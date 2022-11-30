 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: How the new Wordle editor is ruining Wordle. Wait, I thought Wordle was already ruined. They ruined it again?   (slate.com) divider line
24
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why anyone on god's green Earth thinks OTHER people care about their daily wordle score is a mystery.

"Hurr I got it in 3" means a lucky first guess. It's the puzzle master equivalent of "Hurr, I flipped a coin and got heads 3 times in a row"
 
sgleason818 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Themed answers are not "puns".

The solution being "CLEAN" two days after a holiday is not even a themed answer. What is this person ranting about?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Why anyone on god's green Earth thinks OTHER people care about their daily wordle score is a mystery.

"Hurr I got it in 3" means a lucky first guess. It's the puzzle master equivalent of "Hurr, I flipped a coin and got heads 3 times in a row"


The Streisand effect.  My BIL complained about it and guess what happened in the weeks following.

Wordle 529 3/6
🟩🟩⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Top 100 Intellectual Pursuits Ranked by Difficulty (bottom 10)

100. Watching paint dry.
99. Booger art.
98. Licking icy lamp posts.
97. Word finds.
96. Competitive coin flipping.
95. Go Fish.
94. Wordle.
93. Slapjack.
92. Solo Cup stacking.
91. Paint by numbers.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wordle is a nice morning distraction that goes well with coffee #1.

My only complaint about Wordle is that sometimes it just boils down to luck. My Wordle streak is almost always ended by a puzzle like this.

S T E _ _

Let's say that takes two guesses, you have four more and it could be:

Steep
Stead
Stern
Stems
Stent
Stein

At that point it's just luck if you pick the correct one. You could be keying in unique letters and still miss it.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Why anyone on god's green Earth thinks OTHER people care about their daily wordle score is a mystery.

"Hurr I got it in 3" means a lucky first guess. It's the puzzle master equivalent of "Hurr, I flipped a coin and got heads 3 times in a row"


Wordle 529 3/6
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
🟨⬜⬜🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
nyt.com/wordle
 
swankywanky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The entire "article," in summary:

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Hurr I got it in 3


Hurr...your a moran!

Wordle 529 3/6
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's a fun diversion that people treat like a religion for some reason.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Why anyone on god's green Earth thinks OTHER people care about their daily wordle score is a mystery.

"Hurr I got it in 3" means a lucky first guess. It's the puzzle master equivalent of "Hurr, I flipped a coin and got heads 3 times in a row"



Stop liking what i don't like dot jjpg?


Wordle 529 5/6
⬜⬜⬜🟨🟨
🟩🟩⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
nyt.com/wordle
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Wordle is a nice morning distraction that goes well with coffee #1.

My only complaint about Wordle is that sometimes it just boils down to luck. My Wordle streak is almost always ended by a puzzle like this.

S T E _ _

Let's say that takes two guesses, you have four more and it could be:

Steep
Stead
Stern
Stems
Stent
Stein

At that point it's just luck if you pick the correct one. You could be keying in unique letters and still miss it.


Agree, I hate that!

Lately my go to starting words haven't worked.  I generally use 'sword' first and then 'cable' as that covers a pretty good spread of consonants and vowels.  The last 2-3 weeks, I'm lucky to get one matching letter out of those first two words
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
it is now doubleplusungood just as it always has been,
 
Fart One of a Three Fart Series
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Wordle is a nice morning distraction that goes well with coffee #1.

My only complaint about Wordle is that sometimes it just boils down to luck. My Wordle streak is almost always ended by a puzzle like this.

S T E _ _

Let's say that takes two guesses, you have four more and it could be:

Steep
Stead
Stern
Stems
Stent
Stein

At that point it's just luck if you pick the correct one. You could be keying in unique letters and still miss it.


You can still make a decision to eliminate more possibilities by guessing something like "nomad" (maybe not the ideal choice, but you can see what I mean) to narrow down the possibilities.  There's no chance it will be the correct guess, but it may come out better than continuing to guess multiple words that are STE__.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OldRod: I generally use 'sword' first and then 'cable' as that covers a pretty good spread of consonants and vowels.


For months my starting word was 'Power'.

I used it every single day.


Then, the glorious day came that I got it on guess #1.


I hit peak Wordle.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fart One of a Three Fart Series: You can still make a decision to eliminate more possibilities by guessing something like "nomad" (maybe not the ideal choice, but you can see what I mean) to narrow down the possibilities.  There's no chance it will be the correct guess, but it may come out better than continuing to guess multiple words that are STE__.


Yes, I have done that strategy too.

But sometimes you're down to two guesses, and you really think you know it must be this word or that word  and then it's neither.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
people still play wordle?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ha! I got it in three.

I guess I am just that good at Wordle.
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That reminds me - I need to add "wordle" as a muted word on Mastodon, now that Twitter has soft-failed into total uselessness.
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark is my Wordle.
 
Q-Tron
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A 46 year-old with a toddler complaining about waking up at 6:00am until her husband takes care of the kid while she sips tea.

I'd hate to be a retail worker at a store where she encounters a mild irritation.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My dad's first word is FEAST, so he was happy on Thanksgiving. Not sure why he chooses that -- there are better letters to start with than F. My first word is RAISE, and if I whiff (or nearly whiff) on that one, I go to CLOUT, MOUNT or DONUT.

/streak currently at 142
//got it in 3 today
 
Farkn Yaj Yenrac [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: SpectroBoy: Why anyone on god's green Earth thinks OTHER people care about their daily wordle score is a mystery.

"Hurr I got it in 3" means a lucky first guess. It's the puzzle master equivalent of "Hurr, I flipped a coin and got heads 3 times in a row"

Wordle 529 3/6
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
🟨⬜⬜🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
nyt.com/wordle



Wordle 529 3/6*
⬛⬛⬛🟨⬛
🟩⬛⬛🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SpectroBoy: Why anyone on god's green Earth thinks OTHER people care about their daily wordle score is a mystery.

"Hurr I got it in 3" means a lucky first guess. It's the puzzle master equivalent of "Hurr, I flipped a coin and got heads 3 times in a row"


My wife and I went back and forth with that for a while until I brought up that exact point.  "It doesn't matter how many guesses we took if we don't start with the same seed word."

So now, we agree on a starting word each time.

Also...  You might think you are a nerd.  But you probably didn't write your own version of the game so you could play whenever you wanted.

Well, I did.  Now can someone please donate $25,000 to me to make up for all the money I've never made despite how many of these silly projects I've released.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rev.K: Wordle is a nice morning distraction that goes well with coffee #1.

My only complaint about Wordle is that sometimes it just boils down to luck. My Wordle streak is almost always ended by a puzzle like this.

S T E _ _

Let's say that takes two guesses, you have four more and it could be:

Steep
Stead
Stern
Stems
Stent
Stein

At that point it's just luck if you pick the correct one. You could be keying in unique letters and still miss it.


Been there. I struck out on SHAKE a while back, having tried SHADE, SHAME, and SHAPE. (Not SHARE, because R had been ruled out.)
 
