing...
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: I dont speak Spanish but we have some S&M (Spaniards & Mexican) people coming over this weekend and hopefully I can learn a little.


Just speak really loudly and slowly and add an "o" to the end of everything.  Politely ignore any language advice from the Spaniards and just listen to the Mexicans.  They'll love you.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Troy and Abed's "La Biblioteca" Rap - Community (Episode Highlight)
Youtube j2IDOMuHpWY
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: I dont speak Spanish but we have some S&M (Spaniards & Mexican) people coming over this weekend and hopefully I can learn a little.


Remember to pronounce your safe word correctly:

berfrois.comView Full Size
 
